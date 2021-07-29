The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity
July 18, 8:42 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Lone Tree Way.
July 18, 12:04 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road.
July 18, 12:59 p.m. A case of vehicle burglary was reported on Fieldstone Court.
July 18, 1:51 p.m. A restraining/court order violation was reported on Serene Court.
July 18, 7:06 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Putter Drive.
July 18, 8:31 p.m. A physical fight was reported at Rockin Jump on Lone Tree Way.The incident resulted in an adult arrest.
July 18, 9:31 p.m. A case of vehicle burglary was reported on Rosegate Avenue.
July 19, 8:03 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Continente Avenue.
July 19, 8:50 a.m. A non-injury accident was reported at Sand Creek Road and Minnesota Avenue.
July 19, 9:31 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Forest View Common, where a note with a racial threat was left inside a person’s vehicle.
July 19, 10:25 a.m. A traffic accident with minor injuries was reported at Vineyards Parkway and Solera Street.
July 19, 12:24 p.m. A case of commercial burglary was reported on Balfour Road.
July 19, 1:20 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on 2nd Street.
July 19, 2:24 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Sand Creek Road.
July 19, 10:23 p.m. A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Red Rock Road.
July 20, 6:53 a.m. A case of vandalism occurred on Harvest Park Drive.
July 20, 10:06 a.m. A suspicious circumstance occurred on Alexander Way.
July 20, 12:10 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
July 20, 3:50 p.m. A case of indecent exposure was reported on Sand Creek Road.
July 20, 4:39 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Avery Court.
July 20, 8:03 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported at White Swan and Kingfisher streets.
July 20, 11:47 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Fletcher Lane.
July 21, 2:15 a.m. A fire was reported at Sand Creek Road and State Route 4.
July 21, 9:54 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Tidewater Court. A house was egged and motor oil was poured all over vehicles.
July 21, 12:54 p.m. A missing adult was reported on Stratford Court.
July 21, 1:44 p.m. A case of forgery/fraud was reported on Katherine Court.
July 21, 1:50 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported at Sand Creek Road and O’Hara Avenue.
July 21, 4:13 p.m. A field fire was reported on Brentwood Boulevard behind the KFC.
July 20, 12:31 a.m. A case of promiscuous shooting was reported at Poco Lane and Live Oak Avenue.
July 20, 12:34 a.m. A case of promiscuous shooting was reported at Placer Drive and El Dorado Street.
July 20, 2:25 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 60 block of Carol Lane.
July 20, 2:46 a.m. A service to citizen was performed at Creekside Park.
July 20, 3:28 a.m. A welfare check was conducted at Laurel Road and Rose Avenue.
July 20, 5:24 a.m. A domestic disturbance was reported on the 80 block of Carol Lane.
July 20, 5:53 a.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on the 4600 block of Duarte Avenue.
July 20, 7:09 a.m. A case of drunken driving was reported at Iron House Elementary School.
July 20, 11:01 a.m. A service to citizen was performed at 4300 block of Mehaffey Way.
July 20, 12:10 p.m. A case of reckless driving was reported at East Cypress Road and Emerson Ranch Way.
July 20, 12:51 p.m. A case of assault with a deadly weapon was reported at Taco Bell.
July 20, 1:42 p.m. A service to citizen was perfomred on the 1800 block of Locke Court.
July 20, 2:53 p.m. A hit-and-run was reported on the 30 block of Puffin Circle.
July 20, 4:55 p.m. A case of strong-arm robbery was reported on the 30 block of Cooks Court.
July 20, 5:09 p.m. A violation of a restraining order was reported on the 1200 block of Sierra Trail Road.
July 20, 5:33 p.m. A case of sexual battery was reported on the 100 block of Celsia Way.
July 20, 9:05 p.m. Fireworks were reported at Gum Tree Road and Hagar Lane.
July 21, 5:55 a.m. A missing adult was reported on the 1200 block of Carpenter Road.
July 21, 6:46 a.m. A service to citizen was performed on the 200 block of Horizon Court.
July 21, 8:50 a.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported on Gum Tree Road and Live Oak Avenue.
July 21, 9:40 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on the 1100 block of Main Street.
July 21, 9:44 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 200 block of Hearthstone Circle.
July 21, 10:11 a.m. A domestic disturbance was reported at an unknown location.
July 21, 11:50 a.m. An illegal parker was reported at Norcross Lane and Main Street.
July 21, 12:32 p.m. A traffic stop was conducted at Main Street and Vintage Parkway.
July 21, 1:12 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on the 10 block of Eleven Oak.
July 21, 1:32 p.m. Threats were reported on the 1800 block of Locke Court.
