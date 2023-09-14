The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity:
Oakley
August 27, 12:49 a.m. A residential burglary was reported on the 2200 block of El Lago Drive.
August 27, 05:17 a.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported on the 4000 block of Wilbur Avenue.
August 27, 6:06 p.m. A non-criminal death was reported on the 90 block of Ottawa Street.
August 27, 6:33 p.m. A domestic disturbance was reported on Shady Oak Drive and Serenity Lane.
August 27, 11:25 p.m. A case of identity theft was reported on the 100 block of Little Ranch Circle.
August 28, 12:27 a.m. A case of tampering with a vehicle was reported on the 80 block of Carol Lane.
August 28, 6:18 a.m. A misdemeanor hit and run was reported on Bridgehead Road and Wilbur Avenue.
August 28, 7:52 a.m. An accident with property damage was reported on West Cypress Road and O’Hara Avenue.
August 28, 9:31 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on the 2500 block of Main Street.
August 28, 2:00 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported on the 30 block of Rustic Court.
August 28, 2:59 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported on the 200 block of East Cypress Road.
August 28, 4:14 p.m. A dispute with a neighbor was reported on the 2000 block of Chicory Drove.
August 28, 8:26 p.m. An accident with property damage was reported on East Cypress Road and Machado Lane.
August 29, 6:01 a.m. An accident with property damage was reported on the 1000 block of Clear Lake Drive.
August 29, 8:23 a.m. A case of unauthorized possession of a firearm was reported on the 5400 block of Main Street.
August 29, 11:17 a.m. Someone brandishing a weapon was reported on the 1100 block of Lake Park Drive.
August 29, 12:21 p.m. A case of grand theft from a vehicle was reported on Isleton Court.
August 29, 12:43 p.m. A case of grand theft of auto parts was reported on the 1200 block of Walnut Meadows Drive.
August 29, 1:18 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported at Diamond Hills Sports Club.
August 29, 2:36 p.m. A case of grand theft of auto parts was reported on the 1700 block of Chianti Way.
August 29, 2:54 p.m. A case of elder abuse was reported on the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
August 29, 4:38 p.m. A case of counterfeit was reported on the 2000 block of Main Street.
August 29, 8:55 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Laurel Road and O’Hara Avenue.
August 30, 3:44 a.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported on the 2100 block of Chicory Drive.
August 30, 8:50 a.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported on the 2000 block of Truman Lane.
August 30, 9:53 a.m. A suspicious circumstance of a sexual nature was reported on the 10 block of Pinenut Court.
August 30, 12:03 p.m. A robbery was reported on 3rd Street and Acme Street.
August 30, 12:18 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on the 1500 block of Quail Valley Run.
August 30, 1:34 p.m. An accident with property damage was reported at the Oakley Police Department.
August 30, 3:19 p.m. An accident with property damage was reported at Freedom High School.
August 30, 9:01 p.m. A strong arm robbery was reported on the 5500 block of Bridgehead Road.
August 31, 03:59 a.m. An unwanted guest was reported at the AM/PM on Main Street and Wilbur Avenue.
August 31, 11:16 a.m. A domestic disturbance was reported on the 200 block of Hearthstone Circle.
August 31, 6:40 p.m. A case of petty theft from a vehicle was reported on the 400 block of Mockingbird Lane.
September 1, 08:05 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported at the Best Western.
September 1, 11:34 a.m. A case of checks written with insufficient funds was reported on the 10 block of Tipton Court.
September 1, 5:03 p.m. A case of felony driving under the influence was reported at Raley’s.
September 1, 7:15 p.m. A warrant arrest was made on East Cypress Road and Main Street.
September 1, 10:07 p.m. An accident with property damage was reported on the 500 block of 4th Street.
September 2, 5:46 a.m. An ordinance violation was reported at Nest Drive and Adora Lane.
September 2, 6:23 a.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported on the 4300 block of Gold Run Drive.
September 2, 11:13 a.m. A case of fraud under false pretenses was reported on the 1000 block of Morning Glory Way.
September 2, 8:08 p.m. A loud party was reported on Connie Lane and Dennis Court.
Brentwood
August 27, 9:19 a.m. A case of commercial burglary was reported on Smith Road. The reporting party saw the suspect on a security camera.
August 27, 10:16 a.m. A restraining order violation was reported on Wildflower Loop. The reporting party said the suspect made a non-specific threat.
