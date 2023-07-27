The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity:
OAKLEY
July 8, 12:18 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped at the Creekside Park in Oakley.
July 8, 1:44 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped at Laurel Fields in Oakley.
July 8, 3:23 a.m. A misdemeanor DUI was reported on Laurel Road/Harvest Drive.
July 8, 5:50 a.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported at the 700 block on Stickney Way.
July 8, 8:33 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped at the Best Western in Oakley.
July 8, 8:56 a.m. An unwanted guest was reported at the AM/PM in Oakley.
July 8, 10:10 a.m. A welfare check was conducted on Oakley Road/Neroly Road.
July 8, 10:49 a.m. A reckless driver was reported on Main Street/Carol Lane.
July 8, 1:11 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported at the 4000 block on Live Avenue.
July 8, 1:49 p.m. A fight was reported at the 1700 block on Walnut Meadows Drive.
July 8, 6:03 p.m. Possession of stolen property was reported at the McDonald’s.
July 8, 9:09 p.m. An arrest warrant was reported on W. Cypress Road/Duarte Avenue.
July 8, 10:38 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped at the ARCO.
July 9, 12:32 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped at the 2400 block on Laurel Road.
July 9, 12:45 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped on E. 18th Street/Viera Avenue.
July 9, 3:39 a.m. A reckless driver was reported on Laurel Road.
July 9, 8:30 a.m. An ordinance violation was reported at the 10 block on Foreman Street.
July 9, 12:48 p.m. A reckless driver was reported at Iron House Elementary School.
July 9, 3:44 p.m. A harassment complaint was reported at the 700 block on Verifine Drive.
July 9, 3:50 p.m. A hit and run misdemeanor was reported at the 100 block on Zartop Street.
July 9, 4:42 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the 1400 block on Carpenter Road.
July 9, 8:22 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the 100 block on E. Ruby Street.
July 10, 2:20 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported at the Antioch/Oakley Pier.
July 10, 2:36 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Jims Holiday Harbor in Oakley.
July 10, 8:03 a.m. A case of harassment was reported at the 1000 block on Warhol Way.
July 10, 9:37 a.m. A civil problem was reported at the 4700 block on Lucchesi Court.
July 10, 10:26 a.m. A verbal dispute was reported on Main Street/Norcross Lane.
July 10, 10:30 a.m. An ordinance violation was reported at the 300 block on Star Street.
July 10, 10:35 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 2200 block on Ventnor Lane.
July 10, 12:06 p.m. A suspicious person was reported at O’Hara Park Middle School.
July 10, 12:51 p.m. A welfare check was reported at the 1800 block on Santa Fe Street.
July 10, 2:50 p.m. A case of identity theft was reported at the 800 block on Foremost Drive.
July 10, 3:18 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Bridgehead Road/Wilbur Avenue.
July 10, 3:56 p.m. A case of identity theft was reported at the Oakley Police Department.
July 10, 4:20 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the Oakley Police Department.
July 10, 5:59 p.m. A case of fraud under false pretenses was reported at the 800 block on Foremost Drive.
July 10, 7:41 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported at the 30 block on Chantilly Place.
BRENTWOOD
June 28, 12:58 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Walnut Boulevard/Carnegie Lane.
June 28, 2:18 a.m. An accident with no injuries was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
June 28, 3:45 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Shady Willow Lane. The reporting party’s garage door glass was broken.
June 28, 10:38 a.m. A petty theft was reported on Balfour Road.
June 28, 11:02 a.m. A hit and run with no injuries was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
June 28, 11:20 a.m. A petty theft was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
June 28, 11:37 a.m. A petty theft was reported on St. Julien Street. The reporting party received proof of package delivery with photos. When she arrived at her home, the packages were missing.
June 28, 1:37 p.m. An uncontrollable/truant juvenile was reported on Sugarloaf Court. A 12-year-old had a knife and made threats to the reporting party.
