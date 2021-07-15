The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activities..
July 5, 2:55 a.m. A residential/vehicular shooting was reported on Shadowcliff Court.
July 5, 5:14 a.m. A physical fight was reported at Laird Plaza and Jane Way.
July 5, 8:19 a.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported on Chestnut Street.
July 5, 10:09 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Waterville Drive.
July 5, 2:34 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Lunger Drive.
July 5, 7:30 p.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported at Balfour Road and Fairview Avenue.
July 6, 5:40 a.m. A case of vehicle tampering was reported on Sycamore Avenue. A vehicle had its door handle broken and the ignition had been tampered with.
July 6, 8:51 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at Empire Avenue.
July 6, 10:17 a.m. A case of residential burglary was reported on Creektrail Court. $4000 in cash was stolen from the house.
July 6, 11:15 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road.
July 6, 1:13 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Allen Court. A laptop was stolen.
July 6, 6:32 p.m. A Health and Safety Violation was reported on Balfour Road. It resulted in arrests related to heroin usage.
July 7, 3:01 a.m. A case of assault was reported at Lone Tree Way and Ridgerock Drive.
July 7, 3:50 a.m. A traffic accident with injury was reported at Contra Loma Boulevard and Buchanan Road.
July 7, 5:03 a.m. A case of arson was reported at W 16th Street and A Street.
July 7, 2:49 p.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported at Mahogany Way and Auto Center Drive.
July 7, 3:21 p.m. A traffic accident with injuries occurred at W 10th Street and Diamond Street.
July 7, 3:24 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported at Badger Pass Way and Black Diamond Drive.
July 7, 6:24 p.m. A case of assault was reported at Buchanan Road and Auburn Lane.
July 7, 11:38 p.m. A case of robbery was reported at W 5th Street and L Street.
July 8, 12:01 a.m. A case of aggravated assault was reported at Sand Creek Road and Deer Valley Road.
July 8, 6:04 a.m. A case of hit-and-run with injuries was reported at Larkspur Drive and Hillcrest Avenue.
July 8, 9:51 a.m. A case of residential burglary that resulted in vandalism was reported at W 5th Street and C Street.
July 8, 10:20 a.m. A service to citizen was conducted at L Street and W 3rd Street.
July 8, 10:20 a.m. A case of residential burglary was reported at Sycamore Drive and Mandarin Way.
July 8, 11:33 a.m. A case of commercial burglary was reported at L Street and W 3rd Street.
July 8, 1:45 p.m. A traffic stop was conducted that resulted in weapons violations at W 18th Street and L Street.
July 8, 4:04 p.m. A missing adult was reported at Canada Hills Way and Laurel Road.
July 8, 4:37 p.m. A case of assault was reported at L Street and W 3rd Street.
July 8, 11:58 p.m. A case of arson was reported at A street and W 18th Street.
July 9, 9:37 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at Delta Fair Boulevard and Fairview Drive.
July 9, 12:27 p.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported at San Jose Drive and Delta Fair Boulevard.
July 9, 1:02 p.m. A traffic accident with injury was reported at Lone Tree Way and Jeffery Way.
July 9, 4:55 p.m A case of vehicle theft was reported at L Street and W 3rd Street.
July 9, 5:05 p.m A traffic accident that resulted in a drunk driving misdemeanor was reported at Bellflower Drive and Baywood Circle.
July 9, 10:38 p.m. A case of arson was reported at Drake Street and D Street.
July 10, 8:46 a.m. A case of assault was reported at E 18th Street and Parsons Lane.
July 10, 2:33 p.m. A case of auto burglary was reported at Lone Tree Way and Hillcrest Avenue.
July 10, 9:40 p.m. A case of assault and robbery was reported at Lone Tree Way and Deer Valley Road.
July 10, 11:02 p.m. A case of vehicle burglary was reported at Somersville Road and Highway 4.
