The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
August 16, 12:12 a.m. A suspicious vehicle stop was conducted that resulted in narcotics violations at Cavallo Road and Amber Drive.
August 16, 2:33 a.m. A residential/vehicular shooting was reported at W 10th Street and Diamond Street.
August 16, 7:00 a.m. A missing adult was reported at Le Conte Circle and Imperial Street.
August 16, 10:20 a.m. A case of assault was reported at Mt. Goethe Court and Mokelumne Drive.
August 16, 10:41 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported at Delta Fair Boulevard and Somersville Road.
August 16, 1:14 p.m. A hit-and-run with injuries was reported at Auto Center Drive and Sycamore Drive.
August 16, 1:19 p.m. A traffic accident that resulted in a drunk driver misdemeanor was reported at Davison Drive and Harbour Drive.
August 16, 1:25 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported at Lone Tree Way and W. Tregallas Road.
August 16, 2:10 p.m. A case of assault was reported at Delta Fair Boulevard and Somersville Road.
August 16, 8:52 p.m. A strong-arm robbery was reported at Verne Roberts Circle and Pittsburg Antioch Highway.
August 17, 3:44 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at Spanos Street and Springwood Way.
August 17, 8:09 a.m. A case of residential burglary was reported at Hillcrest Avenue and Sunset Drive.
August 17, 9:01 p.m. A traffic stop was conducted that resulted in weapons violations at Lemontree Way and Sycamore Drive.
August 17, 11:00 a.m. A burglary was reported at E. Tregallas Road and Hillcrest Avenue.
August 17, 1:32 p.m. A case of assault was reported at Sunset Drive and A Street.
August 18, 5:14 a.m. A case of vandalism and assault was reported at Alpha Way and E. 18th Street.
August 18, 8:36 a.m. A case of grand theft was reported at Mokelumne Drive and Mt. Oso Court.
August 18, 11:37 a.m. A case of commercial vandalism was reported at Somersville Road and Buchanan Road.
August 18, 2:21 p.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported on Vallecito Way and Halfmoon Way.
August 18, 5:57 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported at Toyon Way and Longhorn Way.
August 18, 9:40 p.m. A case of assault was reported at Crest Park Circle and Ridgeview Drive.
August 19, 7:22 a.m. A case of brandishing and threats against a person was reported at Auto Center Drive and Sycamore Drive.
August 19, 9:41 a.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported at D Street and Putnam Street.
August 19, 11:43 a.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported at W. 13th Street and G Street.
August 19, 5:43 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported at Slatten Ranch Road and Lone Tree Way.
August 20, 1:38 a.m. A case of public intoxication was reported at W. 5th Street and C Street.
August 20, 8:56 a.m. A case of commercial burglary was reported at Lone Tree Way and Canada Valley Road.
August 20, 6:31 p.m. A case of assault was reported at L Street and Highway 4.
August 20, 11:00 p.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported at Sycamore Drive and Dogwood Way.
August 21, 1:37 a.m. A suspicious person stop was conducted that resulted in narcotics violations at Somersville Road and Buchanan Road.
August 21, 6:10 a.m. A case of grand theft was reported at Enea Way and Greenhall Way.
August 21, 7:47 a.m. A case of vehicle burglary was reported at Jenifer Court and Stapleton Drive.
August 16, 12:28 a.m. A warrant arrest was conducted at Raley’s.
August 16, 12:50 a.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on the 4400 block of Macadamia Lane.
August 16, 10:27 a.m. A case of battery was reported at Jack in the Box.
August 16, 11:54 a.m. A case of illegal parking was reported on the 800 block of Pathfinder Court.
August 16, 12:52 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on the 10 block of Eleven Oak.
August 16, 1:25 p.m. A case of animal cruelty was reported on the 3100 block of Main Street.
August 16, 2:13 p.m. A case of commercial burglary was reported. Location unavailable.
August 16, 2:25 p.m. A hit-and-run misdemeanor was reported on the 1900 block of Santa Fe Street.
August 16, 3:48 p.m. A DUI misdemeanor was reported at Freedom High School.
August 16, 4:33 p.m. An assault with a deadly weapon was reported on the 1200 block of Fetzer Lane.
August 16, 11:35 p.m. A welfare check was conducted on the 1900 block of Hamburg Street.
August 17, 12:00 a.m. A case of trespassing was reported on the 3500 block of Baywood Circle.
August 17, 8:33 a.m. A security check was conducted on the 2100 block of Laurel Road.
August 17, 8:50 a.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported on the 2300 block of E Cypress Road.
August 17, 11:24 a.m. A case of harassment was reported on the 1800 block of Locke Court.
August 17, 1:27 p.m. A case of reckless driving was reported at Main Street and Bridgehead Road.
August 17, 3:05 p.m. A service to citizen was conducted on the 1800 block of Locke Court.
August 17, 4:49 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on the 3200 block of Main Street.
August 17, 6:01 p.m. A case of battery was reported at Freedom High School.
August 17, 8:06 p.m. A case of domestic violence was reported on the 4000 block of Live Oak Avenue.
August 17, 11:09 p.m. A service to citizen was conducted on the 4400 block of Macadamia Lane.
August 18, 12:08 a.m. A domestic disturbance was reported on the 10 block of Eleven Oak.
August18, 3:13 a.m. A service to citizen was conducted on the 1200 block of Ohara Avenue.
August 18, 10:35 a.m. A case of identity theft was reported on the 4400 block of Macadamia Lane.
August 18, 11:05 a.m. A security check was conducted on the 2100 block of Laurel Road.
August 18, 3:02 p.m. A case of indecent exposure was reported on the 3100 block of Main Street.
August 18, 6:41 p.m. A case of reckless driving was reported at W. Cypress Road and O’hara Avenue.
August 18, 7:33 p.m. A hit-and-run misdemeanor was reported at Laurel Road and Empire Avenue.
August 18, 9:12 p.m. A domestic disturbance was reported on the 1000 block of Warhol Way.
August 19, 7:23 a.m. A case of grand theft was reported on the 200 block of Hearthstone Circle.
August 19, 9:34 a.m. A case of illegal parking was reported at Concannon Drive and Chandon Way.
August 19, 10:32 a.m. A welfare check was conducted on the 2200 block of El Lago Drive.
August 19, 10:52 a.m. A case of grand theft was reported on the 4700 block of Lucchesi Court.
August 19, 11:00 a.m. A case of weapon brandishing was reported at Main Street and Gardenia Avenue.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.