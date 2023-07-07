The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity:
OAKLEY
June 22, 6:53 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped in the parking lot of the Amazon warehouse in Oakley.
June 22, 8:41 a.m. A case of shoplifting was reported at the Ace Hardware in Oakley.
June 22, 9:18 a.m. A civil problem was reported at the 900 block on Pendleton Court.
June 22, 9:38 a.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the Oakley Police Department
June 22, 12:27 p.m. A grand theft from a vehicle was reported at the 400 block on Shannon Way.
June 22, 4:12 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on Hazelnut Lane/Macadamia Lane.
June 22, 5:51 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 100 block on Davisco Drive.
June 22, 7:55 p.m. A case of civil harassment was reported at the 5000 block on Fernwood Court.
June 22, 8:00 p.m. A case of harassment was reported at the 3800 block on Marsh Way.
June 22, 10:58 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on Empire Avenue/Carpenter Road.
June 23, 8:27 a.m. A suspicious person was reported on Brownstone Road/Silverspur Lane.
June 23, 8:54 a.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 6000 block on Everlasting Way.
June 23, 10:32 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported at the 5400 block on Sunset Meadows Lane.
June 23, 10:44 a.m. A domestic violation was reported at the Oakley Police Department.
June 23, 11:29 a.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported at the 5000 block on Fernwood Court.
June 23, 12:36 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported at Delta Scrap and Salvage in Oakley.
June 23, 12:57 p.m. An abandoned vehicle was reported at the 300 block on Big Bear Court.
June 23, 1:15 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 1200 block on Kay Lane
June 23, 2:31 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Tate Lane/Live Oak Avenue.
June 23, 2:48 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on Wildcat Way/Gardenia Avenue.
June 23, 4:22 p.m. A welfare check was conducted on Gamay Drive/Teakwood Court.
June 23, 4:26 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the 1300 block on Gamay Circle.
June 23, 4:59 p.m. An arrest warrant was served on Main Street/Bridgehead Road.
June 23, 9:58 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the 300 block on 2nd Street.
June 23, 11:01 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported at the 600 block on Miller Drive.
June 23, 11:38 p.m. A case of brandishing a weapon was reported at the 10 block on Eleven Oak.
June 24, 12:24 a.m. A hit and run misdemeanor was reported on Main Street/Laurel Road.
June 24, 8:45 a.m. A public nuisance was reported on Laurel Road/Meadows Lane.
June 24, 9:56 a.m. A petty theft was reported at the 6400 block on Sellers Avenue.
June 24, 10:10 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 20 block on Calisesi Court.
June 24, 10:39 a.m. A trespasser was reported at the Lucky in Oakley.
June 24, 1:05 p.m. An accident with injuries was reported on O’Hara Avenue/Carpenter Road.
June 24, 1:58 p.m. A juvenile disturbance was reported at Koda Dog Park in Oakley.
June 24, 3:28 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on Picasso Drive/Frank Hengel Way.
June 24, 4:23 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the Autozone in Oakley.
June 24, 7:55 p.m. A public nuisance was reported at the 300 block on Lakespring Place.
June 24, 8:53 p.m. A grand theft was reported at the 100 block on E. Acme Street.
June 24, 9:46 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Holmes Road/Laurel Road.
June 24, 10:11 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Vineyard Drive/Carpenter Road.
June 24, 10:28 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on Bordeaux Drive/Chianti Way.
June 24, 10:29 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were ported on Zinfandel Drive/Rhine Way.
June 24, 11:33 p.m. A case of brandishing a weapon was reported at the 500 block on 2nd Street.
ANTIOCH
June 21, 2:19 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the 2300 block on Buchanan Road.
June 21, 3:21 a.m. A traffic accident with injuries was reported at the 2900 block on Rio Grande Drive.
