The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
July 15, 12:28 a.m. A service to citizen was conducted on the 4500 block of Hagar Lane
July 15, 1:25 a.m. A service to citizen was conducted at Vintage Area.
July 15, 3:09 a.m. A case of reckless driving was reported on the 1500 block of Fontes Way.
July 15, 7:46 a.m. A loud noise complaint was filed on the 80 block of Bergamot Couty.
July 15, 9:05 a.m. A security check was conducted on the 100 Block of E Cypress Road.
July 15, 12:39 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported at E Cypress Road and Bethel Island Road.
July 15, 12:46 p.m. An audible alarm was reported on the 500 block of Hacienda Drive.
July 15, 1:03 p.m. A traffic stop was conducted at Brown and Fissel Court.
July 15, 3:54 p.m. A commercial burglary was reported on the 3600 block of Main Street.
July 15, 10:08 p.m. A case of promiscuous shooting was reported on the 20 block of Puffin Circle.
July 15, 10:11 p.m. Fireworks were reported on the 400 block of Puffin Circle.
July 15, 10:24 p.m. A case of promiscuous shooting was reported at Gold Run Drive and Placer Drive.
July 15, 10:39 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported on the 5300 block of Daffodil Drive.
July 16, 12:04 a.m. A welfare check was conducted on the 1600 block of Wildcat Way.
July 16, 1:49 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 200 block of Coolcrest Drive.
July 16, 2:07 a.m. A welfare check was conducted at Jack in the Box.
July 16, 2:19 a.m. A suspicious person stop was conducted at E Cypress Road and Main Street.
July 16, 6:50 a.m. A case of grand theft was reported on the 10 Block of Butler Lane.
July 16, 6:54 a.m. A traffic stop was conducted at Main and 2nd.
July 16, 8:06 a.m. A case of grand theft was reported on the 200 block of 3rd Street.
July 16, 9:47 a.m. A case of vehicle embezzlement was reported on the 5600 block of Main Street.
July 16, 11:12 a.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported on the 1400 block of W Cypress Road.
July 16, 12:12 p.m A case of harassment was reported on the 1800 block of Locke Court.
July 16, 3:33 p.m. A restraining order violation was reported on the 100 block of Cherry Way.
July 16, 3:52 p.m. A hit-and-run misdemeanor was reported at Main Street and Delta Road.
July 16, 4:30 p.m. A restraining order violation was reported on the 100 block of Cherry Way.
July 16, 5:35 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on the 1100 block of Lake Park Drive.
July 16, 7:50 p.m. Fireworks were reported on the 5200 block of Elm Lane.
July 16, 11:45 p.m. A case of promiscuous shooting was reported on the 400 block of Quail Glen Drive.
July 17, 3:05 a.m. A warrant arrest was conducted at Main Street and Bridgehead Drive.
July 17, 8:42 a.m. A service to citizen was conducted at Saddle Drive and Neroly Road.
July 17, 11:39 a.m. A case of public intoxication was reported at the AM/PM at Main and Wilbur.
July 17, 1:01 p.m. A service to citizen was conducted at the 5000 block of Kelsey Lane.
July 17, 4:20 p.m. A case of batter was reported at E Cypress Road and Summer Lake Drive.
July 17, 5:17 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on the 1800 block of Locke Court.
July 17, 6:05 p.m. A domestic disturbance was reported on the 1000 block of Laurel Road.
July 17, 9:31 p.m. A case of promiscuous shooting was reported on the 50 block Carol Lane.
July 17, 9:59 p.m. A suspicious vehicle stop was conducted on the 200 block of lavender way.
July 17, 10:02 p.m. Fireworks were reported on the 50 block of Carol Lane.
July 17, 11:37 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Cunha Court and Calle de Oro.
July 15, 12:29 a.m. A case of assault was reported at Delta Fair Boulevard and Fairview Drive.
July 15, 12:38 a.m. A traffic accident that resulted in a drunk driving misdemeanor was reported at Deer Valley Road and Balfour Road.
July 15, 10:22 a.m. A missing adult was reported at W 18th Street and A Street.
July 15, 10:23 a.m. A case of assault was reported at Wilbur Avenue and Cavallo Road.
July 15, 10:28 a.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported at Valencia Lane and Madrid Lane.
July 15, 11:32 a.m. A case of residential burglary and vandalism was reported at Sycamore Drive and Spanos Street.
July 16, 5:06 a.m. A residential burglary was reported at A Street and W 17th Street.
July 16, 9:05 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at Minner Avenue and Woodland Drive.
July 16, 12:34 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported at Lone Tree Way and W Tregallas Road.
July 16, 1:40 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported at L Street and W 3rd Avenue.
July 16, 2:22 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported at Lone Tree Way and Empire Avenue.
July 16, 4:34 p.m. A case of fraud was reported at Meredith Way and Hamlin Drive.
July 16, 5:13 p.m. A case of family dispute that resulted in assault was reported at Shaddick Drive and Almondwood Drive.
July 16, 8:14 p.m. A residential/vehicular shooting was reported at Garrow Drive and Lynn Avenue.
July 17, 2:40 a.m. A case of assault was reported at San Jose Drive and Vermont Lane.
July 17, 2:56 a.m. A case of commercial vandalism was reported at Lone Tree Way and Slatten Ranch Drive.
July 17, 9:56 a.n. A case of vehicle theft was reported at Lassen Court and Yellowstone Drive.
July 17, 10:38 a.m. A case of grand theft was reported at Lone Tree Way and Jeffery Way.
July 17, 2:09 p.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported at W 15th Street and A Street.
July 17, 8:46 p.m. A traffic accident with injury was reported at Buchanan Road and Georgetown Lane.
July 17, 11:19 p.m. An assault with a deadly weapon was reported at Verne Roberts Circle and W 10th Street.
