The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity:
BRENTWOOD
June 27, 12:52 a.m. A restraining/court order violation was reported on Second Street.
June 27, 1:13 a.m. A car fire was reported on Balfour Road.
June 27, 5:18 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported on Santa Margherita Way. A white 2015 Dodge Charger had been missing since the day before. It appears that a person broke a window to get inside; there was glass on the driveway.
June 27, 8:28 a.m. A residential burglary was reported on Orchard Drive. Someone entered via the bathroom window and took a TV and instruments.
June 27, 10:10 a.m. A fight was reported on Lone Tree Way. A female punched the reporting party in the face.
June 27, 11:36 a.m. A restraining/court order violation was reported on Second Street.
June 27, 1:01 p.m. A threats complaint was reported on Pinegrove Way.
June 27, 1:11 p.m. A strong-arm robbery was reported on Lone Tree Way. A female handed the reporting party a note saying to give her money or she would shoot everyone.
June 27, 1:19 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on Malaga Way/Piva Court.
June 27, 1:34 p.m. A case of identity theft was reported on Jacaranda Street. Someone used the reporting party’s 10-year-old son’s Social Security Number to apply for an Amazon credit card.
June 27, 2:16 p.m. A fire was reported on Antelope Terrace.
June 27, 2:46 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Fairview Avenue.
June 27, 4:24 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Ralston Court. The reporting party said he found two air tags in his vehicle two different times.
June 27, 5:08 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Birch Street. Custodian caught juveniles doing graffiti at school.
June 27, 6:19 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Brentwood Boulevard/Lone Tree Way. The reporting party’s daughter was in a vehicle with a male. He wouldn’t let her out and she ended up jumping out of the vehicle.
June 27, 10:30 p.m. A restraining/court order violation was reported on Second Street.
June 27, 11:19 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Lone Tree Way.
June 28, 12:58 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Walnut Boulevard/Carnegie Lane.
June 28, 2:18 a.m. An accident with no injuries was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
June 28, 3:45 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Shady Willow Lane. The reporting party’s garage door glass was broken.
June 28, 10:38 a.m. A petty theft was reported on Balfour Road.
June 28, 11:02 a.m. A hit and run with no injuries was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
June 28, 11:20 a.m. A petty theft was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
June 28, 11:37 a.m. A petty theft was reported on St Julien Street. The reporting party received proof of package delivery with photos. When she arrived at her home, the packages were missing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.