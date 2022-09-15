The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity. .
OAKLEY
Aug. 19, 12:14 a.m. A security check was performed at Emerson Ranch.
Aug. 19, 12:52 a.m. A security check was performed at Vintage Parkway Elementary School.
Aug. 19, 2:27 a.m. A security check was performed at Iron House Elementary School.
Aug. 19, 2:53 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped on Almond Tree Lane/Beechnut Lane.
Aug. 19, 4:23 a.m. A traffic stop was completed on Cypress and Rose Ave.
Aug. 19, 5:09 a.m. A security check was performed at Oakley Elementary School.
Aug. 19, 7:10 a.m. A case of grand theft was reported at the 2100 block on Megan Drive.
Aug. 19, 8:33 a.m. A hit and run misdemeanor was reported on Frank Hengel Way/Shearwater Way.
Aug. 19, 8:42 a.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 300 block on Ramos Ranch Road.
Aug. 19, 9:04 a.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 3600 block on Frank Hengel Way.
Aug. 19, 9:48 a.m. A case of credit card fraud was reported at the 100 block on Zartop St.
Aug. 19, 10:36 a.m. A missing adult was reported at the 100 block on Prescott Circle.
Aug. 19, 10:37 a.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported at the 700 block on Woodmeadow Place.
Aug. 19, 10:38 a.m. A suspicious person was stopped at Carpenter Road/Brown Road.
Aug. 19, 12:16 p.m. A public nuisance was reported at the 3400 block on Main St.
Aug. 19, 12:28 p.m. A suspicious person was reported at the 2100 block on Laurel Road.
Aug. 19, 12:29 p.m. A suspicious person was reported at the 4500 block on Main St.
Aug. 19, 12:44 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on Empire Avenue/Main Street.
Aug. 19, 1:03 p.m. A neighbor dispute was reported at the 1800 block on Locke Court.
Aug. 19, 2:02 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported at the 1800 block on Locke Court.
Aug. 19, 4:51 p.m. A case of battery was reported on Quail Valley Run/Laurel Road.
Aug. 19, 4:57 p.m. A public nuisance was reported at the Best Western in Oakley.
Aug. 19, 5:32 p.m. A reckless driver was reported at Laurel Rd/Main Street.
Aug. 19, 5:51 p.m. A welfare check was conducted at Oak Forest Avenue/Kale Court.
Aug. 19, 5:54 p.m. A Neighbor dispute was reported at Verona Avenue/Lucchesi Court.
Aug. 19, 6:02 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 3600 block on Frank Hengel Way.
Aug. 19, 6:50 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped at the Best Western in Oakley.
Aug. 19, 7:12 p.m. A domestic disturbance was reported at the 50 block on Vella Circle.
Aug. 19, 9:56 p.m. A suspicious suspect was reported at the 2300 block on El Monte Drive.
Aug. 19, 11:53 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported at the 4500 block on Waterford Way.
Aug. 20, 12:28 a.m. A security check was performed at Laurel Fields.
Aug. 20, 7:36 a.m. A patrol request was made for the 4300 block on Travale Place.
Aug. 20, 8:18 a.m. A trespasser was reported at the 300 block on Stony Hill Circle.
Aug. 20, 8:38 a.m. A trespasser was reported at the Taco Bell in Oakley.
Aug. 20, 9:59 a.m. A case of grand theft from a vehicle was reported at the 2000 block on Rubens Way.
Aug. 20, 2:22 p.m. A public nuisance was reported at the Carl’s Jr. in Oakley.
Aug. 20, 2:31 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 2200 block on Gum Tree Road.
Aug. 20, 3:12 p.m. Fireworks were reported at the 4300 block on Franklin Lane.
Aug. 20, 3:48 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported at Almond Grove Elementary.
Aug. 20, 4:37 p.m. A hit and run misdemeanor was reported at E Cypress and Almondtree Lane.
Aug. 20, 8:31 p.m. A reckless driver was reported at Fall Ln/W Cypress Road.
Aug. 20, 8:36 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported at the 10 block on Vignola Court.
Aug. 20, 8:36 p.m. A service warrant was issued at La Vista Dr./Gum Tree Road.
Aug. 20, 10:17 p.m. A trespasser was reported at the 3000 block on Main St.
Aug. 20, 11:38 p.m. A loud party was reported at Vintage Parkway/Beringer Way.
BRENTWOOD
Aug. 20, 12:43 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Intrigue Lane.
Aug. 20, 4:02 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Balfour Road.
Aug. 20, 5:58 p.m. A hit and run with no injuries was reported on Balfour Road/Pippo Ave.
Aug. 20, 6:54 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Aug. 21, 12:11 a.m. A vehicle theft occurred on Prominent Drive.
Aug. 21, 9:21 a.m. An accident occurred on Second Street.
Aug. 21, 12:38 p.m. An accident occurred at Brentwood Blvd./Sand Creek Road.
Aug. 21, 1:23 p.m. A hit and run occurred on Lone Tree Way.
Aug. 21, 1:50 p.m. A case of vehicle theft occurred at San Jose Ave/Blossom Drive.
