Below is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
August 4, 12:14 a.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported at Auto Center Drive and Costco Way.
August 4, 11:11 a.m. A case of assault was reported at W 10th Street and Verne Roberts Circle.
August 4, 1:58 p.m. A case of aggravated assault was reported at Union Mine Drive and Star Mine Way.
August 4, 4:56 p.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported at Railroad Avenue and C Street.
August 4, 6:00 p.m. A case of assault was reported at Lone Tree Way and Ridgerock Drive.
August 4, 6:28 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported at Palomar Drive and Point Sur Court.
August 4, 7:45 p.m. A case of assault was reported at Hap Arnold Street and Burwood Way.
August 4, 8:31 p.m. A case of trespassing was reported at Lone Tree Way and Jeffery Way.
August 5, 2:32 a.m. A case of business burglary was reported at Sycamore Drive and Spanos Street.
August 5, 2:58 a.m. A case of vehicle burglary was reported at Bonita Avenue and Shaddick Drive.
August 5, 4:35 a.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported at Mission Drive and El Monte Way.
August 5, 6:47 a.m. A case of trespassing was reported at Lone Tree Way and Ridgerock Drive.
August 5, 10:14 a.m. A case of assault was reported at Sand Creek Road and Deer Valley Road.
August 5, 12:03 p.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported at Mt Stakes Court and Mokelumne Drive.
August 5, 12:39 p.m. A case of vehicle burglary that resulted in grand theft was reported at Somersville Road and Buchanan Road.
August 5, 1:31 p.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported at Bourton Court and G Street.
August 5, 1:59 p.m. A case of residential burglary was reported at Springwood Way and Spanos Street.
August 5, 3:59 p.m. A traffic accident with injury was reported at Auto Center Drive and Sycamore Drive.
August 5, 5:58 p.m. A male with a gun was reported at W 10th Street and Auto Center Drive that resulted in a warrant arrest.
August 5, 9:13 p.m. A case of assault was reported at Westwood Way and Catanzaro Way.
August 5, 9:46 p.m. A case of assault was reported at Barcelona Circle and Buchanan Road.
August 6, 1:53 a.m. A business burglary was reported at A Street and W 17th Street.
August 4, 12:46 a.m. A service to citizen was conducted on the 400 block of Mockingbird Lane.
August 4, 7:50 a.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported on the 10 block of Sweetwater Court.
August 4, 11:28 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported. Location is nondisclosed.
August 4, 12:48 p.m. A case of reckless driving was reported at W Cypress Road and Ohara Avenue.
August 4, 2:10 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on the 900 block of Rosemary Lane.
August 4, 2:12 p.m. A traffic accident with injury was reported at Neroly Road and Bridgehead Road.
August 4, 4:04 p.m. A D.U.I. Misdemeanor was reported on the 10 block of Eleven Oak.
August 4, 4:53 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported at E Cypress Road and Main Street.
August 4, 6:44 p.m. A traffic stop was conducted at Mellowood and Hazelnut.
August 4, 6:52 p.m. A case of harassment was reported on the 200 block of Cashew Lane.
August 4, 7:45 p.m. A service to citizen was conducted at Leila Court and Jane Lane.
August 4, 8:32 p.m. A missing adult was reported on the 800 block of Sherman Lane.
August 4, 10:08 p.m. A case of reckless driving was reported on the 50 block of Carol Lane.
August 5. 1:51 a.m. A welfare check was conducted on the 4800 block of Edgewood Court.
August 5, 6:43 a.m. A disturbance/fight was reported on the 3900 block of Creekside Way.
August 5, 8:37 a.m. A suspicious subject was reported at Laurel Road and Teton Road.
August 5, 9:27 a.m. A violation of a restraining order was reported on the 200 block of Callia Court.
August 5, 11:04 a.m. A service to citizen was conducted at W Cypress Road and Bayview Drive.
August 5, 12:02 p.m. A suspicious vehicle stop was conducted at Live Oak Avenue and Nut Tree Lane.
August 5, 12:07 p.m. A service to citizen was conducted on the 4300 block of Main Street.
August 5, 1:46 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported on the 1100 block of Lake Park Drive.
August 5, 2:23 p.m. A warrant arrest was conducted on the 4500 block of Main Street.
August 5, 3:02 p.m. A welfare check was conducted at E Cypress Road and Summer Lake Drive.
August 5, 4:27 p.m. A hit-and-run misdemeanor was reported on the 10 block of Eleven Oak.
August 5, 10:18 p.m. An ordinance violation was reported on the 4900 block of Fuschia Way.
August 6, 12:25 a.m. A verbal dispute was reported on the 100 block of Willowrun Way.
