The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
June 16, 12:26 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on Adams Lane and Grant Street. The reporting person said a red Tahoe was pulled over to the side of the road and a man was walking around the vehicle.
June 16, 4:41 a.m. A verbal dispute occurred at Walnut Boulevard and McClarren Road. The reporting person said they believed it was a domestic dispute.
June 16, 5:28 a.m. A missing adult was reported on Coconut Place. The reporting person said a 90-year-old woman with dementia walked away from her house.
June 16, 11:16 a.m. A grand theft was reported on Sand Creek Road. The unspecified theft was worth $1,029.
June 16, 11:46 a.m. Another grand theft was reported at Amber Lane and Jeffery Way. The reporting person said a truck parked at the site of a construction project had its Catalytic converter stolen in the night.
June 16, 11:54 a.m. A vehicle burglary was reported on Dill Court. The vehicle burglarized was reported to be a gray Nissan Maxima.
June 16, 12:49 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Bismark Lane and Regent drive. The theft involved a mailbox being broken into.
June 16, 1:35 p.m. A harassment complaint was reported on Havenwood Avenue. The complaint possibly involved a case of stalking.
June 16, 2:02 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Pelican Street. The reporting person came to the police department lobby reporting her vehicle’s front license plate was missing or stolen.
June 16, 2:02 p.m. A minor crash was reported at Brentwood Boulevard and Nancy Street. The crash involved two vehicles, at least one that was reported to be still in the road at the time of the call. The reporting person’s airbags deployed. The involved vehicles are a white Honda and an unspecified white truck.
June 16, 4:03 p.m. A man with a shotgun was reported on Adams Lane.
June 16, 4:21 p.m. A case of identity theft was reported on Sand Creek Road. The reporting person had been paying for an unspecified unit since 2015. The unit reportedly was auctioned off along with unspecified items. The reporting person believes they are now having theft and stolen banking information problems because of it.
June 16, 4:31 p.m. A solo-vehicle crash was reported on Armstrong and Balfour roads. At the time of the call, the vehicle’s horn was going off. The reporting person said a vehicle was moved to the side of the road, but the reporting person couldn’t see the driver.
June 17, 8:22 a.m. A vandalism case was reported on Sand Creek Road. An unidentified object was thrown at a glass back door. It didn’t appear that anyone tried to enter.
June 17, 9:11 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Lone Tree Way. An unknown person reportedly ripped up the carpet and urinated near an ATM.
June 17, 9:35 a.m. A petty theft was reported at Richardson Drive and Regent Drive. Nine mailboxes were reportedly left open overnight.
June 17, 9:54 a.m. A petty theft occurred on Balfour Road. The responsible person took cough drops.
June 17, 3:47 p.m. A grand theft occurred on Sand Creek Road. Three females took $3,557 worth of items.
June 17, 4:47 p.m. A case of embezzlement occurred on Lone Tree Way. A person with long pink and blond braids, a gray sweater has been taking cash from registers. The total stolen was reportedly $500.
June 17, 5:24 p.m. A non-injury crash was reported on Balfour Road. A burgundy Honda Accord reportedly hit a wall. The airbags deployed.
June 17, 7:51 p.m. A restraining order/court order violation was reported on Vivian Street. A male tried to call the reporting person, but they didn’t answer.
June 17, 9:22 p.m. A restraining/court order violation was reported on Twilight Court.
June 12, 12:19 a.m. A service to citizen was reported on the 100 block of Carol Lane.
June 12, 12:54 a.m. A verbal dispute was reported on the 1600 block of Sycamore Drive.
June 12, 12:59 a.m. Police assisted a citizen on the 1800 block of Locke Court.
June 12, 1:35 a.m. Loud music was reported on Fetzer Lane.
June 12, 1:56 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped by police near Walnut Avenue and Merlot Lane.
June 12, 3:07 a.m. Someone reportedly trespassed into an undisclosed location on the 5300 block of Elm Lane.
June 12, 6:43 a.m. A burglary was reported on the 5100 block of Fernwood Court.
June 12, 8:26 a.m. Police assisted a person needing help at an undisclosed location.
June 12, 9:34 a.m and 9:47 a.m. Two instances occurred of a 911 caller hanging up on police dispatchers on the 10 block of Vella Circle.
June 12, 10 a.m. Police took a report of an unknown origin at Ace Hardware at an undisclosed location.
June 12, 10:35 a.m. A suspicious person was stopped by police at the end of 3rd St.
June 12, 10:47 a.m. A hit-and-run crash that resulted in a misdemeanor charge occurred on Main St. and West Cypress Road.
June 12, 10:50 a.m. A 911 caller hung up on the 700 block of Solitude Drive.
June 12, 11:26 a.m. Police assisted a person that needed help on Woodglen Drive and O’Hara Ave.
June 12, 11:41 a.m. Police made a warrant arrest on Empire Ave and Neroly Road.
June 12, 11:55 a.m. Police conducted a welfare check on a person on the 900 block of Almaden Circle.
June 12, 12:28 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on the 10 block of Diane Court.
June 12, 12:54 p.m. Police stopped a suspicious person on Empire Avenue and Neroly Road.
June 12, 1:02 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported on the 600 block of Country Lane.
June 12 1:31 p.m. A case of felony battery was investigated on the 10 block of Diane Court.
June 12, 2:33 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on the 1100 block of Fetzer Lane.
June 12, 3:19 p.m. A parking complaint was made on West Cypress Road and Tokay Drive.
June 12, 4:08 p.m. A case of a juvenile disturbing the peace was reported on the 50 block of Carol Lane.
June 12, 4:10 p.m. Police assisted a person on O’Hara Avenue and West Cypress Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.