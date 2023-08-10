The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity:
OAKLEY
July 22, 12:59 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped at Creekside Park in Oakley.
July 22, 1:36 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped in Crockett Park in Oakley.
July 22, 2:54 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped at the Antioch/Oakley Pier.
July 22, 5:42 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported at the 4300 block on Wilbur Avenue.
July 22, 8:52 a.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported at the 50 block on Snow Egret Court.
July 22, 9:55 a.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported at the 50 block on Malicoat Avenue.
July 22, 11:15 a.m. A suspicious person was reported on Vintage Parkway/Main Street.
July 22, 11:16 a.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported at the 50 block on Malicoat Avenue.
July 22, 11:36 a.m. A case of disturbing the pace was reported on Wilbur Avenue/Bridgehead Road.
July 22, 11:43 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 50 block on Malicoat Avenue.
July 22, 6:07 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on O’Hara Avenue.
July 22, 7:42 p.m. A petty theft was reported at the 500 block on Brinwood Way.
July 22, 8:06 p.m. A petty theft was reported at the 20 Sparrow Hawk Court.
July 22, 8:45 p.m. A trespasser was reported at Vintage Parkway Elementary School.
July 22, 9:13 p.m. A domestic disturbance was reported on Cinnamon Ridge Drive/Ridge Crest Court.
July 22, 9:44 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on Jersey Island Road/E. Cypress Road.
July 23, 12:26 a.m. A suspicious person was reported at the 1100 block on Donatello Way.
July 23, 12:29 a.m. A shooting at an occupied dwelling was reported in Oakley.
July 23, 12:36 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped on Rubens Way/Michelangelo Drive.
July 23, 9:02 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped on E. Ruby Street/4th Street.
July 23, 11:29 a.m. A neighbor dispute was reported on Duarte Avenue/W. Cypress Road.
July 23, 12:13 p.m. A civil problem was reported at the 1300 block on Tuolumne Way.
July 23, 1:51 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported at the 2000 block on Truman Lane.
July 23, 2:36 p.m. A suspicious person was reported at the Starbucks in Oakley.
July 23, 3:32 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 200 block on Yellow Rose Drive.
July 23, 5:45 p.m. A domestic disturbance was reported at the 50 block on Snowy Egret Court.
July 23, 9:35 p.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 30 block on Branding Iron Court.
BRENTWOOD
July 22, 5:49 a.m. An accident with major injuries was reported at Balfour Road/Sellers Avenue. Two vehicles involved with one on its side. The reporting party believed multiple people were injured.
July 22, 5:59 a.m. An accident with no injuries involving a silver Dodge Durango versus the reporting party’s vehicle was reported at Shady Willow Lane/Sand Creek Road.
July 22, 6:27 a.m. A vehicle burglary was reported on Sycamore Avenue.
July 22, 7:07 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Sycamore Lane. The rear passenger window was broken but the reporting party did not think anything was taken.
July 22, 7:52 a.m. A vehicle burglary was reported on Chamois Court. A window was broken with items taken.
July 22, 10:35 a.m. A petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
July 22, 10:43 a.m. An accident with no injuries was reported on Brentwood Boulevard/Balfour Road.
July 22, 11:10 a.m. A suspicious person was reported on Chamomile Lane. Woman was walking a dog and trying vehicle door handles and looking into vehicles with a flashlight.
July 22, 11:37 a.m. A petty theft was reported on Brentwood Boulevard. A person walked out of the store with an arm full of items.
July 22, 11:55 a.m. A petty theft was reported on Brentwood Boulevard. This incident led to an adult arrest.
July 22, 1:09 p.m. A grand theft was reported on Lone Tree Way. Three males stole 10 pairs of shoes worth $120 each.
July 22, 1:11 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on Sand Creek Road.
