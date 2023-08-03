The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity:
OAKLEY
July 16, 11:11 a.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 70 block on Ravenswood Court.
July 16, 11:23 a.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported at the 1200 block on Sierra Trail Road.
July 16, 1:28 p.m. An unwanted guest was reported at the 1400 block on Wildcat Way.
July 16, 1:42 p.m. A welfare check was reported at the 1900 block on Chardonnay Drive.
July 16, 3:10 p.m. A threats complaint was reported at the 10 block on Henry Court.
July 16, 6:58 p.m. A hit and run misdemeanor was reported at the 5600 block on Main Street.
July 16, 9:41 p.m. A public nuisance was reported at the 5300 block on Elm Lane.
July 17, 12:09 a.m. A missing adult was reported at the 4700 block on Mammouth Lane.
July 17, 1:29 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on Main Street/Neroly Road.
July 17, 1:45 a.m. An arrest warrant was served on Main Street.
July 17, 3:35 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped in the Raley’s parking lot in Oakley.
July 17, 8:07 a.m. A case of identity theft was reported at the 1800 block on Delta Meadows Way.
July 17, 9:52 a.m. An auto burglary was reported at the 900 block on Winddrift Way.
July 17, 1:30 p.m. A welfare check was reported at the 4700 block on Carrington Drive.
July 17, 1:48 p.m. A case of computer fraud was reported at the 4000 block on Woodhaven Lane.
July 17, 2:42 p.m. A welfare check was reported at the 900 block on Carpenter Road.
July 17, 3:25 p.m. An arrest warrant was served was reported on Laurel Road/Winchester Drive
July 17, 3:27 p.m. A case of panhandling was reported on Main Street/Carol Lane.
July 17, 3:30 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported at the 50 block on Escher Circle.
July 17, 4:28 p.m. A case of felony vandalism was reported at the 100 block on Malicoat Avenue.
July 17, 4:33 p.m. A welfare check was reported on Main Street/Bridgehead Road.
July 17, 7:23 p.m. A case of harassment was reported at the 300 block on Kilburn Way.
July 17, 8:45 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Eagles Nest Drive/Pheasant Meadows.
July 17, 10:25 p.m. A case of fraud under false pretenses was reported at the 3800 block on Cloverbrook Avenue.
BRENTWOOD
July 16, 9:15 a.m. A restraining order violation was reported on Second Street. This incident led to an arrest.
July 16, 11:31 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported on Cindy Place. A gold 2002 Toyota Highlander was taken the day before.
July 16, 4:11 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on Sycamore Avenue/Sycamore Court.
July 16, 5:30 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on St. Regis Avenue.
July 16, 5:35 p.m. A physical fight was reported on Lone Tree Way, leading to an arrest.
July 17, 11:04 a.m. A strong arm robbery was reported on Lone Tree Way. The responsible party allegedly kicked an employee and took laundry soap. This incident led to an arrest.
July 17, 1:25 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Second Street. Tools were taken from the roof during the night.
July 17, 3:37 p.m. An accident with major injuries was reported on Sand Creek Road/Fairview Avenue.
July 17, 4:31 p.m. An accident with no injuries was reported on Sand Creek Road/Sand Creek Crossing. A white van ran into the reporting party’s Kia Sorento.
July 17, 9:35 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported on San Juan Oaks Road.
July 18, 9:35 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Lone Tree Way. A transient allegedly cut locks to a trash enclosure and was sleeping in there. This incident led to an arrest.
July 18, 10:51 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported on Lone Tree Way. Bookkeeping rooms were broken into.
July 18, 12:35 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
July 18, 2:47 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Fairview Avenue.
July 18, 3:15 p.m. An accident with unknown injuries was reported on Sand Creek Road/Shady Willow Lane.
July 18, 4:08 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Brentwood Boulevard. A white Chevy pickup truck drove away with the gas pump still attached.
