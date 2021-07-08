The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
June 30, 5:36 a.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported on Hudson Drive.
June 30, 10:07 a.m. A case of identity theft was reported on White Birch Court.
June 30, 11:04 a.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported on Presidio Drive.
June 30, 1:58 p.m. A case of identity theft was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
June 30, 2:03 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road.
June 30, 4:12 p.m. A robbery with no weapon was reported on Lone Tree Way. A woman was told to put her head down and had her money taken.
June 30, 5:52 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Weatherly Court.
June 30, 7:23 p.m. A physical fight was reported on Henry Hart Drive.
June 30, 7:26 p.m. A vehicle accident with unknown injuries was reported on Balfour Road and State Route 4.
June 30, 7:48 p.m. A residential burglary was reported on Birch Street when an apartment was broken into.
July 1, 9:56 a.m. A solo vehicle accident was reported at San Jose Avenue and Fairview Avenue. It resulted in an adult arrest.
July 1, 12:07 p.m. A dumpster fire was reported on Lone Tree Way.
July 1, 1:46 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Lone Tree Way.
July 1, 5:20 p.m. A non-injury accident was reported on Sand Creek Road.
July 1, 6:55 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Balfour Road.
July 2, 12:40 a.m. A non-injury accident was reported on Oak Street.
July 2, 8:19 a.m. A vehicle accident with minor injuries was reported at Sand Creek Road and Fairview Avenue.
July 2, 8:34 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on St. Michaels Way.
July 2, 10:43 a.m. A non-injury vehicle accident was reported at Vintage Plaza and Vineyards Parkway.
July 2, 11:27 a.m. A vehicle accident with unknown injuries was reported at Balfour Road and Summerset Drive.
July 2, 12:19 p.m. A non-injury accident was reported at Fairview Avenue and Sand Creek Road when a vehicle ran into a street sweeper.
July 2, 4:08 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported at Sunglass Hut on Sand Creek Road. Four pairs of sunglasses worth $1200 were stolen.
July 2, 4:10 p.m. A case of vehicle burglary was reported at Country Court. Someone was trying to break into a motorhome.
July 2, 11:59 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on Brentwood Boulevard. He was punching windows and trying to get inside.
July 3, 9:17 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported at Stratford Way.
July 3, 9:22 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
July 3, 3:42 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on Sand Creek Road.
July 3, 5:52 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road.
July 3, 6:18 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
July 4, 3:02 a.m. A non-injury accident was reported at Second Street and Brentwood Boulevard.
July 4, 11:35 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road.
July 4, 3:09 p.m. A loitering complaint was filed on Brentwood Boulevard.
July 4, 4:17 p.m. A case of forgery and fraud was reported on Alexander way. Scam calls were reported about bank accounts missing $5000 and asked that the recipient log into their account.
July 4, 9:35 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on Abbeydale Court. Subjects setting off fireworks were filmed on the street before they knocked the phone out of the reporter’s hand.
