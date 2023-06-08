The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity:
OAKLEY
May 21, midnight. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Teakwood Drive/Fernwood Drive.
May 21, 6:06 a.m. A welfare check was conducted on Zinfandel Court/Zinfandel Drive.
May 21, 6:18 a.m. A suspicious person stopped at the McDonald’s in Oakley.
May 21, 6:39 a.m. A traffic hazard was reported on Neroly Road/Placer Drive.
May 21, 7:17 a.m. Terrorist threats were reported at the McDonald’s in Oakley.
May 21, 8:07 a.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 5100 block on Claremont Lane.
May 21, 8:31 a.m. An arrest warrant was served on Main Street/E. Cypress Road.
May 21, 11:18 a.m. A brandishing of a weapon was reported at the 40 block on Monticello Court.
May 21, 11:58 a.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported at the 100 block on Malicoat Avenue.
May 21, 1:14 p.m. A hit and run misdemeanor was reported at the 4100 block on Richard Way.
May 21, 1:26 p.m. A domestic disturbance was reported at the 70 block on Spotted Hen Court.
May 21, 1:53 p.m. A suspicious person was stopped at the Arco in Oakley.
May 21, 2:22 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on Stonegate Circle/Concannon Drive.
May 21, 4:34 p.m. A civil problem was reported at the 3800 block on Longhorn Lane.
May 21, 8:53 p.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 1000 block on Laurel Road.
May 21, 9:36 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the 2900 block on Terra Verde Lane.
May 21, 10:57 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the 1200 block on Sierra Trail Road.
May 21, 11:22 p.m. A possible shooting was reported at the 4500 block on Waterford Way.
May 22, 1:23 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on Laurel Road/Empire Avenue.
May 22, 1:56 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the 300 block on Lakespring Place.
May 22, 6:10 a.m. A welfare check was reported at the 60 block on Carol Lane.
May 22, 7:01 a.m. A suspicious person was reported at the 4300 block on Neroly Road.
May 22, 8:20 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Laurel Elementary.
May 22, 9:30 a.m. A case of identity theft was reported at the 4100 block on Cherry Court.
May 22, 10:07 a.m. A case of brandishing a weapon was reported at the 40 block on Monticello Court.
May 22, 10:30 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the 40 block on Monticello Court.
May 22, 10:53 a.m. A case of credit card fraud was reported at the 5400 block on Neroly Road.
May 22, 12:13 p.m. A welfare check was conducted on Main Street/7th Street.
May 22, 12:15 p.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 300 block on Hazelnut Lane.
May 22, 2:49 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the Starbucks in Oakley.
May 22, 4:17 p.m. A missing adult was reported at the 4500 block on Tokay Drive.
May 22, 6:43 p.m. A reckless driver was reported at the 1200 block on Sierra Trail Road.
May 22, 8:31 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on Laurel Road/Empire Avenue
May 22, 8:42 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace at Carl’s Jr. in Oakley.
May 22, 8:52 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported at the 600 block on Marathon Drive.
May 22, 9:26 p.m. A threats complaint was reported at the 4300 block on E Summer Lake Drive.
May 22, 10:10 p.m. A suspicious person was reported at the 1200 block on Sierra Trail.
BRENTWOOD
May 21, 12:16 a.m. A fight involving seven males was reported on Oak Street.
May 21, 4:24 a.m. A petty theft was reported on Walnut Boulevard. Someone stole a bottle of wine and left.
May 21, 9:45 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Ranchwood Drive.
May 21, 10:59 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Pasco Drive.
May 21, 3:19 p.m. A vehicle burglary was reported on Salice Way. The reporting party’s boyfriend’s vehicle was vandalized during the night, and tools were taken.
May 21, 3:42 p.m. A hit and run with no injuries was reported on Second Street. A black Infiniti hit the reporting party’s vehicle while parked. The reporting party’s son-in-law witnessed the driver looking at the reporting party’s vehicle and then took off.
May 21, 4:39 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on Lone Tree Way. Woman bought a beer and was sitting and screaming at employees and customers inside the location.
May 21, 7:52 p.m. A case of forgery/fraud was reported on Lone Tree Way. The reporting party deposited money into an ATM. They later discovered fraudulent charges on the card from different states.
May 21, 10:44 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Salice Way. The reporting party’s catalytic converter was stolen.
May 21, 11:47 p.m. An armed robbery was reported on Chestnut Street. The reporting party’s son was robbed with a knife, his bag and wallet were taken.
May 22, 1:01 a.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
May 22, 8:13 a.m. An accident involving a school bus versus a facilities truck with no injuries was reported on Crawford Drive.
May 22, 10:23 a.m. A petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road.
May 22, 2:55 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Balfour Road. Someone left with a large bag full of alcohol bottles.
May 22, 3:50 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Summerwood Drive.
May 22, 5:49 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Beau Avenue. The reporting party stated an unknown juvenile showed up at their residence and said someone was chasing him and going to beat him up.
May 22, 6:32 p.m. A grand theft was reported on Sand Creek Road.
ANTIOCH
May 21, 1:22 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 1200 block on San Jose Drive.
May 21, 3:35 a.m. An auto burglary was reported at the 300 block on Texas Street.
May 21, 5:54 a.m. A grand theft was reported at the 2500 block on Somersville Road.
May 21, 8:07 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 0 block on Marine Plaza.
May 21, 10:40 a.m. A traffic accident with injuries was reported on Appaloosa Way/Country Hills Drive.
May 21, 11:57 a.m. An auto burglary was reported at the 3100 block on Lone Tree Way.
May 21, 12:10 p.m. A grand theft was reported at the 1500 block on Crestview Drive.
May 21, 1:00 p.m. A grand theft was reported at the 5700 block on Lone Tree Way.
May 21, 2:25 p.m. An unwanted guest was reported at the 2400 block on Shadow Lane.
May 21, 3:51 p.m. A shooting at an occupied residence was reported at the 1800 block on Terrace Drive.
May 21, 5:05 p.m. An armed robbery was reported at the 4600 block on Lone Tree Way.
May 21, 5:19 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the 2900 block on Winding Lane.
May 21, 5:45 p.m. An armed robbery was reported at the 2800 block on Lone Tree Way.
May 21, 7:38 p.m. A traffic accident with injuries was reported on Lone Tree Way/Deer Valley Road.
May 22, 12:34 a.m. An armed robbery was reported at the 3700 block on Sunset Lane.
May 22, 6:39 a.m. A residential burglary was reported at the 200 block on W. 7th Street.
May 22, 8:03 a.m. An aggravated assault was reported on Larkspur Drive/Hillcrest Avenue.
May 22, 8:52 a.m. A threats complaint was reported at the 0 block on Spartan Way.