June 28, 3:20 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
June 28, 5:07 p.m. An accident with no injuries was reported on Brentwood Boulevard/Sims Road.
June 28, 10:07 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
June 29, 2:21 a.m. A suspicious person was reported on Shady Willow Lane. The reporting party says her ex is at the front door despite having a restraining order against him.
June 29, 9:25 a.m. A petty theft was reported on Goose Creek Avenue. The reporting party said someone stole his FedEx package from his porch.
June 29, 10:30 a.m. A restraining order/court order violation was reported on Second Street.
June 29, 12:56 p.m. An accident with unknown injuries was reported on Central Boulevard/Walnut Boulevard. A white vehicle hit a tree and possibly a wall.
June 29, 4:44 p.m. A grand theft was reported on Sand Creek Road. Two men ran out with a full cart into a black Sedan, with more than $1,000.
June 29, 4:48 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Second Street. A woman was pulling a shopping cart with her bike and more than $300 was taken.
June 29, 6:04 p.m. An accident with unknown injuries was reported on Central Boulevard/Peachwillow Drive.
June 29, 6:26 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported on Marigold Drive.
June 29, 7:49 p.m. An accident with major injuries was reported on Lone Tree Way/Gann Street.
ANTIOCH
July 9, 5:20 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 3500 block on G Street.
July 9, 7:03 a.m. A simple assault was reported at the 0 block on E. 6th Street.
July 9, 7:45 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 500 block on Greystone Drive.
July 9, 9:36 a.m. A simple assault was reported at the 5100 block on Monitor Pass Way.
July 9, 12:39 p.m. A grand theft was reported at the 2200 block on Verne Roberts Circle.
July 9, 1:00 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 1900 block on Tioga Pass Way.
July 9, 1:55 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 2100 block on D Street.
July 9, 2:23 p.m. A simple assault was reported at the 5100 block on Homestead Way.
July 9, 3:07 p.m. A petty theft was reported att the 3900 block on Delta Fair Boulevard.
July 9, 5:30 p.m. A man with a gun was reported at the 2400 block on Shelbourne Way.
July 9, 7:36 p.m. A fight was reported at the 5100 block on Tepee Court.
July 10, 1:25 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 2700 block on Entrada Circle.
July 10, 2:24 a.m. An attempted robbery was reported at the 3900 block on Lone Tree Way.
July 10, 3:00 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported at the 900 block on Fitzuren Road.
July 10, 3:31 a.m. A business burglary was reported at the 1400 block on W. 4th Street.
July 10, 5:30 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 4500 block on Donegal Way.
July 10, 5:51 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 3100 block on Buchanan Road.
July 10, 6:17 a.m. A case of battery was reported at the 1600 block on G Street.
July 10, 8:24 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 4500 block on Bonraven Way.
July 10, 8:35 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 2000 block on San Jose Drive.
July 10, 9:31 a.m. A trespasser was reported at the 2600 block on Cooper Court.
July 10, 9:53 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 300 block on L Street.
July 10, 10:54 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported at the 3600 block on Delta Fair Boulevard.
July 10, 10:59 a.m. An auto theft was reported at the 4500 block on Imperial Way.
July 10, 11:54 a.m. An auto theft was reported at the 4500 block on Imperial Street.
July 10, 12:15 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 300 block on L Street.
July 10, 12:19 p.m. A commercial burglary was reported at the 5400 block on Majano Way.
July 10, 5:30 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 3500 block on Waxwing Way.
July 10, 8:45 p.m. Suspicious circumstances was reported at the 5800 block at Lone Tree Way.
July 10, 10:28 p.m. A hit and run with injuries was reported at the 300 block on L Street.
July 10, 10:50 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 4800 block on Lone Tree Way.
July 10, 11:05 p.m. An auto theft was reported at the 2700 block on Harvest Lane.
July 10, 11:19 p.m. A simple assault was reported at the 1300 block on W. 8th Street.
July 10, 11:54 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the 900 block on W. 10th Street.
