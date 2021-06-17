The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
June 10, 5:31 p.m. A case of assault was reported at the 2500 block of Sand Creek Road. There was a firearm on the person involved and it was classified as a felony.
June 11, 6:00 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on the 1800 block of Tarragon Drive that resulted in damaged property.
June 12, 6:38 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on the 700 block of First Street that equated to over $400 in damage.
June 13, 3:00 p.m. A case of larceny theft was reported in the 8400 block of Brentwood Boulevard.
June 13, 7:16 p.m. A case of assault was reported at the 3600 block of Walnut Boulevard.
June 14, 00:00 a.m. A case of assault was reported at the 9100 block of Brentwood Boulevard.
June 10, 1:21 p.m. A burglary was reported at Lone Tree Way and Bluerock Drive.
June 10, 5:31 a.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported at Ravenwood Court and G Street.
June 10, 12:38 p.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported at Lone Tree Way and Putnam Street.
June 10, 12:55 p.m. A case of arson was reported at Somersville Road and Sycamore Drive.
June 10, 1:40 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported at Lone Tree Way and Eagleridge Drive.
June 10, 10:20 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported at Walter Way and A Street.
June 10, 10:34 p.m. A case of residential burglary was reported at McDowell Valley Lane and Trinity Lakes Lane.
June 10, 10:56 p.m. A suspicious person stop was conducted at Contra Loma Boulevard and Buchanan Road.
June 11, 12:31 p.m. A case of vandalism and assault was reported at West 20th Street and A Street.
June 11, 1:33 a.m. A non-lethal traffic accident was reported on Prewett Ranch Drive and Cedar Ridge Way.
June 11, 3:19 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Prairie Way and Brookhaven Way.
June 11, 8:41 a.m. A miscellaneous welfare check was conducted at Lone Tree Way and Robert Street. It was closed with reports of narcotics violations.
June 11, 9:18 a.m. A miscellaneous welfare check was conducted at D Street and West 17th Street.
June 11, 9:23 a.m. A case of burglary and vandalism was reported at East 18th Street and Woodland Drive.
June 11, 9:55 a.m. A suspicious person stop was conducted on Sycamore Drive and L Street. A recipient was incriminated for narcotics violations.
June 12, 5:45 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at Palomino Way and Broomtail Court.
June 12, 7:20 a.m. A roadway hazard was reported that resulted in narcotics violations on Parkdale Way and Country Hills Drive.
June 12, 8:31 a.m. A suspicious person stop was conducted that resulted in narcotics violations on Lone Tree Way and Ridgerock Drive.
June 12, 9:42 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported at Lone Tree Way and Davidson Drive.
June 12, 12:28 p.m. A traffic accident with injuries was reported at Lone Tree Way and Bluerock Drive.
June 12, 4:27 p.m. A case of assault was reported at Camby Road and Chrisse Court.
June 12, 5:19 p.m. A traffic stop was conducted at Lone Tree Way and Putnam Street. A recipient was incriminated with misdemeanor driving under the influence.
June 12, 6:20 p.m. A case of residential burglary was reported at Rio Grande Drive and Monterey Drive.
June 12, 10:47 p.m. Terrorist threats were reported at Ridgeview Drive and Country Hills Drive.
June 11, 6:43 p.m. A hit-and-run misdemeanor was reported at Main Street and Vintage Parkway.
June 11, 8:04 p.m. A case of domestic battery was reported on the 30 block of Mandrake Court.
June 11, 9:03 p.m. A warrant arrest was conducted on the 4300 block of Mehaffey Way.
June 12, 7:33 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at East Cypress Road and East Summer Lake Drive.
June 12, 7:56 a.m. A domestic disturbance was reported on the 20 block of Bayberry Court.
June 12, 8:16 a.m. An instance of trespassing was reported on the 100 block of Raye Avenue.
June 12, 8:24 a.m. A restraining order violation was reported on the 80 block of Raye Avenue.
June 12, 9:24 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on the 300 block of Las Dunas Avenue.
June 12, 9:45 a.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported. Location unavailable.
June 12, 11:29 a.m. A case of miscellaneous burglary was reported on the 4700 block on Main Street.
June 12, 11:47 a.m. A welfare check was conducted on the 800 block of Almond Drive.
June 12, 11:48 a.m. A case of property damage was reported at Skipolinis Pizza in Oakley.
June 12, 12:08 p.m. A service to a citizen was performed on the 200 block of Merlot Lane.
June 12, 12:51 p.m. A service to a citizen was performed at Malicoat Avenue and Main Street.
June 12, 2:53 p.m. A case of battery was reported. Location unavailable.
June 12, 3:12 p.m. A welfare check was conducted on the 100 block of Celsia Way.
June 12, 3:23 p.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported. Location unavailable.
June 12, 3:52 p.m. A case of battery was reported on the 1800 block of Concannon Drive.
June 12, 6:05 p.m. A hit-and-run misdemeanor was reported at Empire Avenue and Laurel Road.
June 12, 9:09 p.m. A fireworks incident was reported at Hill Avenue and Main Street.
June 12, 9:14 p.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported at Burger King in Oakley.
June 12, 9:32 p.m. A warrant arrest was made at O’Hara Avenue and Main Street.
June 12, 9:33 p.m. A loud party was reported at Dawson Drive and Wildcat Way.
June 12, 10:19 p.m. A fireworks incident was reported at Sandy Point Mobile Home Park in Oakley.
June 12, 10:28 p.m. A fireworks incident was reported at East Bolton Road and Main Street.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.