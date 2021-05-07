The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
April 27, 4:29 a.m. A suspicious person was reported at Lawrence Lane. Individual was trying to cut off catalytic converter.
April 27, 9:22 a.m. A person brandishing a butcher knife was reported at Eva Way.
April 27, 10:54 a.m. A case of grand theft occurred on Summerwood Drive. A catalytic converter was stolen.
April 27, 1:06 p.m. A case of forgery occurred on Sycamore Avenue. A recipient was scammed out of $325.
April 27, 2:34 p.m. A case of indecent exposure occurred on Sand Creek Road. A male in a Chevy was driving around slowly, exposing himself.
April 27, 2:43 p.m. A fire occurred on Lone Tree Way.
April 27, 3:06 p.m. A vehicle accident occurred at Fairview Avenue and Balfour Road.
April 27, 3:34 p.m. A suspicious circumstance occurred on Sand Creek Road.
April 27, 4:40 p.m. A verbal dispute occurred on Brushwood Plaza.
April 27, 6:30 p.m. An outside assist occurred on Lone Tree Way.
April 27, 7:09 p.m. A hit and run occurred on Sand Creek Road. Recipient was in the parking lot when a vehicle crashed into her driver side passenger door. No injuries were reported.
April 27, 7:49 p.m. A case of vehicle theft recovery occurred on Brentwood Boulevard.
April 24, 1:36 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped on Main Street and Carol Lane.
April 24, 1:41 a.m. A case of reckless driving occurred on Laurel Road and Live Oak Avenue.
April 24, 1:44 a.m. A case of reckless driving occurred on Rose Avenue and Laurel Road.
April 24, 1:49 a.m. A traffic stop occurred on Shell Main and Bridgehead.
April 24, 1:53 a.m. A fight occurred at an unavailable location.
April 24, 3:00 a.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on the 1100 block of Deerpark Road.
April 24, 6:08 a.m. A security check was conducted at Crockett Park.
April 24, 6:28 a.m. A patrol request was requested at Summer Lake Community Park.
April 24, 6:31 a.m. A suspicious circumstance occurred at Talaria Drive and Manresa Shore Lane.
April 24, 6:41 a.m. A service to citizen was performed on the 3600 block of Main Street.
April 24, 7:07 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 4300 block of Lorenzetti Drive.
April 24, 8:28 a.m. An unwanted guest was reported at AM PM.
April 24, 8:28 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported on the 2100 block of East Cypress Road.
April 24, 8:35 a.m. A welfare check was conducted on Main Street and Ohara Avenue.
April 24, 9:13 a.m. A case of vandalism occurred on the 2100 block of East Cypress Road.
April 24, 9:19 a.m. A case of reckless driving occurred on West Cypress Road and Ohara Avenue.
April 24, 11:55 a.m. An abandoned vehicle was reported at Bayview Drive and Bayside Way.
April 24, 12:14 p.m. An abandoned vehicle was reported at the 60 block of Drywood Court.
April 24, 12:14 p.m. A suspicious person was stopped on the 10 block of Gold Run Court.
April 24, 12:39 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on the 1200 block of Poplar Drive.
April 24, 1:11 p.m. A welfare check was performed on Live Oak Avenue and Neroly Road.
April 24, 1:28 p.m. A hit and run was reported at Lucky Oak.
April 24, 2:11 p.m. A hit and run was reported at Oakley Police Department.
April 24, 2:19 p.m. An unwanted guest was reported on the 3000 block of Frandoras Circle.
April 24, 2:38 p.m. A patrol requested was made at Freesia Drive and Daffodil Drive.
April 24, 2:40 p.m. A case of grand theft occurred on the 1200 block of Poplar Drive.
April 24, 2:45 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported at Crockett Park.
April 24, 3:01 p.m. A verbal dispute occurred on the 400 block of Hazelnut Drive.
April 24, 3:28 p.m. A service to citizen was performed at Ohara Avenue and Main Street.
April 24, 3:38 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on the 2600 block of Main Street.
April 24, 3:44 p.m. A case of property damage was reported at Lucky Oak.
April 24, 3:54 p.m. A service to citizen was performed at the Oakley Police Department.
April 24, 3:55 p.m. A service to citizen was performed on the 1000 block of Laurel Road.
April 24, 4:11 p.m. A service to citizen was performed at Freedom Amphitheater.
April 29, 7:29 p.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported on West 4th Street and J Street.
April 29, 7:59 p.m. A case of shots fired was reported on Wilbur Avenue and Highway 160.
April 29, 8:34 p.m. A case of burglary was reported at Somersville Road and Highway 4.
April 30, 6:22 a.m. A case of assault was reported at Buchanan Road and Delta Fair Boulevard.
April 30, 7:40 a.m. A case of trespassing occurred at Sunset Drive and Bryan Avenue.
April 30, 8:12 a.m. A case of vehicle burglary occurred at Spartan Way and Putnam Street.
April 30, 8:52 a.m. A welfare check was performed on A Street and East 18th Street.
April 30, 10:31 a.m. A traffic stop occurred at Canada Valley Road and Lone Tree Way.
April 30, 11:09 a.m. A security check was performed at Lone Tree Way and Hillside Road.
April 30, 11:13 a.m. A traffic stop occurred on West 6th Street and I Street.
April 30, 11:53 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped on Hargrove Street and East 18th Street.
April 30, 12:41 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped at West Lake Plaza and West Lake Drive.
April 30, 1:32 p.m. A family dispute occurred on Claudia Court and L Street.
April 30, 2:21 p.m. A suspicious person was stopped on Peppertree Way and Sycamore Drive.
April 30, 3:29 p.m. A roadrage complaint was reported on Lone Tree Way and Eagleridge Drive.
April 30, 5:18 p.m. A road hazard was reported on Contra Loma Boulevard and Fitzuren Road.
April 30, 6:26 p.m. A case of reckless driving occurred at East 18th Street and A Street.
April 30, 7:00 p.m. A suspicious person was stopped on Lone Tree Way and Jeffery Way.
April 30, 7:49 p.m. A case of assault was reported on Strawberry Court and Mark Twain Drive.
April 30, 9:09 p.m. A welfare check was performed at West 19th Street and G Street.
April 30, 11:53 p.m. A suspicious person was stopped at East 18th Street and Amber Drive.
May 1, 12:39 a.m. A case of carjacking was reported on West 10th Street and Crestview Drive.
May 1, 3:10 a.m. A case of vandalism occurred on San Jose Drive and Vermont Lane.
May 1, 6:04 a.m. An unwanted guest was seen trespassing at Oakley Road and Jessica Court.
May 1, 11:33 a.m. A suspicious person was stopped on A Street and West 10th Street.
May 1, 12:35 p.m. A suspicious person was stopped on West 6th Street and L Street.
May 1, 4:29 p.m. A shooting was reported at Judsonville Drive and Nortonville Way.
May 1, 5:40 p.m. A case of vehicle theft occurred on L Street and West 3rd Street.
May 1, 8:37 p.m. A suspicious person was stopped on Lone Tree Way and Jeffery Way.
May 1, 11:38 p.m. A hit and run was reported on Elmo Road and Greenridge Court.