August 27, 10:07 p.m. A physical fight was reported at Mojave Drive and Red Rock Road. Two or three suspects were seen ‘jumping’ the victim.
August 28, 1:15 p.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported on Brentwood Boulevard. The reporting party said she wanted to report a drug dealer.
August 28, 3:16 p.m. A case of a person brandishing a weapon was reported on East Country Club Drive. The reporting party said her son was riding his bike when the suspect pulled a knife on him. The reporting party confronted the suspect, and the suspect took off, leaving all his belongings behind.
August 28, 4:21 p.m. A case of identity theft was reported. The reporting party said that an unknown person withdrew $16,700 in cash from an unknown Bank of America. A similar incident was reported approximately two months ago.
August 28, 5:02 p.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported on American Avenue. The reporting party said their child had heard a rumor that there would be an incident at the student’s school the following day.
August 28, 5:20 p.m. An accident with major injuries was reported on Brentwood Boulevard and Applewood Common. Two vehicles were T-boned.
August 28, 6:01 p.m. A case of harassment was reported on Rosegate Avenue. The reporting party said that the suspect was driving a silver Porsche Cayenne back and forth and honking the horn to harass the reporting party.
August 29, 7:33 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Brentwood Boulevard. The suspect stole several bottles of alcohol the night before.
August 29, 8:21 a.m. A case of commercial burglary was reported at the fields on Sunset Road. The concession stand was burgled overnight.
August 29, 12:02 p.m. An accident with unknown injuries was reported on Farmington Drive.
August 29, 1:31 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Second Street. Two suspects took two grocery carts full of food and loaded it into a beige Chevrolet Impala.
August 29, 3:37 p.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
August 29, 4:32 p.m. A restraining order violation was reported on Village Drive. The reporting party said that the suspect called them twice from jail.
August 29, 4:46 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
August 29, 7:16 p.m. A case of suspicious persons was reported on Lone Tree Way. The reporting party said that three people were in the Sephora section of the store, taking “tons of makeup.”
August 29,10:09 p.m. A commercial burglary was reported on Lone Tree Way. The door of the business was shattered, but it was unknown when the incident happened.
August 29, 11:58 p.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported on Alpine Court. Suspect was getting out of their car and checking door handles on other vehicles.
August 30, 11:41 a.m. A verbal dispute was reported on Oak Street. A male was trying to fight two younger juveniles.
August 30, 1:29 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Second Street. The reporting party said that the female suspect took vitamins and left the store.
August 30, 2:44 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Second Street. Two suspects took alcohol and left in a silver Mercedes.
August 30, 4:32 p.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported on Trent Place. It was stolen from the driveway.
August 30, 7:17 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Mulberry Place. The suspect stole mail from the reporting party’s mailbox.
August 31, 12:15 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Balfour Road. The suspect drilled into a gas tank.
August 31, 2:14 p.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported on Collett Court. The reporting party signed for a package containing two “small business grant” checks totalling $122,250.45, but when the reporting party took them to the bank to deposit, the bank teller informed the reporting party that the checks were fake.
August 31, 4:37 p.m. A case of burglary from a vehicle was reported on Lone Tree Way. The reporting party’s white Chevrolet Silverado’s window was broken and items from the car were stolen
August 31, 8:41 p.m. A non-injury accident was reported on Stratford Way. The reporting party’s parked vehicle was hit.
August 31, 10:52 p.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported on Second Street. The ATM technician who was on scene reported a skimming device on/inside the ATM. The skimming device was turned over to police.
September 1, 3:26 a.m. A non-injury hit and run was reported at Lone Tree Way and Smith Road. A vehicle crashed into a telephone pole, but the driver was gone when police arrived.
September 1, 8:58 a.m. A threats complaint was made on Brentwood Boulevard. A customer was making threats.
September 1, 10:34 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Second Street. The reporting party said the suspect approached her in the store, asking questions to distract her. When the reporting party was checking out, she realized that her phone and wallet were missing, and. $507 in fraudulent charges and checks were declined.
September 1, 1:06 p.m. A restraining order violation was reported on Lone Oak Road. The reporting party said that their ex was driving a friend’s black Dodge Charger around the area, looking for the reporting party. The suspect’s friend reported to the Antioch Police that his vehicle had been taken without his permission
September 1, 4:18 p.m. A non-injury accident was reported on Shady Willow Lane and Empire Avenue.
