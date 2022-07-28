The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
July 8, 10:24 a.m. An accident occurred on Brentwood Boulevard and Pine Street. The caller reported a blue SUV reportedly crashed into a fence. The driver was still in the vehicle at the time of the call.
July 8, 10:28 a.m. A suspicious person was reported on Village Drive. Two males were reportedly attempting to open a change container. The person left on foot.
July 8, 11:50 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported on Bridgewater Drive. A tan Toyota Prius was reportedly stolen from in front of the location.
July 8, 11:59 a.m. A complaint of disturbing the peace was made on Norris Street. A person considered “dangerous” by the caller was yelling profanities and making threats.
July 8, 3:24 p.m. An identity theft complaint was made on Hanson Lane. The reporting person applied for health insurance for his baby. The reporting person was reportedly charged on May 30 for $281.45 and then again on June 29 for $281.45. The reporting person said they were supposed to be charged only annually.
July 8, 5:15 p.m. A missing adult was reported on Anderson Avenue. A reported 89-year-old left the location in a gold Chevy Sedan an estimated five or six hours ago headed to Walnut Creek, but never made it.
July 8, 5:26 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Country Glen Lane. The reporting person said their rear license plate was stolen.
July 8, 6:42 p.m. A restraining order/court violation was reported on Prato Street. The reporting person reportedly had a restraining order against someone and called her.
July 8, 8:01 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way. The suspect took a small bag of chips and a soda.
July 8, 8:11 p.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries occurred on Lone Tree Way. The reporting person’s vehicle was hit.
July 9, 5:56 a.m. A vehicle was reportedly stolen on Barbara Street.
July 9, 7:46 a.m. A vehicle burglary reportedly occurred on Tricia Street. Proof-of-purchase papers were said to be taken out of the vehicle.
July 9, 10:23 a.m. A major injury crash was reported on Gamay Lane. It was reported to involve a car crashing into a person.
July 9, 10:33 a.m. A case of identity theft was reported on Grant Street. The reporting person’s Walmart account was believed to be hacked, with a package delivered to an undisclosed address in Livermore.
July 9, 11:58 a.m. A clip with ammo was found in a rental vehicle.
July 9, 2:44 p.m. A case of identity theft was reported on La Fonte Drive. The reporting person’s undisclosed information was said to be used online.
July 9, 4:25 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on Lone Tree Way. The Hispanic person was said to steal things frequently. No child was reported to be in the stroller.
July 9, 7:02 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on Second Street. The reporting person’s wife was being followed and the subject in question was seen staring at her and her children.
July 9, 11:19 p.m. A physical fight was reported on Shadowcliff Way. It was reported to be a domestic dispute.
July 9, 11:43 p.m. A verbal dispute that involved a domestic problem was reported on Homecoming Way.
July 3, 12:17 a.m. A fireworks complaint was reported on the 400 block of Haley Court.
July 3, 12:32 a.m. A suspicious vehicle stop was made on Wilbur Avenue.
July 3, 1:57 a.m. A driver was pulled over on Main Street and Cypress Avenue.
July 3, 2:07 a.m. An outside police agency asked for assistance on eastbound Highway 4 just west of Laurel Road.
July 3, 6:23 a.m. A crash causing property damage was reported on the 5100 block of Neroly Road.
July 3, 7:08 a.m. A vehicle was pulled over by authorities on Main Street and Cypress Avenue.
July 3, 7:17 a.m. A vehicle was cited on Gateway Drive and Walnut Grove Court.
July 3, 8:50 a.m. A traffic hazard was reported on Donatello Way and Matisse Drive.
July 3, 11:58 a.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported on the 1100 block of Donatello Way.
July 3, 12:21 p.m. A service to citizen was reported at McDonalds.
July 3, 1:06 p.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported on the 4600 block of Duarte Avenue.
July 3, 1:43 p.m. A hit-and run was reported on the 5500 block of Bridgehead Road.
July 3, 2:30 p.m. A service to citizen was reported on the 5100 block of Neroly Road.
July 3, 3:32 p.m. A vandalism report was made on the 4400 block of Macadamia Lane.
July 3, 3:33 p.m. A case of indecent exposure complaint was made on the 3100 block of East Cypress Road.
July 3, 3:38 p.m. A 911 caller called then hung up on the 3800 block Longhorn Lane.
July 3, 6:24 p.m. An unwanted guest was reported at Ace Hardware.
July 3, 6:59 p.m. A fireworks complaint was made on the 1300 block of Birmingham Street.
July 3, 7:07 p.m. A security check was made on AM/PM on Main Street and Laurel Avenue.
July 3, 7:08 p.m. A service to citizen was conducted at the police department.
July 3, 7:22 p.m. A case of reckless driving was reported on Landis Avenue and Ruby Street.
July 3, 8:40 and 8:58 p.m. Fireworks complaints were reported on the 1100 block of Woodglen Drive and the 1900 block of Babbe Street.
July 3, 9:29 p.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported near Alder Drive.
July 3, 10:38 p.m. Loud music was reported on Mammouth Court and Big Bear Road.
June 19, 2:25 a.m. A disturbing-the-peace complaint was made in the 2700 block of Contra Loma Boulevard.
June 19, 7:23 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported on the 2400 block of Diablo Avenue.
June 19, 9:04 a.m. A fire was reported on the 1100 block of Klengel Street.
June 19, 9:30 a.m. Vehicle thefts were reported on the 600 block of West 17th Street. Other vehicles were reported stolen at 9:39 a.m. on the 2400 block of Willow Avenue and at 10:55 a.m. on the 4700 block of Knollpark Circle.
June 19, 11:31 a.m. An assault was reported on the 4800 block of Lone Tree Way.
June 19, noon. A vehicle was reported stolen on the 5700 block of Lone Tree Way.
June 19, 2:13 p.m. A fight was reported on the 200 block of Robert Street.
