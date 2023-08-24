The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity:
OAKLEY
August 3, 4:30 a.m. A security check was conducted at Diamond Hills Sports Club and Spa.
August 3, 4:40 a.m. A suspicious person was reported at the 4600 block of Bayside Way.
August 3, 5:55 a.m. A traffic hazard was reported at Laurel Road and Rose Avenue.
August 3, 7:29 a.m. Grand theft from a vehicle was reported on the 5100 block of Winchester Drive.
August 3, 7:36 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on Delta Road and Lozoya Way.
August 3, 8:23 a.m. Reckless driving was reported on Laurel Road and O’Hara Avenue.
August 3, 10:13 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported on the 300 block of Myrtle Lane.
August 3, 11:55 a.m. A misdemeanor hit and run was reported on the 500 block of Norcross Lane.
August 3, 11:57 a.m. A burglary was reported at Main Street and 5th Street.
August 3, 12:56 p.m. Patrol request on the 600 block of Marathon Way.
August 3, 2:11 p.m. A felony was reported on the 3200 block of Main Street.
August 3, 2:25 p.m. A misdemeanor hit and run was reported on the 100 block of Malicoat Avenue.
August 3, 4:25 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on the 40 block of Grand Canyon Drive.
August 3, 7:41 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported on the 5000 block of Fernwood Circle.
August 3, 8:27 p.m. An accident with injury was reported at O’Hara Avenue and Home Street.
August 3, 9:52 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported on the 4100 block of Sequoia Drive.
August 3, 10:06 p.m. Reckless driving was reported at Teton Road and Sierra Trail Road.
August 3, 10:40 p.m. An unwanted guest was reported at the Shell Gas on Main Street.
August 4, 8:13 a.m. A domestic disturbance was reported on the 300 block of Hazelnut Lane.
August 4, 8:11 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Almond Grove Elementary School.
August 4, 8:35 a.m. A public nuisance was reported at Main Street and Douglas Road.
August 4, 12:44 p.m An abandoned vehicle was reported on the 1800 block of Hamburg Street.
August 4, 1:28 p.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported at Empire Avenue and Laurel Road.
August 4, 2:52 p.m. Loud music was reported on the 3900 block of Harvest Circle.
August 4, 3:42 p.m. A juvenile disturbance was reported at Cypress Grove Community Park.
August 4, 3:49 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported at Oakley Elementary School.
August 4, 4:11 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Main Street and Carol Lane.
August 4, 5:25 p.m. Property damage was reported at the Best Western on Main Street.
August 4, 5:53 p.m. A case of identity theft was reported on the 4700 block of Bayside Way.
August 4, 8:35 p.m. A misdemeanor DUI was reported at Laurel Road and Empire Avenue.
August 4, 9:15 p.m. A case of reckless driving was reported on at Big Break Road and Main Street.
August 4, 9:25 p.m. A misdemeanor DUI was reported on West Cypress Road and O’Hara Avenue.
August 4, 10:13 p.m. Loud music was reported on the 300 block of E. Home Street.
BRENTWOOD
August 2, 12:02 a.m. A domestic dispute was reported on Bond Lane.
August 2, 6:21 a.m. An officer assisted in serving a warrant for an outside agency on Edera Place and an adult was taken into custody.
August 2, 12:04 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way. The suspect stole the reporting party’s trash can and filled it with five shoes.
August 2, 2:19 p.m. A case of embezzlement was reported on Sand Creek Road. An employee was fired for taking over $50,000.
August 2, 2:32 p.m. An accident with no injuries was reported on W. Country Club and Lakeview Drives. The reporting party was hit by someone trying to cut her off, resulting in a verbal dispute.
August 2, 4:00 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported on Wentworth Court
August 2, 9:32 p.m. A warrant was served on Villa Terrace, and an adult was taken into custody.
August 2, 10:06 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported on Amanda Drive. The reporting party’s ex got home from the store and was causing a disturbance of the peace.
August 3, 1:57 a.m. A suspicious person was reported on Nottingham Drive. Suspect was walking around with a flashlight, looking into houses and kicking garbage cans, then was arrested.
August 3, 5:45 a.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported on Lone Tree Way. The reporting party was attempting to put out a small fire when a vehicle with 4 males approached. The male suspects threatened her and informed her that they had been the ones to start the fire. The reporting party advised that one of the suspects had a gun in his lap.
August 3, 7:56 a.m. A vehicle burglary was reported on Sand Creek Road. A black, 2013 Chevy Tahoe, along with items including the vehicle registration, were taken.
August 3, 8:09 a.m. A minor injury accident with medical response was reported on Sand Creek Road and Minnesota Avenue. A vehicle struck a juvenile on a bicycle.
August 3, 10:55 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Walnut Boulevard. The reporting party’s bicycle was stripped.
August 3, 12:09 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Franklin Drive. The reporting party’s bicycle was stolen from their open garage at 5 a.m.
