The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity:
OAKLEY
April 14, 1:54 a.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 900 block on Almaden Circle.
April 14, 3:06 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported at the 4700 block on Main Street.
April 14, 4:04 a.m. A suspicious person was reported at the 1100 block on Donatello Way.
April 14, 6:48 a.m. An arrest warrant was served at the Oakley Police Department.
April 14, 8:00 a.m. A public nuisance was reported at Laurel Elementary.
April 14, 8:55 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on E. Cypress Road/Sellers Avenue.
April 14, 9:35 a.m. A reckless driver was reported on Laurel Road/Main Street.
April 14, 9:57 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on Manresa Shore Lane/Pathfinder Court.
April 14, 10:55 a.m. A reckless driver was reported on Laurel Road/O’Hara Avenue.
April 14, 11:57 a.m. A case of grand theft was reported at the 2600 block on Main Street.
April 14, 1:14 p.m. A case of identity theft was reported at the Oakley Police Department.
April 14, 1:41 p.m. A burglary was reported at the 4900 block on Empire Avenue.
April 14, 1:56 p.m. An abandoned vehicle was reported on Gull View Court/Ibis Drive.
April 14, 2:56 p.m. A suspicious person was reported at Oakley Elementary School.
April 14, 3:05 p.m. A case of battery was reported at Delta Vista Middle School.
April 14, 3:28 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported at Freedom High School.
April 14, 9:06 p.m. A possible shooting was reported on Neroly Road/Place Drive.
April 14, 9:21 p.m. An assault with a deadly weapon was reported at the 600 block on Country Lane.
April 14, 9:35 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the 200 block on Las Dunas Avenue.
April 14, 11:53 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported at the 1300 block on Kay Lane.
April 15, 1:29 a.m. A suspicious person was reported at the 4500 block on Burgundy Drive.
April 15, 2:49 a.m. A reckless driver was reported on Laurel Road/Empire Avenue.
April 15, 9:15 a.m. An assault with a deadly weapon was reported at the 80 block on Stony Hill Court.
April 15, 9:19 a.m. A traffic hazard was reported on Verona Avenue/La Casa Circle.
April 15, 10:52 a.m. A public nuisance was reported at O’Reilly Auto Parts.
April 15, 11:44 a.m. A hit-and-run misdemeanor was reported on Empire Avenue/Laurel Road.
April 15, 1:53 p.m. A case of brandishing a weapon was reported at the Raley’s in Oakley.
April 15, 2:20 p.m. A suspicious person was reported at the 200 block on Hearthstone Circle.
April 15, 3:23 p.m. A public nuisance was reported at the 1400 block on Kale Court.
April 15, 4:49 p.m. A case of identity theft was reported at the 1500 block on Sycamore Drive.
April 15, 6:13 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on Main Street/Neroly Road.
April 15, 9:38 p.m. An unwanted guest was reported at the Chevron Station in Oakley.
April 15, 10:53 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported at the 900 block on Almond Drive.
April 15, 11:46 p.m. A domestic disturbance was reported at the 700 block on La Brea Way.
BRENTWOOD
April 12, 12:04 a.m. A juvenile complaint was reported on Elberta Court/Mendota Street.
April 12, 9:06 a.m. A petty theft was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
April 12, 9:31 a.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Brentwood Boulevard. Jewelry was taken while the reporting party was staying at the location.
April 12, 2:33 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Brentwood Boulevard. Unknown person cut a fence and destroyed a back door.
April 12, 3:40 p.m. An accident with minor injuries was reported on Brentwood Boulevard – a Toyota Highlander vs. a blue Honda. One of the drivers complained of pain to their face and arm.
April 12, 4:46 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on Bing Court. The reporting party’s neighbor was in a verbal dispute with her landlord who also lives at the location. It was eported to be an ongoing problem.
April 12, 7:42 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on Cashew Court.
April 12, 8:55 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on Olive Court. It was identified as a domestic dispute.
April 13, 8:56 a.m. A petty theft was reported on Kayla Place. The reporting party said 3 puppies, 8-week-old Rat Terriers, were stolen from her backyard. The reporting party’s back gate had been pried open.
April 13, 9:35 a.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Cathedral Circle. A catalytic converter was stolen during the night.
April 13, 10:20 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Chandler Drive. The fence was cut and trash was left in a park that is under construction.
