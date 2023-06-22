The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity:
BRENTWOOD
June 7, midnight. A restraining order/court order violation was reported on Second Street. Someone came into the store and threatened the reporting party, and then left.
June 7, 1:24 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Brentwood Boulevard. The reporting party said there were crazy people outside.
June 7, 10:47 a.m. A verbal dispute was reported on Sherwood Drive.
June 7, 12:54 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
June 7, 2:40 p.m. A case of identity theft was reported on Baird Circle. Various charges to credit card and tampering with email accounts. Deliveries appear to be sent to an address in Los Angeles.
June 7, 4:40 p.m. A case of forgery/fraud was reported on Waldon Street. The reporting party was texted from Bank of America for a $1,600 charge in Texas. The reporting party clicked on the link to dispute it and was scammed. An account was supposedly opened, and the reporting party was asked to take out $14,000 in cash. The reporting party was directed to go to a gas station in Antioch and send money via bitcoin.
June 7, 5:42 p.m. An accident with no injuries was reported on Guthrie Lane/Balfour Road.
June 8, 7:14 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on Winyards Parkway/Miwok Avenue. Silver Subaru in the bushes.
June 8, 7:17 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Amber Lane. Vandalism in a construction area, including broken windows, expelled fire extinguishers and paint dumped out.
June 8, 11:21 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Second Street in Brentwood.
June 8, 12:35 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road during which $500 worth of merchandise was taken.
June 8, 3:35 p.m. A hit and run with no injuries was reported on Lone Tree Way/O’Hara Avenue. A white Dodge Van versus a brown Jeep Commander. The reporting party stated that the driver of the vehicle kept acting like he was going to pull over but then would keep driving.
June 8, 5:35 p.m. A residential burglary was reported on Shady Willow Lane. An unknown person broke into the reporting party’s garage, saying clothing and other miscellaneous items were taken.
June 9, 7:38 a.m. A missing adult was reported on Nunn Street.
June 9, 10:30 a.m. A brandishing of a weapon was reported on Homecoming Way. A neighbor pointed a .45 gun at the reporting party after calling them racial slurs.
June 9, 10:58 a.m. A reckless driver was reported on O’Hara Avenue/Grant Street. Multiple vehicles reported to be driving through the stop sign.
June 9, 12:23 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road. The total take was $700.
June 9, 1:21 p.m. A case of forgery/fraud was reported on Snapdragon Way. The reporting party received a text stating there was a money withdrawal for $8,000.
June 9, 2:43 p.m. A threats complaint was reported on Kestral Way.
June 9, 5:21 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Sand Creek. The total take was $1,200.
June 9, 6:27 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Balfour Road. A urinal and toilet were broken.
June 9, 10:56 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported on Bond Lane.
June 10, 6:55 a.m. A petty theft was reported.
June 10, 8:08 a.m. A restraining order/court order violation was reported on Red Rome Lane.
June 10, 12:52 a.m. A suspicious person was reported on Sand Creek Road. Two vehicles with windows were broken, and someone was seen walking away.
June 10, 6:29 p.m. A hit and run with no injuries was reported on Brentwood Boulevard. The reporting party’s red Tesla was hit in the back bumper and quarter panel was scratched down to the metal.
June 10, 6:45 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way. The person stole apparel worth $400.
June 10, 9:32 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Sand Creek Road. A window was smashed on the reporting party’s white KIA.
June 10, 10:25 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way. The reporting party said someone took something from the store.
June 10, 10:43 p.m. A hit and run with no injuries was reported on Lone Tree Way. A green Dodge Ram hit the reporting party’s vehicle and then took off on Highway 4.
June 10, 11:59 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported on Brookdale Drive. A male stole the reporting party’s vehicle from the driveway, and it crashed into a tree down the street.
ANTIOCH
June 7, 3:35 a.m. A grand theft was reported at the 1800 block on W. 10th Street.
June 7, 5:52 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 3400 block on Bluejay Drive.
June 7, 7:01 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 4600 block on Goldcrest Way.
June 7, 9:15 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 2400 block on A Street.
June 7, 9:19 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 4100 block on Brocatello Court.
June 7, 10:12 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 2200 block on Wymore Lane.
June 7, 1:00 p.m. An aggravated assault was reported at the 0 block on S. Lake Drive.
June 7, 1:56 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 4000 block on Lone Tree Way.
June 7, 2:05 p.m. An unwanted guest was reported at the 1900 block on Cavallo Road.
June 7, 2:28 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 1300 block on Buchanan Road.
June 7, 2:31 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 4400 block on Pampas Court.
June 7, 2:32 p.m. An armed robbery was reported at the 2300 block on G Street.
June 7, 4:57 p.m. A hit and run with no injuries was reported on San Martino Drive/Hillcrest Avenue.
June 7, 5:10 p.m. An unwanted guest was reported at the 1100 block on Putnam Street.
June 7, 5:32 p.m. A grand theft was reported at the 5700 block on Lone Tree Way.
June 7, 7:56 p.m. A simple assault was reported at the 2200 block on D Street.
June 7, 9:37 p.m. An armed robbery was reported at the 5300 block on Catanzaro Way.
June 8, 12:21 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 900 block on W. 14th Street.
June 8, 8:15 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 3700 block on Pintail Drive.
June 8, 9:56 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported at the 3600 block on Delta Fair Boulevard.
June 8, 10:16 a.m. A strong-arm robbery was reported at the 2400 block on Mahogany Way.
June 8, 11:38 a.m. A collision with minor injuries was reported on Blythe Drive/James Donlon Boulevard.
June 8, 11:44 a.m. A public nuisance was reported at the 5700 block on Lone Tree Way.
June 8, 11:57 a.m. A traffic accident with injuries was reported on Lone Tree Way/W. Tregallas Road.
June 8, 12:32 p.m. A welfare check was reported at the 2000 block on Reseda Way.
June 8, 3:03 p.m. A strong-arm robbery was reported at the 3400 block on Deer Valley Road.
June 8, 5:52 p.m. A carjacking was reported at the 600 block on W. 4th Street.
June 8, 11:52 p.m. A case of battery was reported at the 2100 block on Somersville Road.
June 9, 2:39 a.m. A welfare check was reported at the 2200 block on Chickie Street.
June 9, 6:54 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 3000 block on Sunset Lane.
June 9, 7:29 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 2100 block on Carpinteria Drive.
June 9, 8:27 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 4500 block on Elkhorn Way.
June 9, 11:31 a.m. A simple assault was reported at the 5700 block on Lone Tree Way.
June 9, 2:41 p.m. A simple assault was reported at the 3500 block on E. 18th Street.
June 9, 2:46 p.m. A hit and run with injuries was reported at the 4400 block on Buckeye Way.
June 9, 2:56 p.m. An aggravated assault was reported at the 5700 block on Lone Tree Way.
June 9, 5:08 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 800 block on W 6th Street.
June 9, 6:01 p.m. A petty theft was reported at the 3100 block on Buchanan Road.
June 9, 9:57 p.m. A hit and run with no injuries was reported at the 5000 block on Sundance Way.
June 9, 10:15 p.m. A simple assault was reported at the 1700 block on Mt. Hamilton Drive.
