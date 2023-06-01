The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity:
OAKLEY
May 12, 4:37 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported at the 1200 block on Sierra Trail Road.
May 12, 8:51 a.m. A case of identity theft was reported at the 1300 block on Portsmouth Street.
May 12, 10:27 a.m. A case of identity theft was reported at the 700 block on Westmoor Circle.
May 12, 11:04 a.m. An unwanted guest was reported at the Taco Bell in Oakley.
May 12, 11:59 a.m. A suspicious person was reported at the 400 block on Susie Street.
May 12, noon. An abandoned vehicle was reported at the 300 block on Hazelnut Lane.
May 12, 2:37 p.m. An arrest warrant was served at the Raleys in Oakley.
May 12, 2:41 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on Laurel Road/Empire Avenue.
May 12, 4:18 p.m. A traffic hazard was reported at Freedom High School.
May 12, 6:02 p.m. A misdemeanor DUI was reported on Main Street/Cypress Road.
May 12, 7:02 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the Jack in the Box in Oakley.
May 12, 8:27 p.m. A misdemeanor DUI was reported on Laurel Road/MainStreet.
May 12, 9:53 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the Skipolini’s Pizza in Oakley.
May 12, 10:16 a.m. A petty theft was reported at the Raleys in Oakley.
May 13, 3:00 a.m. A suspicious person was reported at the 3800 block on Harvest Circle.
May 13, 5:39 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on O’Hara Avenue/Brownstone Road.
May 13, 7:48 a.m. A suspicious person was reported on Live Oak Avenue/Neroly Road.
May 13, 8:38 a.m. A petty theft was reported at the Raleys in Oakley.
May 13, 9:44 a.m. An unwanted guest was reported at the 200 block on Merganser Drive.
May 13, 10:44 a.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported at the 3800 block on Harvest Circle.
May 13, 11:00 a.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 4000 block on Sequoia Drive.
May 13, 12:44 p.m. A hit and run misdemeanor was reported on W. Cypress Road/Empire Avenue.
May 13, 12:59 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped on W. Cypress Road/Empire Avenue.
May 13, 1:37 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 1900 block on Sauterne Way.
May 13, 2:48 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped at the Laurel Ridge Church Plot.
May 13, 5:45 p.m. A suspicious person was reported at the 500 block on Vanek Avenue.
May 13, 9:12 p.m. A threats complaint was reported at the 4600 block on Alder Drive.
May 13, 9:20 p.m. An accident with unknown injuries was reported at the Taco Bell in Oakley.
May 13, 10:24 p.m. A possible shooting was reported at the 2600 block on Main Street.
May 13, 10:41 p.m. A misdemeanor DUI was reported on Main Street/Rose Avenue.
BRENTWOOD
May 13, 5:03 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported on Chatsworth Court. A white 2016 Dodge Charger Hellcat was taken.
May 13, 2:34 p.m. An accident with unknown injuries was reported on Balfour Road/Guise Way.
May 13, 6:10 p.m. A grand theft was reported on Sand Creek Road. The amount stolen was reported to be about $3,000, and the people reported to be associated with a white Nissan Maxima.
May 13, 7:42 p.m. A grand theft was reported on Sand Creek Road. About $3,200 worth of makeup products were taken.
May 13, 7:52 p.m. A grand theft was reported on Sand Creek Road. The amount stolen was $1,300.
May 14, 3:02 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
May 14, 9:35 a.m. A missing adult was reported on Brentwood Boulevard. The reporting party hasn’t spoken to their mom in a few years, and wanted to report her missing. She is a transient.
May 14, 3:38 p.m. A hit and run with no injuries was reported on Balfour Road/Eagle Rock Way. The reporting party was hit by a white SUV, and then the SUV left the scene.
May 14, 7:05 p.m. A fight was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
May 14, 8:15 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on Sand Creek Road/Brentwood Boulevard.
May 15, 9:16 a.m. An accident with no injuries was reported on Lexington Court/Rockwell Place.
