The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity:
OAKLEY
April 29, 3:00 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped at Crockett Park in Oakley.
April 29, 5:18 a.m. A missing adult was reported at the 300 block on Hansford Way.
April 29, 6:56 a.m. A domestic disturbance was reported at the 1300 block on Gamay Circle.
April 29, 11:19 a.m. A case of harassment was reported at the 1600 block on Ashwood Drive.
April 29, 12:27 p.m. A welfare check was reported at the 4400 block on Fall Lane.
April 29, 1:01 p.m. A civil problem was reported at the 4400 block on Fall Lane.
April 29, 1:08 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on Main Street/Bridgehead Road.
April 29, 1:08 p.m. A domestic disturbance was reported at the 2100 block on Chicory Drive.
April 29, 2:27 p.m. A trespasser was reported at the 1300 block on Gamay Circle.
April 29, 2:36 p.m. A hit-and-run misdemeanor was reported on Laurel Road/Neroly Road.
April 29, 9:10 p.m. A juvenile disturbance was reported at the 800 block on Chianti Way.
April 29, 9:21 p.m. A public nuisance was reported on Norcross Lane/Main Street.
April 29, 11:33 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 1400 block on Kale Court.
April 29, 11:38 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the 200 block on Almondtree Lane.
April 30, 2:16 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped on Neroly Road/Main Street.
April 30, 2:36 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped at Hook Line and Sinker in Oakley.
April 30, 2:38 a.m. An auto burglary was reported at the 900 block on Almond Drive.
April 30, 8:13 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 5000 block on Neroly Road.
April 30, 9:52 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the 900 block on Holstein Drive.
April 30, 9:53 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the 800 block on Foremost Drive.
April 30, 10:17 a.m. An unwanted guest was reported at the 2400 block on Laurel Road.
April 30, 10:25 a.m. A case of harassment was reported at the 2900 block on Terra Verde Lane.
April 30, 1:48 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on La Vista Drive/Hagar Lane.
April 30, 2:16 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 1100 block on Covered Wagon Drive.
April 30, 3:18 p.m. An unwanted guest was reported at the 2100 block on Laurel Road.
April 30, 4:16 p.m. An unwanted guest was reported at the 4700 block on Main Street.
April 30, 4:23 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on Wildcat Way/Fuschia Way.
April 30, 5:35 p.m. A suspicious person was reported at the 100 block on Honey Lane.
April 30, 6:55 p.m. A welfare check was conducted on Vintage Parkway/Walnut Meadows Drive.
April 30, 7:33 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported at the 600 block on Allagash Court.
April 30, 8:22 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the Oakley Police Department.
April 30, 9:23 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped at Live Oak Avenue/Neroly Road.
April 30, 10:15 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped at Creekside Park in Oakley.
April 30, 10:32 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped at the Koda Dog Park in Oakley.
April 30, 10:52 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported at the Lucky supermarket in Oakley.
April 30, 10:55 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Main Street/Laurel Road.
BRENTWOOD
April 28, 9:29 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Lone Tree Way. The reporting party’s window was shot at and shattered.
April 28, 9:41 a.m. A vehicle burglary was reported on Banbury Way. Items were taken from a 2017 blue Elantra.
April 28, 11:27 a.m. A case of identity theft was reported on Beverly Place. Someone filed taxes in the reporting party’s name for 2022.
April 28, 2:34 p.m. An arrest warrant was serviced on Sand Creek Road.
April 28, 6:19 p.m. An accident with no injuries was reported on Second Street.
April 28, 6:32 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported on Indiana Avenue. Neighbor allegedly stole out of the reporting party’s toolboxes in the back of his truck. The reporting party spotted the items in the neighbor’s garage.
April 28, 6:41 p.m. A case of brandishing a weapon was reported on Balfour Road.
April 28, 11:10 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on Sycamore Avenue.
April 29, 12:15 a.m. A reckless driver was reported on Windsor Way. A vehicle was doing doughnuts.
April 29, 1:44 p.m. A case of brandishing a weapon was reported on Norris Street. A juvenile pointed a knife at the reporting party. This incident led to a juvenile arrest.
April 29, 2:49 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on Lone Tree Way.
April 29, 3:04 p.m. An accident with no injuries was reported on Vineyards Parkway/Solera Street.
April 29, 3:29 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on Lone Tree Way. The reporting party’s cart was hit while they were unloading groceries.
April 29, 5:16 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Second Street.
April 29, 5:27 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way. An ID was taken from a locker.
April 29, 7:31 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on Lone Tree Way.
April 30, 1:01 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Balfour Road/Sweet Grass Drive. This incident led to a juvenile arrest.
April 30, 7:00 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Bauer Way. Garage doors were kicked in and damaged.
April 30, 8:36 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped on Spruce Street/Brentwood Boulevard.
April 30, 7:21 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
