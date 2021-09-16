The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
September 8, 12:44 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at Hillcrest Avenue and Wildflower Drive.
September 8, 4:21 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at Sumac Way and Buttonwood Way.
September 8, 11:09 a.m. A case of grand theft was reported at Lone Tree Way and Highway 4.
September 8, 1:24 p.m. A residential/vehicular shooting was reported at Helmuth Lane and E. 18th Street.
September 8, 2:47 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported at Deer Valley Road and Davison Drive.
September 8, 3:41 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported at A Street and E. 18th Street.
September 8, 5:14 p.m. A case of assault was reported at Marina Plaza and L Street.
September 8, 8:54 p.m. A fatal traffic accident was reported at Cavallo Road and E. Tregallas Road.
September 9, 2:53 a.m. A case of commercial vandalism was reported at Buchanan Road and Delta Fair Boulevard.
September 9, 7:40 a.m. A case of auto theft was reported at Baywood Circle and Sunwood Court.
September 9, 8:57 a.m. A case of auto theft was reported at L Street and W. 3rd Street.
September 9, 12:24 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported at Slatten Ranch Road and Lone Tree Way.
September 9, 3:03 p.m. A case of auto theft was reported at Summit View Way and Ridgepoint Way.
September 9, 3:30 p.m. A case of trespassing that led to a warrant arrest for an outside felony was reported at Delta Fair Boulevard and Fairview Drive.
September 10, 12:45 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported at Hillcrest Avenue and Wildflower Drive.
September 10, 2:39 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported at Shelbourne Way and Sheffield Court.
September 10, 6:42 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at Somersville Road and Buchanan Road.
September 10, 10:48 a.m. A case of assault was reported at Lone Tree Way and Ridgerock Drive.
September 10, 11:39 a.m. A missing person was reported at Drake Street and G STreet.
September 10, 12:50 p.m. A case of assault was reported at El Rey Street and San Joaquin Avenue.
September 10, 1:42 p.m. A case of auto theft was reported at L Street and W. 3rd Street.
September 10, 2:25 p.m. A case of fraud was reported at Sycamore Drive and Somersville Road.
September 10, 3:11 p.m. A case of aggravated assault was reported at Berryessa Court and Folson Drive.
September 10, 3:12 p.m. A case of arson was reported at St. Frances Drive and Contra Loma Boulevard.
September 10, 6:23 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported at A Street and W. Madill Street.
September 10, 7:59 p.m. A traffic accident that resulted in a drunk driving misdemeanor was reported at Capistrano Street and W. Tregallas Road.
September 10, 10:19 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported at Buchanan Road and Delta Fair Boulevard.
September 11, 4:06 a.m. A traffic accident that resulted in a drunk driving misdemeanor was reported at Davison Drive and Sunset Lane.
September 7, 8:12 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Continente Avenue when generators were stolen from a construction site.
September 7, 9:57 a.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported on Tanglewood Lane.
September 7, 11:50 a.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
September 7, 3:21 p.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
September 7, 3:42 p.m. A missing person was reported at Windmill Court.
September 7, 4:03 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Susan Street.
September 7, 4:48 p.m. A traffic accident with no injuries was reported at Balfour Road and Armstrong Road.
September 7, 9:40 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on Shady Willow Lane.
September 7, 10:54 p.n. A physical fight was reported on Sand Creek Road.
September 8, 10:16 a.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Sofia Court when $1,300 was taken from under a door mat.
September 8, 11:03 a.m. A traffic accident with no injuries was reported at Balfour Road and Summerset Drive. Two officers were in pursuit of a vehicle when it collided with another vehicle.
September 8, 12:50 p.m. A traffic accident with major injuries was reported at Sand Creek Road and Minnesota Avenue that involved a vehicle and motorcyclist.
September 8, 5:58 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on Second Street.
September 9, 1:34 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Village Drive.
September 9, 3:22 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on Third Street.
September 9, 7:31 a.m. A traffic accident with unknown injuries was reported on Lakeview Drive.
September 10, 7:46 a.m. A traffic accident with unknown injuries was reported on American Avenue.