September 1, 5:05 p.m. A case of commercial burglary was reported on Lone Tree Way. A storage unit was broken into.
September 1, 10:22 p.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported on Second Street. The reporting party said that the keys to his Toyota Camry were taken out of a locker during the football game and his vehicle was missing.
September 2, 9:53 a.m. A stolen vehicle was recovered on Orchard Drive.
September 2, 10:44 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at Spruce Street and Shasta Daisy Drive. The driver side window of a silver Lexus ES350 was broken.
September 2, 11:14 a.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported on Risebridge Court. A black GMC truck was stolen.
September 2, 1:50 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Lone Tree Way. Two suspects stole more than 100 pairs of Levi's jeans and left in a gold Suburban.
September 2, 1:52 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way. Two suspects stole Levi jeans and other items and left in a gray Ford Explorer.
September 2, 3:25 p.m. A case of identity theft was reported on Handel Way. The reporting party said that a bank account and credit card was opened in their name, as evidenced by bank paperwork the reporting party received.
September 2, 4:14 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on Earlham Way. It was a domestic dispute.
September 2, 5:41 p.m. A non-weapon strong arm robbery was reported on East Country Club Drive.
September 2, 6:08 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way. The male suspect stole a door handle and left at a high rate of speed in a green Subaru. No weapons were seen, but the reporting party said the suspect kept reaching into his waistband.
Antioch
August 27, 12:28 a.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported on the 4900 block of Bridle Way
August 27, 1:51 a.m. Per ShotSpotter, gunshots were detected on the 400 block of West 2nd Street. Police arrived to find a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died.
August 27, 2:42 a.m. An accident with unknown injuries was reported on the 3100 block of Contra Loma Boulevard.
August 27, 3:28 a.m. A burglary in-progress was reported on the 3000 block of Terrace View Avenue.
August 27, 9:51 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported on the 1000 block of Stonecrest Drive.
August 27, 10:18 a.m. A man with a gun was reported on the 2300 block of Sycamore Drive.
August 27, 4:03 p.m. A non-injury hit and run by a drunk driver was reported on the 2800 block of Dandelion Court.
August 27, 5:58 p.m. A case of simple assault and battery was reported on the 2200 block of Verne Roberts Circle.
August 27, 7:06 p.m. A case of residential burglary was reported on the 100 block of Woodhaven Way.
August 27, 9:14 p.m. An adult was reported missing from the 5100 block of Homestead Court.
August 27, 9:52 p.m. A case of someone brandishing a weapon was reported on the 4500 block of Wagon Trail Way.
August 27, 11:41 p.m. A non-injury hit and run was reported at G Street and West 9th Street.
August 28, 6:18 a.m. A case of commercial burglary was reported on the 2500 block of West 10th Street.
August 28, 9:07 a.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported on the 1400 block of St. Francis Drive.
August 28, 9:33 a.m. A case of grand theft was reported on the 5500 block of Lone Tree Way.
August 28, 11:19 a.m. A case of commercial burglary was reported on the 3600 block of Delta Fair Boulevard.
August 28, 11:38 a.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported on the 600 block Wilbur Avenue.
August 28, 1:25 p.m. A female with a gun was reported on the 600 block of West 7th Street.
August 28, 2:34 p.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported on the 4200 block of McSwain Court.
August 28, 5:26 p.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported on the 2900 block of Lucena Way.
August 28, 6:24 p.m. A case of commercial vandalism was reported on the 3600 block of Lone Tree Way.
August 28, 7:25 p.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported on the 5700 block of Lone Tree Way.
August 28, 10:53 p.m. An accident with injury was reported on Lone Tree Way and Deer Valley Road.
August 29, 12:40 a.m. A case of simple assault and battery was reported on the 1200 block of Simmons Street.
August 29, 2:52 a.m. A case of commercial burglary was reported on the 4500 block of Lone Tree Way.
August 29, 6:11 a.m. A case of commercial burglary was reported on the 400 block of East 18th Street.
August 29, 9:48 a.m. An attempted armed robbery was reported on the 2800 block of Lone Tree Way.
August 29, 11:19 a.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported on the 500 block of Wilbur Avenue.
August 29, 2:07 p.m. An attempted strong arm robbery was reported on the 4800 block of Lone Tree Way.