Aug. 21, 5:29 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Brentwood Blvd.
Aug. 21, 5:32 p.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Aug. 21, 6:00 p.m. A burglary from a vehicle was reported at Central Blvd.
Aug. 21, 6:22 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Aug. 21, 7:41 p.m. Fireworks were reported on Craig Court.
Aug. 21, 7:58 p.m. A reckless driver was reported at Central Blvd/Griffith Lane.
Aug. 21, 9:54 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on Summerset Drive.
Aug. 22, 10:27 a.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Aug. 22, 10:33 a.m. A case of Vandalism occurred on Concord Ave.
Aug. 22, 10:48 a.m. A suspicious person was reported on St. Edmunds Way.
Aug. 22, 12:28 p.m. An accident occurred at Fairview Ave/Sand Creek Road.
Aug. 22, 1:19 p.m. A burglary from a vehicle occurred on Valdry Court.
Aug. 22, 2:42 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Sunset Road.
Aug. 22, 2:46 p.m. A burglary from a vehicle was reported on Brentwood Blvd.
Aug. 22, 3:54 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported on Wintergreen Drive.
Aug. 22, 10:47 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on Pasco Drive.
Aug. 23, 4:54 a.m. A strong arm robbery was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Aug. 23, 8:48 a.m. A case of grand theft occurred on Atherton Blvd.
Aug. 23, 11:24 a.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Somersby Way.
Aug. 23, 11:42 a.m. A residential burglary was reported on Shady Willow Lane.
Aug. 23, 11:47 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Aug. 23, 1:02 p.m. A case of fraud occurred on Harvest Park Drive.
Aug. 23, 8:58 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported at Lone Tree Way.
Aug. 24, 8:30 a.m. A case of fraud occurred on Larkspur Lane.
Aug. 24, 11:44 a.m. A case of vandalism occurred on Brentwood Blvd.
Aug. 24, 1:50 p.m. A case of vandalism occurred on Big Basin Drive.
Aug. 24, 4:49 a.m. A case of petty theft occurred on Brentwood Blvd.
ANTIOCH
Aug. 28, 1:06 a.m. A missing adult was reported at the 3000 block on Sunset Lane.
Aug. 28, 7:31 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 5100 block on Vista Grande Drive.
Aug. 28, 9:15 a.m. A garage burglary was reported at the 3400 block on Bluejay Drive.
Aug. 28, 9:21 a.m. A suspicious person was reported at the 5000 block on Hillridge Way.
Aug. 28, 10:10 a.m. A traffic accident occurred on Heidorn Ranch Rd/Lone Tree Way.
Aug. 28, 11:08 a.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported at the 4500 block on Sand Creek Road.
Aug. 28, 3:59 p.m. A case of assault occurred at the 2400 block on Peppertree Court.
Aug. 28, 4:21 p.m. A case of petty theft occurred at the 5700 block on Lone Tree Way.
Aug. 28, 4:30 p.m. A traffic accident, with injuries, was reported at Auto Center Drive./Highway 4.
Aug. 28, 5:54 p.m. A residential burglary occurred at the 5500 block on Mcfarlan Ranch Drive.
Aug. 28, 6:16 p.m. A case of assault occurred at the 2100 block on Manzanita Way.
Aug. 28, 7:34 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported at the 2800 block on Vista Way.
Aug. 28, 8:48 p.m. Gunshots were heard at the 5000 block on Boyle Way.
Aug. 28, 11:39 p.m. A suspicious person was reported at the 300 block on Huntington Dr.
Aug. 29, 4:04 a.m. An aggravated assault occurred at the 3900 block on Lone Tree Way
Aug. 29, 4:53 a.m. A vehicle theft occurred at the 4500 block on Horseshoe Circle.
Aug. 29, 6:11 a.m. A burglary from a vehicle occurred at the 4800 block on Cache Peak Drive.
Aug. 29, 6:25 a.m. A vehicle theft occurred at the 1900 block on Mokelumne Drive.
Aug .29, 8:11 a.m. A case of assault was reported at the 4900 block on Lone Tree Way.
Aug. 29, 8:31 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported at the 1700 block on Poppy Way.
Aug. 29, 9:28 a.m. A case of battery was reported at the 300 block on L Street.
Aug. 29, 10:35 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported at the 500 block on Sunset Drive.
Aug. 29, 11:18 a.m. A traffic hazard was reported at A St./Belshaw St.
Aug. 29, 11:28 a.m. A weapons violation was reported at the 0 block on Spartan Way.
Aug. 29, 11:40 a.m. A case of disorderly conduct was reported at the 4700 block on Lone Tree Way.
Aug. 29, 12:16 p.m. A weapons violation was discovered via a traffic stop at Peppertree Way/Sycamore Drive.
Aug. 29, 1:43 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported at the 3300 block on Hillcrest Ave.
Aug 29, 05:39 p.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported at the 4000 block on Rockford Dr.
Aug 29, at 6:36 p.m. An aggravated assault occurred at Hudson Court/Bluerock Drive.