May 15, 12:34 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on Shady Willow Lane.
May 15, 1:37 p.m. An accident with minor injuries was reported on Lone Tree Way.
May 15, 3:35 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Wintergreen Drive. The reporting party got notifications of her alarm going off. When she got home, she discovered that the screen on the upstairs window was broken and believed someone tried to get in.
May 15, 3:39 p.m. A fight was reported on Sand Creek Road/Minnesota Avenue.
May 15, 5:08 p.m. A residential burglary was reported on Balfour Road.
May 15, 6:36 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
May 15, 9:28 p.m. A noise complaint was reported on Lone Tree Way.
May 15, 9:31 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on City Park Way. Vehicle was doing doughnuts.
ANTIOCH
May 14, 1:25 a.m. A case of battery was reported at the 2700 block on Contra Loma Boulevard.
May 14, 6:33 a.m. A fight was reported at the 3000 block on Van Buren Court.
May 14, 8:12 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 2000 block on D Street.
May 14, 8:29 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 400 block on Shaddick Drive.
May 14, 8:41 a.m. A collision with unknown injuries was reported at the 2400 block on G Street.
May 14, 10:07 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 2400 block on L Street.
May 14, 10:43 a.m. An assault with a deadly weapon was reported at the 2800 block on Stamm Drive.
May 14, 11:21 a.m. An assault with a deadly weapon was reported at the 2100 block on Manzanita Way.
May 14, 1:01 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 2400 block on L Street.
May 14, 1:05 p.m. An unwanted guest was reported at the 800 block on W. 7th Street.
May 14, 2:52 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 1300 block on Jasmine Court.
May 14, 3:54 p.m. A vehicle burglary was reported at the 2400 block on Kendree Street.
May 14, 4:34 p.m. A hit and run misdemeanor was reported at the 3100 block on G Street.
May 14, 10:37 p.m. A hit and run with no injuries was reported on Gatter Drive/Pierce Court.
May 14, 10:56 p.m. A carjacking was reported at the 1900 block on Auto Center Drive.
May 14, 11:07 p.m. An aggravated assault was reported at the 2700 block on Iris Court.
May 15, 1:14 a.m. A simple assault was reported at the 0 block on Marina Plaza.
May 15, 5:29 a.m. A simple assault was reported at the 0 block on Madrid Lane.
May 15, 6:20 a.m. A vehicle burglary was reported at the 100 block on Campbell Avenue.
May 15, 7:37 a.m. A man with a gun was reported at the 100 block on W. 5th Street.
May 15, 9:08 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 2400 block on Sycamore Drive.
May 15, 9:34 a.m. A verbal dispute was reported at the 2300 block on Buchanan Road.
May 15, 11:01 a.m. A strong-arm robbery was reported at the 5700 block on Lone Tree Way.
May 15, 11:46 a.m. A fight was reported at the 3300 block on Delta Fair Boulevard.
May 15, 2:22 p.m. A petty theft was reported at the 3100 block on Contra Loma Boulevard.
May 15, 4:01 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 2900 block on Winding Lane.
May 15, 4:46 p.m. A hit and run with no injuries was reported at the 2200 block on D Street.
May 15, 5:12 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 1200 block on A Street.
May 15, 5:43 p.m. A robbery was reported at the 2700 block on Lone Tree Way.
May 15, 5:49 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on Yosemite Drive/Hillcrest Avenue.
May 15, 6:18 p.m. A case of identity theft was reported at the 4600 block on Fawn Hill Way.
May 15, 8:15 p.m. An unwanted guest was reported at the 600 block on W. 7th Street.
May 15, 10:23 p.m. A collision with unknown injuries was reported at the 4100 block on Lone Tree Way.
May 15, 10:37 p.m. A fight was reported at the 3400 block on Bluejay Drive.
May 15, 11:18 p.m. A physical dispute was reported at the 3100 block on Rio Grande Drive.
