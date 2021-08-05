The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity
July 27, 1:03 a.m. A case of assault was reported on E 18th Street and Cavallo Road.
July 27, 6:17 a.m. A case of assault was reported at Cavallo Road and Parker Lane.
July 27, 7:22 a.m. A case of vehicle theft recovery was reported at W 2nd Street and F Street.
July 27, 10:45 a.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported on San Hose Drive and Delta Fair Boulevard. The vehicle was recovered.
July 27, 11:51 a.m. A health and safety violation that resulted in weapons violations was reported on W 3rd Street and F street.
July 27, 12:59 p.m. A case of brandishing that resulted in aggravated assault was reported at Lone Tree Way and Ridgerock Drive.
July 27, 1:54 p.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported at Cleveland Plaza and Putnam Street.
July 27, 2:06 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported at Hemlock Street and Ash Street.
July 27, 3:07 p.m. A case of fraud was reported at Delta Fair Boulevard and San Jose Drive.
July 27, 8:04 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported at Stonewood Way and Pinehaven Way.
July 28, 2:29 a.m. A traffic stop was conducted at Deer Valley Road and Asilomar Drive. It resulted in a drunk driver misdemeanor.
July 28, 3:50 a.m. A family dispute that resulted in assault was reported at Hemlock Street and Ash Street.
July 28, 6:00 a.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported at Lindley Drive and Garrow Drive.
July 28, 6:37 a.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported at L Street and W 3rd Street.
July 28, 8:05 a.m. A residential/vehicular shooting was reported at Hill Ridge Way and Woodhaven Way.
July 28, 8:16 a.m. A traffic stop was conducted that resulted in a warrant arrest for an outside misdemeanor at Sunset Drive and Hillcrest Avenue.
July 28, 11:20 a.m. A case of assault was reported at Lone Tree Way and Indian Hill Drive.
July 28, 11:56 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at D Street and W 19th Street.
July 28, 1:36 p.m. A case of fraud was reported at L Street and W 3rd Street.
July 28, 2:03 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported at H Street and W 2nd Street.
July 28, 2:33 p.m. A traffic accident with injury was reported at James Donlon Boulevard and Contra Loma Boulevard.
July 28, 11:28 p.m. A case of cruelty to animals was reported at Cavallo Road and E 18th Street.
July 29, 8:09 a.m. A traffic accident without injury was reported at Somersville Road and Mahogany Way.
July 29, 8:54 a.m. A health and safety violation that resulted in narcotics violations was reported at Sycamore Drive and L Street.
July 29, 9:07 a.m. A case of assault was reported at Longview Road and Acorn Road.
July 29, 10:29 a.m. A case of aggravated assault was reported at Sunset Drive and Hillcrest Avenue.
July 29, 10:37 a.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported at Willow Avenue and Oakley Road.
July 29, 11:13 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported at Lovebird Way and Wren Court.
July 29, 8:53 p.m. A case of business burglary was reported at Lone Tree Way and Sagebrush Drive.
July 29, 11:18 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported at Auto Center Drive and Mahogany Way.
July 30, 12:32 a.m. A case of armed robbery was reported at Auto Center Drive and Mahogany way.
July 30, 3:58 a.m. A case of commercial burglary was reported at Sunset Drive and Cavallo Road.
July 30, 8:32 a.m. A case of commercial burglary was reported at Lone Tree way and W Tregallas Road.
July 31, 7:19 a.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported at Carpinteria Drive and Banbury Way.
July 31, 8:18 a.m. A case of residential burglary was reported at Paulette Way and Creekside Drive.
July 31, 9:40 a.m. A case of assault was reported at L Street and W 3rd Street.
July 31, 10:00 a.m. A case of grand theft was reported at Lone Tree Way and Empire Avenue.
July 31, 12:11 p.m. A case of assault was reported at Entrada Circle and Buchanan Road.
July 31, 1:06 p.m. A case of vehicular burglary was reported at Delta Fair Boulevard and Somersville Road.
July 31, 1:27 p.m. A case of aggravated assault was reported at Lilac Lane and W 18th Street.
July 31, 5:18 p.m. A traffic stop was conducted that resulted in a warrant for an outside felony at L Street and Highway 4.
July 31, 7:40 p.m. A case of aggravated assault was reported at Willow Avenue and Oakley Road.
July 31, 7:48 p.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported at Lone Tree Way and Jeffery Way.
July 31, 8:01 p.m. A case of aggravated assault was reported at Cavallo Road and Parker Lane.
July 31, 9:44 p.m. A case of auto theft was reported at Sycamore Drive and Dogwood Way.
July 31, 10:33 p.m. A case of shots fired/heard was reported at Brittany Court and Shelbourne Way.
July 27, 3:42 a.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported on Grovewood Loop.
July 27, 12:36 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road.
July 27, 2:26 p.m. A non-injury hit-and-run was reported on Sand Creek Road.
July 27, 3:41 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way when a wallet was stolen from a vehicle after its windows were left cracked open.
July 27, 5:41 p.m. A case of reckless driving was reported at State Route 4 and Balfour Road.
July 27, 6:39 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Second Street.
July 27, 6:44 p.m. A physical fight was reported on Lone Tree Way when an employee was subjected to battery from a customer.
July 27, 11:04 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
July 28, 9:48 a.m. A case of vehicle burglary was reported on Cortona Way.
July 28, 10:42 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Reserve Drive.
July 28, 12:44 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Sand Creek Road. About $15,000 was stolen.
July 28, 1:10 p.m. A strong arm robbery was reported at Sycamore Avenue and Brentwood Boulevard.
July 28, 2:11 p.m. A restraining/court order violation was reported on Farmington Drive.
July 28, 7:35 p.m. A non-injury hit-and-run was reported on Carrara Street.
July 28, 7:36 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road.
July 28, 9:56 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Balfour Road.
July 28, 10:56 p.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported on Foxglove Court.
July 29, 2:57 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Sycamore Avenue.
July 29, 3:00 p.m. A case of vehicle burglary was reported on Cortona Way. A minivan was broken into and 7k-8k worth of cigarettes were taken.
July 29, 4:15 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
July 29, 8:09 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Sand Creek Road.
July 30, 12:41 a.m. A suspicious person was reported on Lone Tree Way. It resulted in an adult arrest.
July 30, 10:54 a.m. A restraining/court order violation was reported on Winding Creek Terrace.
July 30, 1:50 p.m. A case of forgery/fraud was reported on Lone Tree Way.
July 30, 4:41 p.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported at Birch Street.
July 30, 6:40 p.m. A residential burglary was reported on First Street.
July 31, 10:19 a.m. A suspicious person was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
July 31, 1:25 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road. It was a grab and dash where $75 worth of items were stolen.
July 31, 1:58 p.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported on Central Boulevard.
July 31, 3:56 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way. A male took an $80 grill and other items totaling $200.
July 31, 9:58 p.m. A non-injury hit-and-run was reported on First Street.
August 1, 10:08 a.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Scott Creek Way.
August 1, 10:59 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Crescent Drive.
August 1, 12:46 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Reserve Drive.
August 1, 3:59 p.m. A residential burglary was reported on Villa Terrace.
August 1, 4:02 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Glenellen Court.
August 1, 5:19 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road.
