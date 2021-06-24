The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
June 16, 7:20 a.m. A case of vehicle burglary was reported on Ohara Avenue.
June 16, 8:52 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Second Street. It ended in an arrest.
June 17, 5:59 a.m. A petty theft was reported on Summerset Drive.
June 17, 9:49 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Valley Green Drive.
June 17, 5:58 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
June 18, 6:02 a.m. A non-injury accident was reported on Ohara Avenue.
June 18, 8:14 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Sand Creek Road.
June 18, 11:35 a.m. A non-injury accident was reported at Balfour Road and Wildflower Loop.
June 18, 6:25 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on Lone Tree Way.
June 18, 8:04 p.m. A case of fraud was reported on Twilight Court. It was a $1,000 scam where a man called and pretended to be with PG&E.
June 18, 8:14 p.m. A case of vehicle burglary was reported on Lone Tree Way.
June 18, 10:52 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road.
June 19, 7:52 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
June 19, a.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported on Snapdragon Court.
June 19, 1:34 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Balfour Road where packages were stolen from a front porch.
June 19, 1:45 p.m. A hit-and-run was reported on Larkspur Lane. There were no injuries involved.
June 20, 12:57 a.m. A warrant arrest was conducted at First Street.
June 20, 2:53 a.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported on Havenwood Court.
June 20, 5:08 a.m. A suspicious person was reported on St. Augustine Drive.
June 20, 7:56 p.m. A restraining/court order violation was reported on Winding Creek Terrace.
June 13, 12:58 a.m. A suspicious vehicle stop was conducted that ended in narcotics violations at Marina Plaza and L Street.
June 13, 3:37 a.m. A case of assault was reported at Sand Creek Road and Deer Valley Road.
June 13, 4:04 a.m. A case of aggravated assault was reported at Hillside Road and Sunset Lane.
June 13, 10:21 a.m. A suspicious vehicle stop was conducted at Potomac Court and Fairview Drive.
June 13, 1:13 p.m. A case of assault was reported at Lone Tree Way and Ridgerock Drive.
June 13, 1:39 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported at Lone Tree Way and Empire Avenue.
June 13, 2:55 p.m. A case of identity theft was reported at Chaps Court and Kushner Way.
June 13, 5:01 p.m. A suspicious person stop was conducted at A Street and West 17 Street.
June 13, 10:04 p.m. A non-injury accident was reported at West Madill Street and G Street.
June 14, 12:34 a.m. A vehicle burglary was reported at Joseph Avenue and Biglow Drive.
June 14, 5:28 a.m. A vehicle burglary was reported at Truskmore Way and Country Hills Drive.
June 14, 6:03 a.m. A vehicle burglary was reported at Muir Court and Redwood Drive.
June 14, 6:09 a.m. A business burglary was reported at Buchanan Road and Balboa Court.
June 14, 11:03 a.m. A service to citizen was conducted at Tehachapi Way and Sims Mountain Court.
June 14, 11:36 a.m. A residential burglary was reported at Rio Grande Drive and Ponderosa Way.
June 14, 1:39 p.m. A missing adult was reported at Fairside Way and Sand Rose Court.
June 14, 9:29 p.m. A person brandishing a weapon was reported at Lone Tree Way and Canada Valley Drive.
June 14, 9:41 p.m. A case of armed robbery was reported at Lone Tree Way and Deer Valley Road.
June 15, 3:48 a.m. A residential/vehicle shooting was reported at San Jose Drive and Delta Fair Boulevard.
June 15, 3:07 p.m. A male with a gun that resulted in auto theft was reported at Palo Verde Way and Monterey Drive.
June 15, 6:53 p.m. A missing person was reported at Mathewson Court and Judsonville Drive.
June 15, 7:16 p.m. A hit-and-run with injuries was reported at Cavallo Road and E 18th Street.
June 16, 5:22 a.m. A residential burglary was reported at San Jose Drive and Delta Fair Boulevard.
June 16, 7:07 a.m. A case of carjacking was reported at Meredith Way and Fairbanks Way.