September 10, 2:16 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road.
September 10, 3:58 p.m. A traffic accident with minor injuries was reported at Sand Creek Road and Shady Willow Lane.
September 10, 5:04 p.m. A case of identity theft was reported on Gristmill Drive.
September 10, 7:52 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Sand Creek Road.
September 10, 10:28 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on Connor Way.
September 11, 1:18 a.m. A traffic accident with unknown injuries was reported on Nottingham Drive.
September 11, 7:48 a.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported at Wakefield Court and Whitby Lane.
September 11, 8:45 a.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on Troon Drive.
September 11, 10:08 a.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported on Shady Willow Lane.
September 11, 11:05 a.m. A subject wanted on warrant was reported at Shady Willow Lane.
September 11, 1:14 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road.
September 11, 5:22 p.m. A traffic accident with unknown injuries was reported on Balfour Road.
September 11, 6:44 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
September 8, 12:02 a.m. A service to citizen was conducted on the 1200 block of O’Hara Avenue.
September 8, 12:55 a.m. A warrant arrest was conducted on Westbound Highway 4.
September 8, 2:57 a.m. A promiscuous shooting was reported at Shady Oak Drive and Serenity Lane.
September 8, 4:35 a.m. A case of threats was reported on the 1300 block of Walnut Meadows Drive.
September 8, 5:02 a.m. A case of terrorist threats was reported on the 1300 block of Walnut Meadows Drive.
September 8, 7:37 a.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported at Wilbur Avenue and Bridgehead Road.
September 8, 8:39 a.m. A service to citizen was conducted on the 1800 block of E. Summerfield Court.
September 8, 12:30 p.m. A service to citizen was conducted on the 5000 block of Teixeira Way.
September 8, 3:10 p.m. A false alarm was reported on the 200 block of Yellow Rose Circle.
September 8, 3:47 p.m. A DUI misdemeanor was reported on the 1300 block of Walnut Meadows Drive.
September 8, 6:40 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported on the 400 block of Hazelnut Drive.
September 8, 9:49 p.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported at El Monte Drive and Empire Avenue.
September 8, 11:28 p.m. A case of harassment was reported on the 100 block of Las Dunas Avenue.
September 9, 2:53 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on the 1100 block of Donatello Way.
September 9, 4:44 a.m. A welfare check was conducted on the 1800 block of Gamay Drive.
September 9, 6:41 a.m. A case of reckless driving was reported at Sellers Avenue and Cypress Road.
September 9, 10:08 a.m. An ordinance violation was reported on the 5400 block of Lakespring Drive.
September 9, 11:13 a.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported at Ohara Park School.
September 9, 1:24 p.m. A service to citizen was conducted on the 100 block of Las Dunas Avenue.
September 9, 1:51 p.m. A case of assault with a deadly weapon was reported at Freedom High School.
September 9, 3:21 p.m. A hit-and-run misdemeanor was reported at Freedom High School.
September 9, 4:07 p.m. A case of trespassing was reported on the 1700 block of Walnut Meadows Drive.
September 9, 4:53 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on the 200 block of Chaps Court.
September 9, 5:24 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on the 10 block of Renoir Court.
September 9, 5:36 p.m. A case of battery was reported at Oakley Elementary School.
September 9, 6:45 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on the 1600 block of Pecan Lane.
September 9, 7:19 p.m. A case of domestic battery was reported on the 4700 block of La Vista Drive.
September 9, 8:34 p.m. A case of trespassing was reported on the 300 block of Lakespring Plaza.
September 9, 10:49 p.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported on the 500 block of 2nd Street.
September 10, 1:41 a.m. A case of battery was reported on the 4700 block of Teakwood Drive.
September 10, 5:39 a.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported on the 50 block of Carol Lane.
September 10, 11:23 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on the 4500 block of Main Street.
September 10, 1:26 p.m. A case of battery was reported on the 90 block of Mercedes Lane.
September 10, 2:47 p.m. A case of trespassing was reported on the 100 block of Norcross Lane.
September 10, 3:27 p.m. An ordinance violation was reported at Freedom High School.
