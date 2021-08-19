The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
August 10, 8:56 a.m. A health and safety violation that resulted in narcotics violations was reported at W 18th Street and L Street.
August 10, 12:25 p.m. A missing adult was reported on E 18th Street and Hargrove Street.
August 10, 2:44 p.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported at Baywood Circle and Sunwood Court.
August 10, 3:03 p.m. A case of assault was reported at Carpinteria Drive and Molera Court.
August 10, 3:25 p.m. A fire was reported at San Jose Drive and Delta Fair Boulevard.
August 10, 3:59 p.m. A traffic accident with injury was reported at Prewett Ranch Drive and Deer Valley Road.
August 10, 5:36 p.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported at Lone Tree Way and Jeffery Way.
August 10, 6:12 p.m. A case of burglary was reported at E 18th Street and Crestwood Drive.
August 10, 6:46 p.m. A case of assault was reported at Lone Tree Way and Ridgerock Drive.
August 10, 9:06 p.m. A fight that resulted in assault was reported at Wexler Peak Way and Shavano Peak Court.
August 10, 10:03 p.m. A case of arson was reported at Linden Way and Spanos Street.
August 10, 11:13 p.m. A case of auto theft was reported at E 18th Street and A Street.
August 11, 5:46 a.m. A case of possible shots heard that resulted in aggravated assault was reported at Lone Tree Way and Robert Street.
August 11, 8:21 a.m. A case of commercial burglary was reported at Lone Tree Way and Indian Hill Drive.
August 11, 11:51 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported at Marina Plaza and L Street.
August 11, 12:06 p.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported at Fairview Drive and Hudson Court.
August 11. 1:27 p.m. A case of commercial vandalism was reported at A Street and E 8th Street.
August 11, 3:06 p.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported at A Street and W 6th Street.
August 11, 3:45 p.m. A physical dispute that resulted in assault was reported at Cavallo Road and Gary Avenue.
August 11, 4:25 p.m. A case of petty theft that resulted in a warrant arrest was reported at E 18th Street at A Street.
August 11, 6:43 p.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported at L Street and W 3rd Street.
August 11, 7:28 p.m. A case of armed robbery was reported at E 18th Street and Amber Drive.
August 11, 7:46 p.m. A case of assault was reported at E Madill Street and Beasley Avenue.
August 11, 9:51 p.m. A case of shots fired that resulted in weapons violations was reported at Sycamore Drive and Mandarin Way.
August 7, 12:55 a.m. A traffic accident with unknown injuries was reported on Continente Avenue.
August 7, 6:26 a.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported on Spanish Bay Drive.
August 7, 11:06 a.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Sand Creek Road. Approximately $3000-$5000 was taken.
August 7, 12:49 p.m. A harassment complaint was filed on Grovewood Loop.
August 7, 4:05 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road. Approximately $200 worth was taken.
August 7, 10:34 p.m. A traffic accident with unknown injuries was reported at John Muir Parkway and Balfour Road. It involved two vehicles and one was t-boned.
August 7, 10:39 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road.
August 8, 8:51 a.m. A verbal dispute was reported on Tarragon Drive.
August 8, 2:48 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Cortona Way.
August 8, 5:38 p.m. A missing adult was reported on Sherwood Drive.
August 8, 5:44 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road.
August 8, 7:50 p.m. A physical fight was reported on Boltzen Court.
August 8, 8:30 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road.
August 9, 8:57 a.m. A verbal dispute was reported on Brentwood Boulevard. A person broke into the unit they were previously evicted from.
August 9, 9:48 a.m. A suspicious person was reported on Ascot Court.. Two subjects started to steal an item off their neighbors porch but put it back when they saw the reporter.
August 9, 10:05 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Harvest Park Drive.
August 9, 10:09 a.m. A case of commercial burglary was reported on Sand Creek Road.
August 9, 12:25 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road. Over $2500 worth was stolen.
August 9, 2:05 p.m. A traffic accident with major injuries was reported at Balfour Road and Summerset Drive. Four vehicles were involved and airbags were deployed.
August 9, 4:13 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Sycamore Avenue.
August 9, 7:24 p.m. A case of vehicle burglar was reported on Sand Creek Road.
August 10, 1:37 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Walnut Boulevard.
August 10, 3:59 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Sage Court.
