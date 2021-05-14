The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
May 5, 6:11 a.m. A vehicle accident occurred on Presidio Drive.
May 5, 7:39 a.m. A case of petty theft occurred on Sand Creek Road. Someone broke into the community mailboxes.
May 5, 9:28 a.m. Property lost occurred on Havasu Plaza.
May 5, 11:05 a.m. A commercial burglary occurred on Sand Creek Road. Recipient has video of suspect trying to break window into business. Recipient claims possible same subject broke window and made entry on April 25.
May 5, 11:51 a.m. A case of petty theft occurred on Sand Creek Road. Female suspect appeared to be in mid-30's, wearing a brown dress and black hat, and took sunglasses. Suspect left in a tan Chevy with a For Sale sign on it.
May 5, 2:10 p.m. An accident occurred on Sand Creek Road and Sand Creek Crossing.
May 5, 5:33 p.m. A case of petty theft occurred on Lone Tree Way. Male in a red t-shirt, khaki shorts, and white Jordan sneakers came in and took two pairs of shoes.
May 5, 9:45 p.m. A domestic verbal dispute occurred on Homecoming Way.
April 24, 1:36 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped on Main Street and Carol Lane.
April 24, 1:41 a.m. A case of reckless driving occurred on Laurel Road and Live Oak Avenue.
April 24, 1:44 a.m. A case of reckless driving occurred on Rose Avenue and Laurel Road.
April 24, 1:49 a.m. A traffic stop occurred on Shell Main and Bridgehead.
April 24, 1:53 a.m. A fight occurred at an unavailable location.
April 24, 3:00 a.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on the 1100 block of Deerpark Road.
April 24, 6:08 a.m. A security check was conducted at Crockett Park.
April 24, 6:28 a.m. A patrol request was requested at Summer Lake Community Park.
April 24, 6:31 a.m. A suspicious circumstance occurred at Talaria Drive and Manresa Shore Lane.
April 24, 6:41 a.m. A service to citizen was performed on the 3600 block of Main Street.
April 24, 7:07 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 4300 block of Lorenzetti Drive.
April 24, 8:28 a.m. An unwanted guest was reported at AM PM.
April 24, 8:28 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported on the 2100 block of East Cypress Road.
April 24, 8:35 a.m. A welfare check was conducted on Main Street and Ohara Avenue.
April 24, 9:13 a.m. A case of vandalism occurred on the 2100 block of East Cypress Road.
April 24, 9:19 a.m. A case of reckless driving occurred on West Cypress Road and Ohara Avenue.
April 24, 11:55 a.m. An abandoned vehicle was reported at Bayview Drive and Bayside Way.
April 24, 12:14 p.m. An abandoned vehicle was reported at the 60 block of Drywood Court.
April 24, 12:14 p.m. A suspicious person was stopped on the 10 block of Gold Run Court.
April 24, 12:39 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on the 1200 block of Poplar Drive.
April 24, 1:11 p.m. A welfare check was performed on Live Oak Avenue and Neroly Road.
April 24, 1:28 p.m. A hit and run was reported at Lucky Oak.
April 24, 2:11 p.m. A hit and run was reported at Oakley Police Department.
April 24, 2:19 p.m. An unwanted guest was reported on the 3000 block of Frandoras Circle.
April 24, 2:38 p.m. A patrol requested was made at Freesia Drive and Daffodil Drive.
April 24, 2:40 p.m. A case of grand theft occurred on the 1200 block of Poplar Drive.
April 24, 2:45 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported at Crockett Park.
April 24, 3:01 p.m. A verbal dispute occurred on the 400 block of Hazelnut Drive.
April 24, 3:28 p.m. A service to citizen was performed at Ohara Avenue and Main Street.
April 24, 3:38 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on the 2600 block of Main Street.
April 24, 3:44 p.m. A case of property damage was reported at Lucky Oak.
April 24, 3:54 p.m. A service to citizen was performed at the Oakley Police Department.
April 24, 3:55 p.m. A service to citizen was performed on the 1000 block of Laurel Road.
April 24, 4:11 p.m. A service to citizen was performed at Freedom Amphitheater.
May 7, 10:12 a.m. A vehicle theft recovery occurred on Mahogany Way and Somersville Road.
May 7, 10:28 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped on Ranch Point Way and Hollow Ridge Way.
May 7, 10:35 a.m. A family dispute occurred on Crestwood Drive and ross Avenue.
May 7, 10:35 a.m. A case of vehicle theft recovery occurred at El Monte Way and Monterey Drive.
May 7, 10:43 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped at Fulton Shipyard Road and Mcelheny Road.
May 7, 10:48 a.m. A case of assault occurred at D Street and West 19th Street.
May 7, 12:49 p.m. A hit and run case occurred at Auto Center Drive and Mahogany Way.
May 7, 1:14 p.m. A traffic stop occurred on Hillcrest Avenue and Wildhorse Drive.
May 7, 3:17 p.m. A case of trespassing occurred on Buchanan Road and Auburn Lane.
May 7, 4:34 p.m. A case of burglary occurred at Auto Center Drive and Costco Way.
May 7, 5:29 p.m. A missing adult was reported on Mathewson Court and Judsonville Drive.
May 7, 6:02 p.m. A case of shots being fired occurred on Sunset Lane and Davison Drive.
May 7, 7:58 p.m. A family dispute occurred on Lilac Lane and West 18th Street.
May 7, 9:09 p.m. A case of petty theft occurred on Lone Tree Way and Robert Street.
May 7, 9:43 p.m. A case of assault occurred on Somersville Road and Fairview Drive.
May 8, 12:10 a.m. A fire occurred on Lopez Drive and Seville Circle.
May 8, 12:21 a.m. A suspicious circumstance occurred occurred S Lake Drive and S Lake Court.
May 8, 3:11 a.m. An accident occurred on Golf Course Road and Lone Tree Way.
May 8, 4:32 a.m. A traffic accident occurred on Oakley Road and Roca Street.
May 8, 6:37 a.m. A case of burglary occurred on Hillcrest Avenue and San Martino Drive.
May 8, 9:03 a.m. A case of vehicle theft occurred on Buchanan Road and Somersville Road.
May 8, 9:41 a.m. An unwanted guest was reported at West 2nd Street and K Street.
May 8, 10:35 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped on Leticia Court and Kendree Street.
May 8, 10:58 a.m. A case of property being found occurred on Mendota Way and Temescal Court.
May 8, 12:01 p.m. A case of burglary occurred on A Street and Walter Way.
May 8, 12:56 p.m. A case of vandalism occurred on Verne Roberts Circle and Pittsburg-Antioch Highway.
May 8, 3:37 p.m. A phone call request occurred pn Hudson Court and Fairview Drive.
May 8, 3:41 p.m. A case of petty theft occurred on West 10th Street and Arcy Lane.
May 8, 6:07 p.m. A hit and run occurred at Contra Loma Boulevard and Fitzuren Road.
May 8, 7:19 p.m. A physical dispute occurred at Banyan Way and Mahogany Way.
