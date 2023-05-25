The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity:
OAKLEY
May 5, 4:04 a.m. A public nuisance was reported at the 1400 block on Laurel Road.
May 5, 5:32 a.m. A public nuisance was reported at the 1500 block on Port Way.
May 5, 7:56 a.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 300 block on Parkfield Way.
May 5, 8:27 a.m. A petty theft was reported at the 500 block on Vanek Drive.
May 5, 9:26 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 4800 block on Claret Court.
May 5, 11:07 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the 1700 block on Gamay Drive.
May 5, 11:08 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported at the 100 block on Celsia Way.
May 5, 11:13 a.m. A trespasser was reported at the 500 block on 3rd Street.
May 5, 11:55 a.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 1800 block on Locke Court.
May 5, 12:34 p.m. An abandoned vehicle was reported at the 4600 block on La Vista Drive.
May 5, 4:25 p.m. An accident with unknown injuries was reported on Main Street/Gardenia Avenue.
May 5, 5:54 p.m. A fight was reported on Mehaffey Way/Ponderosa Drive.
May 5, 8:07 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the Oakley Police Department.
May 6, 12:38 a.m. A reckless driver was reported at the Main Street/Charles Way.
May 6, 1:44 a.m. A suspicious person was reported at the 5900 block on Bridgehead Road.
May 6, 2:46 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped at Laurel Fields.
May 6, 2:59 a.m. A misdemeanor DUI was reported on Laurel Road/O’Hara Avenue.
May 6, 9:22 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the 10 block on Leila Court.
May 6, 12:33 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported at the 1900 block on Gateway Drive.
May 6, 1:56 p.m. A case of fraud under false pretenses was reported at the 4900 block on Winchester Drive.
May 6, 3:25 p.m. A suspicious person was reported at the 4900 block on Dawson Drive.
May 6, 3:58 p.m. A fight was reported at the 10 block on Terri Court.
May 6, 5:03 p.m. An arrest warrant was served on W. Cypress Road/Fall Lane.
May 6, 5:48 p.m. A public nuisance was reported on Bernard Road/Big Bear Road.
May 6, 9:39 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Main Street/Laurel Road.
May 6, 10:26 p.m. A suspicious person was reported at the Best Western in Oakley.
May 7, 1:11 a.m. An unwanted guest was reported at the Chevron in Oakley.
May 7, 9:54 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on Tuolumne Way.
May 7, 12:45 p.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 4800 block on Burgundy Drive.
May 7, 1:34 p.m. A reckless drive was reported on Everlasting Way/Safflower Cour t.
May 7, 1:52 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped at the 6000 block on Bridgehead Road.
May 7, 1:59 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 1500 block on Larkspur Court.
May 7, 2:14 p.m. A welfare check was conducted at the Raleys in Oakley.
May 7, 2:22 p.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 10 block on Terri Court.
May 7, 2:54 p.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 4600 block on Burgundy Drive.
May 7, 2:57 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported at the 10 block on Big Bend Court.
May 7, 4:09 p.m. An abandoned vehicle was reported on Woodglen Drive/Woodridge Place.
May 7, 4:51 p.m. An assault with a deadly weapon was reported at the 4300 block on Lorenzetti Drive.
May 7, 5:51 p.m. A shooting at an occupied dwelling was reported at the 200 block on E. Ruby Street.
BRENTWOOD
May 6, 3:48 a.m. A fight was reported on Ranchwood Drive.
May 6, 6:54 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported on Summerset Drive.
May 6, 8:12 a.m. A grand theft was reported on Demartini Lane. A laptop was taken from the vehicle.
May 6, 8:23 a.m. A threats complaint was reported on Oak Street.
May 6, 11:00 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported on Griffith Lane. Two pool vacuums were taken.
May 6, 1:31 p.m. A grand theft was reported on Orfanos Ranch Drive/Michalia Lane. A catalytic converter was taken overnight.
May 6, 3:24 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on Lone Tree Way. This incident led to the arrest of an adult.
