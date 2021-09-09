The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity:
September 1, 3:48 a.m. A suspicious vehicle stop that resulted in narcotics violations was reported at Mountain Ridge Court and Mountain Ridge Way.
September 1, 5:57 p.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported at Longhorn Way and Jeffery Way.
September 1, 6:34 p.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported at Rubye Drive and Sidney Avenue.
September 1, 6:49 p.m. A traffic accident with injury was reported at Wilbur Avenue and Marie Avenue.
September 1, 6:57 p.m. A case of aggravated assault was reported at Somersville Road and Fairview Drive.
September 1, 7:17 p.m. A case of assault was reported at Mt. Hamilton Drive and Golf Course Road.
September 1, 7:18 p.m. A roadway hazard that resulted in an auto being stored was reported at A Street and Belshaw Street.
September 1, 7:25 p.m. A traffic accident with no injury was reported at Verne Roberts Circle and Pittsburg-Antioch Highway.
September 1, 9:24 p.m. A traffic accident with injury was reported at Biglow Drive and Joseph Avenue.
September 1, 9:27 p.m. A case of auto theft was reported at Lone Tree Way and Indian Hill Drive.
September 1, 10:10 p.m. A case of auto theft was reported at Sunset Drive and Devpar Court.
September 1, 11:23 p.m. A case of arson was reported at A Street and W 17th Street.
September 2, 12:31 a.m. A case of petty theft and assault was reported at E. 18th Street and Phillips Lane.
September 2, 9:35 a.m. A case of assault was reported at Sycamore Drive and Spanos Street.
September 2, 9:40 a.m. A case of auto theft was reported at Delta Fair Boulevard and Fairview Drive.
September 2, 11:08 a.m. A case of business burglary was reported at Wilbur Avenue and Wilbur Lane.
September 2, 3:24 p.m. A case of armed robbery and grand theft was reported at Somersville Road and Buchanan Road.
September 2, 5:51 p.m. A traffic accident with injury was reported at Lone Tree Way and Terra Nova Drive.
September 2, 8:32 p.m. A case of carjacking was reported at Oakley Road and Willow Avenue.
September 2, 10:52 p.m. A case of assault was reported at Southwood Way and East Creek Way.
September 3, 2:02 a.m. A case of aggravated assault was reported at Cadiz Lane and Gentrytown Drive.
September 1, 8:15 a.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on Blue Flax Court.
September 1, 10:11 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
September 1, 11:07 a.m. A case of forgery/fraud was reported on Ceylon Drive.
September 1, 1:12 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road.
September 1, 1:32 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
September 1, 6:20 p.m. A case of forgery/fraud was reported on Sand Creek Road.
September 1, 7:38 p.m. A case of armed robbery was reported on Village Drive when someone was pistol whipped and had their laptop and phone taken.
September 2, 6:22 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
September 2, 10:51 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
September 2, 11:46 a.m. A traffic accident with no injuries was reported at Balfour Road and Minnesota Avenue.
September 2, 12:55 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Balfour Road.
September 2, 1:43 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported at Balfour Road.
September 2, 2:51 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road. $1,000 worth of shoes were stolen.
September 2, 5:51 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
September 2, 8:04 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Sand Creek Road. over $1,000 worth of items were stolen.
September 2, 8:28 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
September 3, 7:55 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Cedarwood Terrace.
September 3, 8:44 a.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
September 3, 9:19 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Cerritos Road.
September 3, 9:37 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
September 3, 10:15 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road.
September 3, 12:21 p.m, A case of disturbing the peace was reported on Allbrook Court.
September 3, 1:15 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on Lone Tree Way.
September 3, 2:20 p.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported at Sand Creek Road and Minnesota Avenue.
September 3, 3:33 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Second Street.
September 3, 4:17 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Sofia Way.
September 3, 10:41 p.m. A person with a gun was reported on Brentwood Boulevard. A male with a gun was banging on a woman’s window of her truck telling her to open the truck.
