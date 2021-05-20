The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
May 13, 7:44 a.m. A petty theft was reported on Laird Place. An unknown suspect took a wallet, clothes and chargers from an unlocked 2007 black Lexus.
May 13, 7:49 a.m. A petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way. The suspect is described as a black male adult in his mid-20s wearing a military jacket, black pants and a black beanie.
May 13, 8:13 a.m. Mail, swimsuits and multiple packages were found open and on the floor on Grant Street and Empire Avenue.
May 13, 10:36 a.m. A noninjury hit-and-run occurred on Orchard Drive.
May 13, 10:39 a.m. A petty theft occurred on Sand Creek Road. A subject reportedly requested to see a gold bracelet and ring at a jewelry department counter, before running out of the store with both items.
May 13, 10:52 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported on Sand Creek Road.
May 13, 12:49 p.m. A case of identity theft was reported on Oak Street. A subject reportedly withdrew money twice from the reporting person’s account.
May 13, 12:49 p.m. An outside assist was requested on Brentwood Boulevard.
May 13, 12:57 p.m. A case of identity theft was reported on Lone Tree Way. A subject reportedly withdrew $900 from the reporting person’s account three days earlier.
May 13, 2:10 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way. A skinny white adult male, reportedly about 120 pounds wearing a long sleeve shirt and light-blue jeans, took about $310 worth of undisclosed material.
May 13, 6:12 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported on Tarragon Drive.
May 13, 10:21 p.m. A noninjury accident was reported at Balfour Road and Walnut Boulevard. The reporting person hit a sign and a tan 2008 Nissan Sentra.
April 25, 12:02 a.m. A service to citizen was performed on the 1800 block of Sauterne Way.
April 25, 12:21 a.m. A service to citizen was performed on the 900 block of Walnut Drive.
April 25, 1:09 a.m. An outside assist was requested at the Oakley Police Department.
April 25, 1:17 a.m. A loud party was reported at West Cypress Road and O’Hara Avenue.
April 25, 1:58 a.m. A false alarm occurred on the 400 block of Acacia Ave.
April 25, 2:41 a.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported on the 500 block of Lassen Way.
April 25, 4:32 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 200 block of Hearthstone Circle.
April 25, 5:31 a.m. A patrol request was requested at Summer Lake Park.
April 25, 6:54 a.m. An outside assist was requested at the police department.
April 25, 7:21 a.m. A security check was requested at Crockett Park.
April 25, 8:53 a.m. A service to citizen was performed on the 4600 block of La Vista Drive.
April 25, 10: 02 a.m. A traffic hazard was reported at Vintage Elementary School.
April 25, 10: 50 a.m. An audible alarm was heard on the 500 block of Vanek Drive.
April 25, 10:51 a.m. A service to citizen was performed on the 1500 block of Larkspur Court.
April 25, 12:27 p.m. A service to citizen was performed at the police department.
April 25, 12:38 p.m. An illegal parker was reported on the 600 block of Copper Ridge Way.
April 25, 1:44 p.m. An unwanted guest was reported on the 3500 block of Main St.
April 25, 1:51 p.m. A service to citizen was performed on the 1800 block of Locke Court.
April 25, 2:13 p.m. An audible alarm was heard from the 1300 block of Main Street.
