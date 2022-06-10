The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
June 1, 1: 21 a.m. A verbal dispute was reported on Homecoming Way. The person involved was reportedly drunk and breaking things.
June 1, 1:37 a.m. A person was reported with a gun on Oak Street. The person involved reportedly was taking his clothes off and making threats.
June 1, 1:42 a.m. A physical fight was reported at Sea Vista Drive and Breakwater Way. Three people, two males and a female, were reportedly in a physical argument.
June 1, 7:24 a.m. A trespassing complaint was reported on Sunrise Drive. The involved person was reportedly trying to break into a “finished unit in the back of the property.”
June 1, 9:06 a.m. Identity theft was reported on Edgefield Place. The reporting person said someone opened an AT&T Account under the reporting person’s name in Michigan.
June 1, 12:02 p.m. A case of forgery was investigated on Sand Creek Road. An officer initiated the investigation at Sand Creek Road.
June 1, 1:10 p.m. A non-injury hit-and-run was reported on Brentwood Boulevard and Homecoming Way. A three-vehicle accident was reported. One of the drivers was reported to not be giving up the appropriate information.
June 1, 2:59 p.m. A non-injury hit-and-run accident was reported on Spruce Street. A person said he parked his car at 8:20 a.m. and came back at 1:30 p.m. to find the entire driver side of the car had been hit and damaged.
June 1, 4:14 p.m. Property was found at Upton Drive and Summerset Drive. A black iPhone was found at the pool clubhouse.
June 1, 6:25 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way. The reporting person said someone took a pair of shoes.
June 1, 7:28 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Sea Vista Drive. Stop signs were reportedly missing from posts that were stuck into the ground in front of a brick wall. A concerned reporting person said they were concerned people will drive into the brick wall at night.
June 2, 8:06 a.m. Property was found on Suntan Lane. A large amount of mail was discovered in the area between the reporting person’s home and Creek Road.
June 2, 8:19 a.m. A grand theft occurred on Madrone Place. A catalytic converter was reportedly taken from a gray Honda Accord.
June 2, 8:54 a.m. A non-injury hit-and-run accident was reported at Central and Brentwood Boulevards. A responsible vehicle was described as a green, small sedan.
June 2, 10:44 a.m. A case of fraud was reported on Star Lilly Court. The reporting person said someone fraudulently used their EBT Card.
June 2, 11:31 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Imperial Way. A blower was reportedly taken from the reporting person’s white Chevrolet truck. The reported responsible vehicle was a faded blue or black Ford F-150.
June 2, 2:55 p.m. A residential burglary was reported on Spyglass Drive. A male reportedly walked into the reporting person’s garage at approximately 4:30 a.m. and grabbed undisclosed items.
June 2, 4:04 p.m. A case of reckless driving was reported on Minnesota Avenue and Sand Creek Road. A black Ford Explorer with a broken rear window was described as the responsible vehicle.
June 2, 7:45 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way. A reported man and woman took undisclosed items from an undisclosed location. The two suspects left in a gray Honda four-door vehicle.
June 2, 10:33 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on Village Drive. No other information was available.
June 1, 2:45 a.m. A verbal dispute was reported on the 2700 block of Barcelona Circle.
June 1, 5:56 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped on the 2900 block of Enea Way.
June 1, 6:14 a.m. A vehicle was stolen from the 2800 block of Dandelion Circle.
June 1, 9:04 a.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported on the 1900 block of Auto Center Drive.
June 1, 9:45 a.m. A case of battery was reported on the 3100 block of Ash Street.
June 1, 10:18 a.m. A case of battery was reported on the 4500 block of Hidden Glen Drive.
June 1, 12:19 p.m. A stolen vehicle was recovered from the 1200 block of Putnam Street.
June 1, 12:31 p.m. A missing adult was reported on the 1900 block of Johnson Drive.
June 1, 1:14 p.m. An unwanted guest was reported on the 700 block of East 18th Street.
June 1, 3:57 p.m. A traffic stop that ended with someone being arrested on a warrant was conducted on West 7th Street.
