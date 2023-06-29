The following is a sample of recent law enforcement agencies
OAKLEY
June 17, 2:41 a.m. An arrest warrant was served on Wilbur Avenue/Maritime Way.
June 17, 3:43 a.m. A burglary was reported at the Rite Aid in Oakley.
June 17, 6:43 a.m. A traffic hazard was reported on Laurel Road/Live Oak Avenue.
June 17, 8:31 a.m. An access card theft was reported at the 800 block on Diamante Way.
June 17, 10:48 a.m. A traffic hazard was reported on Empire Avenue/Sauterne Way.
June 17, 11:40 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the 1700 block on Pecan Lane.
June 17, 12:19 p.m. A petty theft was reported at the 1500 block on Ashwood Drive.
June 17, 1:13 p.m. An unwanted guest was reported at Grocery Outlet.
June 17, 1:50 p.m. A case of arson was reported at the 100 block on Delta Road.
June 17, 3:50 p.m. A case of credit card fraud was reported at the 5000 block on Martin Street.
June 17, 4:25 p.m. A juvenile disturbance was reported on Mellowood Drive/Hazelnut Drive.
June 17, 4:38 p.m. A juvenile disturbance was reported on Creekside Park.
June 17, 4:41 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the 300 block on E. Home Street.
June 17, 4:51 p.m. Terrorist threats were reported at the Raleys in Oakley.
June 17, 5:54 p.m. A suspicious person was reported at the 2500 block on Main Street.
June 17, 6:22 p.m. A domestic disturbance was reported at the 1500 block on Thistle Court
June 17, 6:44 p.m. A juvenile disturbance was reported at the 200 block on Heartwood Drive.
June 17, 6:56 p.m. A welfare check was conducted on E. Cypress Road/Sellers Avenue.
June 17, 7:30 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on Live Oak Avenue/Sutter Street.
June 17, 8:26 p.m. A petty theft was reported at the 5200 block on Neroly Road.
June 17, 8:43 p.m. A domestic violation was reported at the 10 block on Morning Glory Court
June 17, 9:15 p.m. A suspicious person was reported at the 2600 block on Main Street.
June 17, 9:25 p.m. A case of computer fraud was reported at the 2100 block on Connie Lane.
June 17, 9:38 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped at Creekside Park.
June 17, 9:43 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped on Main Street/O’Hara Avenue.
June 17, 10:17 p.m. A public nuisance was reported at the 4500 block on Orchard Oaks Court.
June 17, 11:01 p.m. A traffic hazard was reported on Carrington Drive/La Vista Drive.
June 18, 12:37 a.m. A domestic disturbance was reported at the 4800 block on Snowy Egret Way.
June 18, 1:15 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the 1200 block on Sierra Trail Road.
June 18, 9:49 a.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 1500 block on Gamay Circle.
June 18, 12:11 p.m. A traffic hazard was reported at the 4800 block on Carrington Drive.
June 18, 1:03 p.m. A grand theft was reported at the 4000 block on Wilbur Avenue.
June 18, 2:22 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 1200 block on Kay Lane.
June 18, 4:20 p.m. A case of fraud under false pretenses was reported at the 2100 block on Connie Lane.
June 18, 4:53 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported at the 1500 block on Quail Valley Run.
June 18, 7:06 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 500 block on Norcross Lane.
June 18, 10:05 p.m. A misdemeanor DUI was reported on Main Street/2nd Street.
BRENTWOOD
June 11, 4:30 p.m. A grand theft was reported on Sand Creek Road. Four people took $1,911 and left in a black Mercedes SUV.
June 11, 7:22 p.m. A missing adult was reported on Coconut Place. A female left the house after an argument.
June 12, 3:42 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Baird Circle.
June 12, 4:45 a.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on Barrel Court.
June 12, 9:11 a.m. A petty theft was reported on Oxford Lane. Someone stole something from the reporting party’s garage.
June 12,11:35 a.m. A strong arm robbery was reported on Balfour Road.
June 12, 3:27 p.m. A grand theft was reported on Sand Creek Road. More than $1,000 was taken.
June 12, 4:14 p.m. A hit and run with no injuries was reported on Sand Creek Road.
June 12, 9:11 p.m. A vehicle burglary was reported on Second Street.
June 12, 9:31 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Balfour Road. The vehicle was unlocked and a laptop was taken.
June 12, 10:50 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
