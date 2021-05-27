The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
May 11, 9:08 a.m. A case of forgery was reported on Lone Tree way. The reporting person said she had money deposited to her account one day, then someone took the money out the following day.
May 11, 3:28 p.m. A case of forgery occurred on Lone Tree Way. The reporting person said her credit card had several reported fraudulent charges after she got gas and again later that day.
May 11, 5:46 p.m. A vehicle burglary was reported on Sand Creek Road. The reporting person said their window was smashed.
May 11, 5:55 p.m. A petty theft reportedly occurred on Crawford Drive. The case involved an electric bill.
May 11, 6:39 p.m. A restraining order violation was reported on Winding Creek Terrace.
May 11, 9:37 p.m. A reported petty theft occurred on Lone Tree Way. A Specialized blue mountain bike was reportedly taken earlier in the night.
May 11, 10:01 p.m. A restraining/court order violation was reported on Wildcat Court.
May 11, 10:23 p.m. An accident occurred at Lone Tree Way and Brentwood Boulevard. It was unknown if injuries occurred.
May 10, 2:24 a.m. A service to citizen was performed on O’Hara Avenue and Laurel Road.
May 10, 6:15 a.m. A suspicious person was stopped at an unknown location.
May 10, 6:26 a.m. A service to citizen was performed on the 80 block of Carol Lane.
May 10, 6:28 a.m. A hit-and-run incident occurred on the 2100 block of Verona Ave.
May 10, 6:43 a.m. A welfare check was performed on a subject at an unknown location.
May 10, 7:13 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at an unknown location.
May 10, 7:17 a.m. A service to citizen was performed on the 1700 block of Domaine Way.
May 10, 7:23 a.m. A welfare check was performed at an unknown location.
May 10 at 7:39 a.m. A case of littering was reported in the basin behind Rosemary Lane.
May 10 at 8:19 a.m. A tow truck was requested at Summer Lake Park.
May 10 at 8:28 a.m. A security check was performed on the 2100 block of Laurel Road.
May 10, 8:33 a.m. A security check was performed at Diamond Hills Sports Club.
May 10, 8:56 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed at Casey’s Auto Body.
May 10, 9:01 a.m. A 9-11 hangup was reported on the 1300 block of Main Street.
May 10, 10:02 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported on the 50 block of Freemark Court.
May 10, 10:16 a.m. An unknown problem was reported on the 60 block of Drywood Court.
May 10, 10:44 a.m. An outside assist was requested on the 100 block of Willowrun Way.
May 10, 10:48 a.m. A case of identity theft was reported at the police department.
May 10, 11:05 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported on the 2100 block of Main Street.
May 10, 11:13 a.m. A case of reckless driving was reported on Main Street and East Bolton Road
May 10, 12:38 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported from the 400 block of Anvilwood Drive.
May 10, 12:52 p.m. An illegal parker was reported on Walnut Meadows Drive and Lakespring Drive.
May 10, 1:10 p.m. An illegal parker was reported on the 1200 block of Fetzer Lane.
May 10, 1:32 p.m. A service to citizen was performed on the 400 block of Beaulieu Lane.
May 10 2:25 p.m Grand theft was reported on the 3700 block of Main St.
May 10, 4:08 p.m. An exhibition of speed was reported on Brownstone Road and Anderson Lane.
May 10, 4:24 p.m. A public nuisance was reported on Fetzer Lane and Walnut Meadows Drive.
May 9, 6:57 a.m. An assault occurred on Dameron Place.
May 9, 8:20 a.m. A stolen vehicle was recovered on Auto Center Drive.
May 9, 12:23 p.m. A welfare check was conducted on Longview Road.
May 9, 1:21 p.m. A vehicle theft occurred on Auto Center Drive.
May 9, 1:26 p.m. A hit-and-run crash with injuries was reported on Deer Valley Road.
May 9, 1:49 p.m. A case of driving under the influence was reported on Lone Tree Way.
May 9, 2:55 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported on Worrell Road.
May 9, 3:13 p.m. A missing adult was reported on WIldrose Court.
May 9, 6:59 p.m. An unknown problem was reported on Stanford Way.
May 9, 7:05 p.m. A non-injury hit-and-run collision was reported on Contra Loma Boulevard.
May 9, 7:42 p.m. An accident was reported on J Street.
May 9, 8:21 p.m. Reckless Driving was reported on Los Altos Way.
May 9, at 8:30 p.m. An audible alarm was reported on Somersville Road.
May 10, at 1:17 a.m. a suspicious vehicle was stopped on West 10th Street.
May 10, at 1:18 a.m. A suspicious person was reported on G Street.
May 10, at 2:31 a.m. A suspicious person was reported on Rio Grande Drive.
May 10, at 4:26 a.m. An audible alarm was reported on East 16th Street.
May 10, at 8:03 a.m. Vandalism was reported on Somersville Road.
May 16, at 1:23 a.m. Shots were fired on Badger Pass Way.
May 16, at 6:05 a.m. An unknown problem was reported on Mahogany Way.
May 16, at 8:17 a.m. A reported vehicle theft was reported on Asilomar Drive.
May 16, at 9:36 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported on West 7th Street.
May 16, at 9:37 a.m. A suspicious person was stopped on East 6th Street.
May 16, at 10:07 a.m. An auto burglary was reported on Reseda Way.
May 16, at 10 :58 p.m. Shots were fired on Lemontree Way.
