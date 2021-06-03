The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
May 8, 1:40 a.m. A female subject reportedly trespassed in the soda aisle of a business on Lone Tree Way. The reporting person said the subject had also trespassed the week before, but the trespassing subject’s name was unknown.
May 8, 3:02 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on Walnut Boulevard and Orchard Drive. The suspicious vehicle was described as a black SUV with its lights on, stopped in the middle of the road.
May 8, 3:47 a.m. A subject riding a moped reportedly took mail from a mailbox on Medallion Drive and Lone Tree Way.
May 8, 8:13 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported on Lone Tree Way. The reporting person said a safe was taken and a shred bin was unlocked. The business reported that it had changed its locks the day before.
May 8, 8:20 a.m. A suspicious person was reported on Lone Tree Way. A familiar subject was reportedly believed to begin stealing items. The circumstance is a chronic issue.
May 8, 10:38 a.m. A restraining order/court order violation was reported on Cesa Avenue. The subject showed up with two bags of belongings and broke something in the driveway before he started cussing and yelling at the reporting party. The subject left, moving toward an area school. He was reportedly wearing a blue shirt and blue checkered shorts.
May 8, 3:30 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on Lone Tree Way. Multiple subjects were reportedly inside a store and then at least one of the subjects walked out of the store. One subject was still in the store at the time the incident was reported.
May 8, 3:42 p.m. A residential burglary occurred on Grovewood Loop. A reportedly homeless female tried to take a vehicle but later got out of the car. The homeless subject later broke into the reporting person’s house, taking car keys and shoes.
May 8, 4:34 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Chicory Court. The caller reported that a community mailbox was broken into the night before. Mail was taken.
May 8, 6:27 p.m. An embezzlement case was reported on Oak Street. Two skimming devices were found in two ATMs.
May 8, 7:55 p.m. A noninjury hit-and-run was reported on Queen Palm Lane. The reporting person was advised by a neighbor that the reporting person’s vehicle was hit. The responsible party reportedly left.
May 8, 8:22 p.m. A physical fight was reported on Riviera Court. The fight occurred during a family dispute.
May 8, 9:56 p.m. A vehicle burglary was reported on Anastasia Drive. A vehicle was reportedly rifled through and sunglasses stolen.
May 23, 4:29 a.m. A noninjury hit-and-run was reported on Stamm Drive.
May 23, 5:27 a.m. A noninjury hit-and-run occurred on West 10th Street.
May 23, 6:58 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped on L Street.
May 23, 7:26 a.m. A vehicle theft reportedly occurred on Aster Drive.
May 23, 8:12 a.m. Property was found on Westmeath Way.
May 23, 9:05 a.m. A vehicle theft occurred on Knollcrest Drive.
May 23, 10:10 a.m. An auto theft occurred on Sycamore Drive.
May 23, 10:30 a.m. An injury accident occurred on West 10th Street.
May 23, 10:34 a.m. Vandalism to a vehicle was reported on Lemontree Way.
May 23, 12:46 p.m. A vehicle theft occurred on Wilbur Avenue.
May 23, 12:55 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported on Pineview Way.
May 24, 4:08 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported on Deer Valley Road and Hillcrest Avenue.
May 24, 5:29 a.m. Terrorist threats were reported on Delta Fair Boulevard and Fairview Drive.
May 24, 9:24 a.m. Commercial vandalism was reported on Buchannan Road and Balboa Court.
May 24, 11:36 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped on Nightengale Drive and Hemingway Drive.
May 24, 12:15 p.m. A case of embezzlement was reported on L and West 3rd streets.
May 24, 12:23 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped on Hillcrest Avenue and Wildflower Drive.
May 24, 12:39 p.m. A noninjury accident was reported on Golf Course Road and Fredrickson Lane.
May 15, 12:15 a.m. An object was reportedly thrown at a moving vehicle on Main Street and East Cypress Road.
May 15, 1:34 a.m. An outside assist was requested at Knightsen Avenue and Cypress Road.
May 15, 1:51 a.m. An audible alarm was heard on the 20 block of Minaret Road.
May 15, 1:53 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped at Diamond Hills Gym.
May 15, 2:10 a.m. A patrol request was requested at Summer Lake Community Park.
May 15, 3:08 a.m. An audible alarm was reported on the 4300 block of East Summer Lake Drive.
May 15, 3:25 a.m. A patrol request was made at Delaney Park.
May 15, 3:26 a.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported on the 5900 block of Bridgehead Road.
May 15, 3:59 a.m. An audible alarm was reported at Skipolini’s Pizza.
May 15, 4:50 a.m. A suspicious person was reported on La Vina Way and O’Hara Avenue.
May 15, 7:10 a.m. A public nuisance was reported on the 2400 block of Main Street.
May 15, 7:16 a.m. An unknown problem was reported on the 1400 block of Buttons Court.
May 15, 7:30 a.m. A loud noise was reported on Dimrock and Verifine Drives.
May 15, 8:04 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed on the 1400 block of Buttons Court.
