The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity:
OAKLEY
June 2, 9:00 a.m. An abandoned vehicle was reported at the 2100 block on Verona Avenue.
June 2, 9:36 a.m. A civil disturbance was reported at Diamond Hill Sports Club in Oakley.
June 2, 10:09 a.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported at Delta Vista Middle School.
June 2, 11:56 a.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 1400 block on Yosemite Circle.
June 2, 12:53 p.m. An abandoned vehicle was reported at the 600 block on Bynum Court.
June 2, 5:11 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the 5200 block on Stratford Drive.
June 2, 6:20 p.m. A suspicious person was reported at the Raley’s in Oakley.
June 2, 8:56 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on W. Cypress Place/Empire Avenue.
June 2, 9:36 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 20 block on Korbel Court.
June 2, 9:51 p.m. A reckless driver was reported at Laurel Road/Empire Avenue.
June 3, 12:58 a.m. A domestic disturbance was reported at the 50 block on Escher Circle.
June 3, 3:13 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped on Main Street/Empire Avenue.
June 3, 8:20 a.m. A petty theft was reported on Main Street/Davis Lane.
June 3, 9:01 a.m. A reckless driver was reported at Vintage Park Elementary School.
June 3, 10:24 a.m. An auto burglary was reported at the 300 block on Holstein Drive.
June 3, 11:15 a.m. A domestic disturbance was reported at the 100 block on Las Dunas Avenue.
June 3, 11:30 a.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 4000 block on Live Oak Avenue.
June 3, 11:37 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 5400 block on Neroly Road.
June 3, 1:05 p.m. A welfare check was conducted on Main Street/Live Oak Avenue.
June 3, 1:10 p.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 1800 block on Hemlock Drive.
June 3, 2:41 p.m. A suspicious person was reported at the 700 block on Walnut Drive.
June 3, 2:51 p.m. A juvenile disturbance was reported on Chianti Way/Bordeaux Drive.
June 3, 3:04 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Daffodil Drive/Geranium Drive.
June 3, 3:43 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on Arrowhead Way/Mammouth Lane.
June 3, 7:40 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported at the 700 block on Dimock Street.
June 3, 9:19 p.m. A shooting at an occupied dwelling was reported at the 900 block on Stonegate Circle.
June 3, 9:30 p.m. A welfare check was conducted on Main Street/Bernard Road.
June 3, 9:43 p.m. A welfare check was conducted at the Oakley Police Department.
June 3, 10:12 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on Solitude Drive/Acorn Drive.
June 3, 10:19 p.m. A possible shooting was reported on W. Cypress Road.
June 3, 10:25 p.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 4900 block on Montague Avenue.
June 3, 10:45 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Sierra Trail Road/Minaret Road.
June 3, 10:53 p.m. A domestic disturbance was reported at the 4500 block on Hagar Lane.
June 3, 11:29 p.m. A possible shooting was reported at the 300 block on Brookview Drive.
June 3, 11:54 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported on Tuolumne Way/Kings Canyon Way.
BRENTWOOD
May 24, 7:47 a.m. A case of forgery/fraud was reported on Cortona Way. Unauthorized use of a credit card.
May 24, 8:11 a.m. A suspicious person was reported on Breakwater Way/Sea Island Court. A male was asleep in a Chevy pick-up truck with no plates.
May 24, 8:17 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Lone Tree Way. A woman tore open the electrical box to the building and damaged it.
May 24, 10:53 a.m. A hit and run with no injuries was reported on City Park Way/Second Street. The reporting party says someone on an electric bike hit her 14-year-old daughter.
May 24, 11:31 a.m. A petty theft was reported on Business Center Drive.
May 24, 1:03 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road. A purse and backpack with medical insurance, tax documents and personal ID numbers were stolen from the vehicle.
May 24, 1:36 p.m. An accident with minor injuries was reported on Marina Way/Celeste Way.