June 16, 1:13 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported at Buchanan Road and Gentrytown Drive.
June 16, 3:53 p.m. A traffic stop was conducted that resulted in a D.U.I. misdemeanor at East 18th Street and Terrace Drive.
June 17, 3:54 a.m. A case of grand theft and strongarm robbery was reported at Golf Course Road and Wildhorse Drive.
June 17, 8:03 p.m. A case of assault was reported at Lone Tree Way and Sage Brush Drive.
June 18, 3:30 a.m. A missing person was reported at Monaghan Way and McFarlan Ranch Drive.
June 18, 3:54 a.m. An arson was reported at Lindberg Street and Lawton Street.
June 18, 6:12 a.m. A case of aggravated assault was reported at Walton Lane and Lone Tree Way.
June 18, 5:47 p.m. A case of assault was reported at West 9th Street and J Street.
June 19, 12:19 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported at E Lake Drive and E Lake Plaza
June 19, 3:28 a.m. A traffic stop was conducted that resulted in a D.U.I. misdemeanor at A Street and East 6th Street.
June 19, 4:05 a.m. A traffic stop was conducted that resulted in a D.U.I misdemeanor at Drake Street and G Street.
June 19, 9:18 a.m. A case of auto theft and burglary was reported at H Street and West 2nd Street.
June 19, 4:42 p.m. A case of identity theft was reported at Kodiak Street and Golden Bear Street.
June 19, 10:47 p.m. A case of assault was reported at West Madill Street and D Street.
June 19, 11:08 p.m. A suspicious person stop was conducted at Contra Loma Boulevard and Buchanan Road.
June 17, 12:39 a.m. A service to citizen was conducted at the 50 block of Vella County Road.
June 17, 6:02 a.m. A case of auto burglary was reported on the 60 block of Heartwood Court.
June 17, 7:24 a.m. A case of grand theft was reported. Location is unavailable.
June 17, 8:25 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on the 400 block of Clearwood Drive.
June 17 9:12 a.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported on the 40 block of Poco Lane.
June 17, 9:50 a.m. A service to citizen was conducted at Oakley Town Center.
June 17, 12:14 p.m. A supplemental report was reported on the 4300 block of Zinfandel Drive.
June 17, 1:15 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported at Golden State Parkway and Marathon Drive.
June 17, 8:30 p.m. A case of harassment was reported on the 1800 block of Locke Court.
June 18, 3:55 a.m. A welfare check was conducted on the 5500 block of Bridgehead Road.
June 18, 6:45 a.m. A suspicious person stop was conducted at Elm Lane and Neroly Road.
June 18, 8:42 a.m. A case of embezzlement was reported at Burger King, Oakley.
June 18, 9:19 a.m. A case of credit card fraud was reported on the 1700 block of Gamay Drive.
June 18, 11:08 a.m. A case of domestic battery was reported on the 100 block of Malicoat Avenue.
June 18, 4:41 p.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported on the 1900 block of Cypress Court.
June 18, 5:31 p.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported at Laurel Road and Neroly Road.
June 18, 5:57 p.m. A case of sodomy was reported on the 1700 block of Hemlock Court.
June 19, 9:13 a.m. A case of grand theft of vehicle parts was reported on the 1100 block of Main Street.
June 19, 10:51 a.m. A case of petty theft of vehicle parts was reported on the 1100 block of Main Street.
June 19, 11:48 a.m. A domestic disturbance was reported on the 10 block of Minaret Road.
June 19, 4:34 p.m. A hit-and-run misdemeanor was reported at Main Street and Vintage Parkway.
June 19, 6:57 p.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported on the 1800 block of Walnut Grove Court.
June 19, 9:16 p.m. Fireworks were reported on the 80 block of Duckhorn Plaza.
June 19, 10:00 p.m. A disturbing the peace report was reported on the 1800 block of Hamburg Street.
June 19, 10:30 p.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported on the 400 block of Anvilwood Drive.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.