May 6, 3:57 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Lexington Street. The vehicle of the reporting party’s transmission is messed up, and she believes someone tried to vandalize her vehicle.
May 6, 4:21 p.m. A threats complaint was reported on Blue Ridge Avenue.
May 6, 11:39 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on Lone Tree Way. People refused to leave the store and spit at the reporting party.
May 6, 11:50 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road. The reporting party’s husband lost his wallet earlier on in the day, and fraudulent charges were made on his card later that day.
May 7, 12:15 a.m. A hit and run with no injuries was reported on Oak Street. The reporting party was rear-ended by a gray Ford pickup truck.
May 7, 12:27 a.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on Oak Street.
May 7, 2:22 a.m. A harassment complaint was made on Brentwood Boulevard. The reporting party received messages from someone saying they are going to come and harm her.
May 7, 5:16 a.m. A suspicious person was reported on Amber Lane/Jeffery Way. Someone was trying to break into a trailer at a construction site.
May 7, 5:53 a.m. An accident with no injuries was reported on Apricot Way/Empire Avenue. An unoccupied white vehicle looks like it hit a light pole.
May 7, 8:43 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Las Colinas Drive. The reporting party’s silver Audi was egged and sustained damage.
May 7, 10:13 a.m. A warrant was served on Orchard Drive/Walnut Boulevard.
May 7, 11:01 a.m. A missing adult was reported on Cornell Drive.
May 7, 6:14 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the Home Depot on Lone Tree Way. Two males were cutting cages to get to the power tools.
May 7, 7:27 p.m. A case of forgery/fraud on Anastasia Drive. The reporting party was scammed out of $500 in gift cards. The person who asked for the money said he was with a church and is now asking for $1,000.
ANTIOCH
May 7, 1:19 a.m. A weapons violation was reported at the 900 block on St. Frances Drive.
May 7, 2:32 a.m. A welfare check was reported at the 1400 block on Hill Drive.
May 7, 8:28 a.m. A simple assault was reported at the 0 block on Bryan Avenue.
May 7, 8:44 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 300 block on W. 10th Street.
May 7, 8:56 a.m. A simple assault was reported at the 200 block on Wilbur Avenue.
May 7, 10:59 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported at the 1800 block on Hillcrest Avenue.
May 7, 11:55 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported at the 5700 block on Lone Tree Way.
May 7, 12:04 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 3000 block on Wilbur Avenue.
May 7, 1:32 p.m. A weapons violation was reported at the 1700 block on Lilac Lane.
May 7, 2:19 p.m. A reckless driver was reported at the 0 block on Madill Street.
May 7, 5:19 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 600 block on Wilbur Avenue.
May 7, 5:36 p.m. A grand theft was reported at the 5700 block on Lone Tree Way.
May 7, 7:12 p.m. A hit and run with no injuries was reported on Lone Tree Way/Canada Valley Road.
May 7, 7:25 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 5300 block on Fairside Way.
May 7, 8:08 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the 2500 block on San Jose Drive.
May 7, 8:23 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 900 block on W. 5th Street.
May 7, 9:29 p.m. A hit and run with injuries was reported on W. 18th Street/L Street.
May 8, 9:52 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 2300 block on Lemontree Way.
May 8, 1:01 p.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 2700 block on San Elijo Court.
May 8, 1:33 p.m. A residential vehicle was reported at the 700 block on O Street.
May 8, 2:14 p.m. A case of commercial vandalism was reported at the 300 block on W. 10th Street.
May 8, 2:34 p.m. A threats complaint was reported at the 1900 block on Paradise Peak Court.
May 8, 3:35 p.m. A grand theft was reported at the 2500 block on Somersville Road.
May 8, 3:46 p.m. An unwanted guest was reported at the 5700 block on Lone Tree Way.
May 8, 4:08 p.m. A case of battery was reported at the 5400 block on San Martin Way.
May 8, 4:35 p.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 2200 block on Mandarin Way.
May 8, 6:09 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 3300 block on Blythe Drive.
May 8, 7:11 p.m. A missing adult was reported at the 5100 block on Pray Court.
