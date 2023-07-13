The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity:
OAKLEY
June 25, 1:22 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped at Crockett Park in Oakley.
June 25, 1:36 a.m. A domestic disturbance was reported at the 1900 block on Cypress Court.
June 25, 7:29 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported at the 3800 block on Longhorn Lane.
June 25, 9:18 a.m. A welfare check was reported at the 4900 block on Beldin Lane.
June 25, 9:40 a.m. A domestic disturbance was reported on Laurel Road/Main Street.
June 25, 10:03 a.m. A case of defrauding an innkeeper was reported at the Black Bear Diner in Oakley.
June 25, 12:42 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported at the Grocery Outlet in Oakley.
June 25, 1:32 p.m. A case of loitering was reported at the 3400 block on Main Street.
June 25, 2:55 p.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 90 block on Cunha Court.
June 25, 4:30 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported at the AM/PM in Oakley.
June 25, 4:38 p.m. An abandoned vehicle was reported on Frandoras Circle/Neroly Road.
June 25, 5:04 p.m. A welfare check was conducted at Freedom High School in Oakley.
June 25, 11:10 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the 4000 block on Hill Avenue.
June 26, 12:49 a.m. A domestic disturbance was reported on Bynum Way/Rutherford Lane.
June 26, 2:11 a.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported at the 10 block on Eleven Oak.
June 26, 11:35 a.m. A case of fraud under false pretenses was reported at the 4700 block on Bayside Way.
June 26, 1:47 p.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 700 block on Oakley Road.
June 26, 3:09 p.m. A petty theft was reported at the Lucky in Oakley.
June 26, 3:29 p.m. A misdemeanor DUI was reported on Shearwater Way/Riverrock Drive.
June 26, 4:58 p.m. A grand theft was reported at the Diamond Hills sports Club and Spa in Oakley.
June 26, 6:03 p.m. A threats complaint was reported at the 20 block on Vitruvius Court.
June 26, 6:22 p.m. A welfare check was conducted at the AM/PM in Oakley.
June 26, 8:17 p.m. A petty theft was reported at the 2000 block on Main Street
June 26, 8:18 p.m. An unwanted guest was reported at the 2500 block on Main Street.
June 26, 8:29 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 1500 block on Coventry Drive.
June 26, 9:32 p.m. A misdemeanor DUI was reported at the 300 block on Cashew Lane.
BRENTWOOD
June 22, 8:44 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Montecito Drive. The reporting party says his white Dodge Scat Pack was parked in his driveway and is now down the street parked at Montecito Drive/Taylor Drive. The vehicle was unoccupied and the back window was broken.
June 22, 10:10 a.m. A petty theft was reported on Buckskin Terrace. An Amazon package was stolen off of the reporting party’s front porch.
June 22, 3:03 p.m. An accident with major injuries was reported on Balfour Road/Highway 4.
June 22, 3:08 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way. A report was filed for $287 that was stolen on June 16.
June 22, 3:35 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way. About $300 of merchandise was stolen after a man placed it in his bag and left.
June 22, 4:17 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on Lone Tree Way.
June 22, 5:31 p.m. A grand theft was reported on Lone Tree Way. More than $2,000 worth of merchandise was taken.
June 22, 6:50 p.m. A restraining order violation was reported on Dainty Avenue. Restraining order party was harassing the reporting party via text message.
June 23, 8:41 a.m. A restraining order violation was reported on Second Street.
June 23, 11:15 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Brentwood Boulevard. A female was trying to get coins out of the washing machines at the location and damaged multiple machines.
June 23, 11:58 a.m. A grand theft was reported on Sand Creek. About $2,000 worth of merchandise was taken.
June 23, 2:22 p.m. An accident with no injuries was reported on Sand Creek Road/O’Hara Avenue. A white van versus a blue Chevy Sedan.
June 23, 2:59 p.m. A grand theft was reported on Empire Avenue. The incident was a grab and run, with more than $1,000 worth of merchandise taken.