August 29, 2:59 p.m. A minor injury traffic accident was reported on Hillcrest Avenue and Golden Bear Drive.
August 29, 7:18 p.m.A case of simple assault and battery was reported on the 1800 block of Crater Peak Way.
August 29, 8:30 p.m. A family disturbance and simple assault was reported on the 2700 block of Zinfandel Court.
August 29, 10:14 p.m. A case of an in-progress petty theft was reported on the 3400 block of Deer Valley Road.
August 30, 7:12 a.m. A case of commercial theft - auto burglary was reported on the 2500 block of East 18th Street.
August 30, 8:09 a.m. A case of vehicle burglary was reported on the 100 block of John Gildi Avenue.
August 30, 8:45 a.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported on the 2700 block of Alcala Street.
August 30, 10:39 a.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported on the 100 block of Creed Avenue.
August 30, 7:32 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on the 2200 block of Verne Roberts Circle.
August 30, 7:35 p.m. A case of vehicle burglary was reported on the 4100 block of Mattole Road.
August 30, 9:45 p.m. A hit and run with injury was reported on the 500 block of East 18th Street.
August 31, 12:01 a.m. An adult was reported missing from the 0 block of Clearbrook Road.
August 31, 3:01 a.m. A verbal dispute and simple assault was reported on the 2400 block of Mahogany Way.
August 31, 9:57 a.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported on the 2700 block of Violet Court.
August 31, 10:12 a.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported on the 2900 block of Roosevelt Lane.
August 31, 4:49 p.m. A case of simple assault and battery was reported on the 3400 block of Montaire Drive.
August 31, 7:31 p.m. Per ShotSpotter, possible gunshots were heard on the 2200 block of Manzanita Way.
August 31, 9:28 p.m. A welfare check revealed a case of aggravated assault on the 3200 block of East 18th Street.
August 31, 10:28 p.m. A case of drunken driving was reported on Hillcrest Avenue and Slatten Ranch Road.
September 1, 12:12 a.m. A non-injury hit and run was reported on the 5100 block of Vista Grande Drive.
September 1, 12:16 a.m. A collision with unknown injuries resulting from an intoxicated driver was reported on L Street and West 10th Street.
September 1, 3:13 a.m. A case of aggravated assault and battery was reported on the 500 block of West 8th Street.
September 1, 4:01 a.m. Per ShotSpotter, gunshots were detected and a case of aggravated assault was reported on the 2300 block of L Street.
September 1, 4:05 a.m. A case of vandalism and commercial burglary was reported on the 5700 block of Lone Tree Way.
September 1, 6:08 a.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported on the 2100 block of Kendree Street.
September 1, 6:27 a.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported on the 2600 block of Hampton Lane.
September 1, 6:39 a.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported on the 1100 block of James Donlon Boulevard.
September 1, 9:22 a.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported on the 1800 block of Crater Peak Way.
September 1, 11:04 a.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported on the 1000 block of San Carlos Drive.
September 1, 1:56 p.m. A case of commercial burglary was reported on the 2500 block of West 10th Street.
September 1, 7:16 p.m. A case of an unwanted guest and aggravated assault was reported on the 2200 block of Manzanita Way.
September 1, 9:33 p.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported on the 3600 block of East 18th Street.
September 1, 11:04 p.m. A case of simple assault and battery was reported on the 2900 block of Plumleigh Avenue.
September 2, 12:24 a.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported on the 1800 block of Cavallo Road.
September 2, 1:30 p.m. A case of vehicle theft followed by a warrant arrest was reported on the 1600 block of C Street.
September 2, 1:48 p.m. A collision with unknown injuries was reported at Laurel Road and Canada Hills Drive.
September 2, 3:15 p.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported on the 4600 block of Palomino Way.
September 2, 5:33 p.m. A fight involving s family was reported on the 1100 block of Prewett Ranch Drive.
September 2, 7:29 p.m. A family disturbance resulting in a warrant arrest was reported on the 1200 block of Simmons Street.
September 2, 9:20 p.m. A family disturbance was reported on the 900 block of Rotherham Drive.
September 2, 10:06 p.m. A collision with unknown injuries led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle on Crestview Drive and West 10th Street.
September 2, 10:57 p.m. Per ShotSpotter, possible gunshots were detected on the 1400 block of Sycamore Drive.
