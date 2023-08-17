The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity:
OAKLEY
August 1, 1:07 a.m. A reckless driver was reported on Neroly Road/O’Hara Avenue.
August 1, 4:30 a.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 5500 block on Bridgehead Road.
August 1, 7:47 a.m. A welfare check was conducted on Empire Avenue/Gateway Drive.
August 1, 8:02 a.m. Property damage was reported at the 100 block on Laurel Road.
August 1, 8:09 a.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 2100 block on Main Street.
August 1, 9:25 a.m. A case of credit card fraud was reported at the McDonald’s in Oakley.
August 1, 10:09 a.m. A reckless driver was reported on Empire Avenue.
August 1, 10:54 a.m. An auto burglary was reported at the 1700 block on Walnut Meadows Drive.
August 1, 11:18 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped at the 5200 block on Neroly Road.
August 1, 12:21 p.m. A welfare check was conducted on Driftwood Marina.
August 1, 1:01 p.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 300 block on Filbert Court.
August 1, 1:47 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported at the 300 block on Hazelnut Lane.
August 1, 3:52 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on O’Hara Avenue/Francisco Villa Drive.
August 1, 4:36 p.m. A case of credit card fraud was reported at the McDonald’s in Oakley.
August 1, 4:54 p.m. A traffic hazard was reported on Wildcat Way/Dawson Drive.
August 1, 6:14 p.m. A neighbor dispute was reported at the 4500 block on Waterford Way.
August 1, 6:42 p.m. A case of brandishing a weapon was reported at the 800 block on Diamante Way.
August 1, 7:28 p.m. A domestic disturbance was reported at the 1500 block on Rutherford Lane.
August 1, 10:34 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped at Creekside Park.
August 2, 6:48 a.m. A public nuisance was reported at the Best Western in Oakley.
August 2, 6:51 a.m. A traffic hazard was reported on Main Street/Hill Avenue.
August 2, 7:25 a.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported at 3800 block on Harvest Circle.
August 2, 8:29 a.m. A public nuisance was reported at the 2100 block on Main Street.
August 2, 9:49 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at O’Hara Park School in Oakley.
August 2, 9:54 a.m. A public nuisance was reported at the 3000 block on Frandoras Circle.
August 2, 10:16 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 800 block on Dunmore Street.
August 2, 10:52 a.m. A case of fraud under false pretenses was reported at the 600 block on Brownstone Road.
August 2, 11:04 a.m. A case of identity theft was reported at the 20 block on Clare Court.
August 2, 11:23 a.m. A public nuisance was reported on Main Street/Davis Lane.
August 2, 11:49 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on 3rd Street/E. Home Street.
August 2, 12:16 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported at Vintage Elementary School.
August 2, 12:55 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on E. Cypress Road/Main Street.
August 2, 1:01 p.m. A traffic hazard was reported on Laurel Road/O’Hara Avenue.
August 2, 1:05 p.m. A warrant was served at the 300 block on Cashew Lane.
August 2, 2:37 p.m. A fight was reported at the 800 block on Shearwater Way.
August 2, 2:44 p.m. A hit-and-run misdemeanor was reported at the 300 block on Fall Circle.
August 2, 5:55 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported at the Diamond Hills Sports Club and Spa.
August 2, 7:26 p.m. An abandoned vehicle was reported on Placer Drive/Lariat Lane.
August 2, 9:35 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported at the 3000 block on Kenwood Circle.
August 2, 10:42 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported at the 500 block on Susie Street.
BRENTWOOD
July 31, 6:14 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Amber Lane/Jeffery Way.
July 31, 9:01 a.m. A case of forgery/fraud was reported on Hampstead Drive. The reporting party picked up gift cards from various locations and gave them to a male over the phone.
July 31, 9:22 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Claremont Drive.
July 31, 11:18 a.m. A grand theft was reported on Cindy Place. The reporting party’s daughter stole the reporting party’s car, two laptops, two tablets and some silver.
July 31, 2:11 p.m. A restraining/court order violation was reported on Minnesota Avenue. The reporting party went to pick up his son but he wasn’t there. The reporting party says mother was supposed to take him to school today and she didn’t.
July 31, 2:43 p.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on Sand Creek Road/Shady Willow Lane.
July 31, 3:35 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
July 31, 5:19 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Oak Street.
July 31, 6:20 p.m. An accident with no injuries was reported on Balfour Road/Walnut Boulevard.
August 1, 2:51 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported on Hawthorn Court. Silver 2018 Audi Q3 was taken during the night.
August 1, 8:39 a.m. A restraining/court order violation was reported on Minnesota Avenue. The reporting party was advised that his son did not show up to school again. He is supposed to pick up his son after school per court order.
August 1, 9:01 a.m. A grand theft was reported on O’Hara Avenue. All four tires were taken from a gray Chevy Malibu.
August 1, 9:09 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on Lone Tree Way.
August 1, 9:21 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Michalia Lane/Chandler Lane. Fence was kicked in and pushed down and plants were pulled out.
August 1, 11:09 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported on Chandler Drive.
August 1, 11:30 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
August 1, 1:02 p.m. A hit and run with no injuries was reported on Persimmon Drive.
August 1, 1:06 p.m. A vehicle burglary was reported on Barbara Street. A glasses case was taken out of the locked vehicle. The reporting party found a BB hat and spray can was left behind.
August 1, 2:08 p.m. An accident with no injuries was reported on Balfour Road/Griffith Lane.
August 1, 2:11 p.m. A strong arm robbery was reported on Sand Creek Road. A bunch of glasses were taken and the suspect allegedly punched the employee on the way out.
August 1, 3:22 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Azalea Way. The vehicle’s rear plate was stolen.
August 1, 5:02 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on Lone Tree Way.
ANTIOCH
August 6, 12:42 a.m. A traffic accident with no injuries was reported on Lone Tree Way/Dallas Ranch Road.
August 6, 1:40 a.m. A missing adult was reported at the 1700 block on Rosemary Court.
August 6, 2:32 a.m. A case of battery was reported at the 4500 block on Roebuck Way.
August 6, 3:31 p.m. A collision was reported on Redwood Drive/Madrone Street.
August 6, 3:59 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 1900 block on Rubye Drive
August 6, 5:09 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on Hillcrest Avenue/Lone Tree Way.
August 6, 10:50 p.m. A traffic accident with injuries was reported at the 200 block on W. 18th Street.
August 6, 11:32 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 1700 block on Bermuda Way.
August 6, 11:35 p.m. A collision with no injuries was reported on Muirwood Way/Lone Tree Way.
August 7, 1:29 a.m. A case of arson was reported at the 2400 block on Carpinteria Drive.
August 7, 8:58 a.m. A simple assault was reported at the 1100 block on Sycamore Drive.
August 7, 9:52 a.m. A traffic accident with injuries was reported on Sagebrush Drive/Lone Tree Way.
August 7, 10:42 a.m. A verbal dispute was reported at the 800 block on W. 6th Street.
August 7, 12:27 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 600 block on Wilbur Avenue.
August 7, 12:34 p.m. A threats complaint was made at the 2800 block on Woodhall Way.
August 7, 12:40 p.m. A parking violation was reported at the 3900 block on Delta Fair Boulevard.
August 7, 3:26 p.m. An auto burglary was reported at the 1800 block on A Street.
August 7, 3:42 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the 4600 block on Matterhorn Way.
August 7, 10:08 p.m. A fire was reported on James Donlon Boulevard/Somersville Road.
August 7, 11:33 a.m. An auto theft was reported at the 1800 block on Auto Center Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.