The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
Oakley
Sept. 1, 3:59 a.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 200 block on Lavender Way.
Sept. 1, 6:45 a.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported at the 4600 block on Bayside Way.
Sept. 1, 6:59 a.m. A violation of a restraining order was reported at the 4700 block on Bayside Way.
Sept. 1, 7:07 a.m. An ordinance violation was reported on Elm Lane/Neroly Road.
Sept. 1, 8:00 a.m. A patrol request was conducted at Freedom High School.
Sept. 1, 8:26 a.m. A patrol request was conducted at Freedom High School.
Sept. 1, 8:46 a.m. A verbal dispute was reported at Taco Bell in Oakley.
Sept. 1, 9:43 a.m. An unwanted guest was reported at Bank of the West in Oakley.
Sept. 1, 9:49 a.m. Threats were reported at the 50 block on Zinfandel Court.
Sept. 1, 10:36 a.m. A felony battery was reported at the Lucky in Oakley.
Sept. 1, 3:28 p.m. A traffic stop was conducted at Bridgehead/Wilbur
Sept. 1, 4:48 p.m. A hit and run misdemeanor was reported at the 100 block on Almaden Court.
Sept. 1, 5:35 p.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 900 block on Forbes Court.
Sept. 1, 7:03 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 1400 block on Kale Court.
Sept. 1, 10:45 p.m. A security check was performed at the Oakley Recreation Center.
Sept. 1, 11:39 p.m. A security check was performed at O’Hara Park School.
Sept. 2, 12:08 a.m. A security check was performed in the Iron House School Area.
Sept. 2, 12:21 a.m. A security check was performed at the Oakley Recreation Center.
Sept. 2, 3:55 a.m. A missing adult was reported at the 1200 block of Carpenter Road.
Sept. 2, 4:35 a.m. A suspicious subject was reported at the 50 block on Vinca Court.
Sept. 2, 8:21 a.m. A case of battery was reported at the 5000 block on Winchester Dr.
Sept. 2, 9:41 a.m. A case of access card theft was reported at the 4700 block on La Casa Dr.
Sept. 2, 10:10 a.m. Threats were made at the 4700 block on Morgan Court.
Sept. 2, 10:53 a.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 1500 block on Rutherford Lane.
Sept. 2, 12:43 p.m. A case of reckless driving was reported at E Summer Lake Drive/E Cypress Road.
Sept. 2, 1:34 p.m. An unwanted guest was reported at McDonalds in Oakley.
Sept. 2, 3:01 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 900 block on Rosemary Lane.
Sept. 2, 3:15 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported at Oakley Elementary School.
Sept. 2, 5:25 p.m. A domestic disturbance was reported at the 10 block on Foreman St.
Sept. 2, 5:31 p.m. A case of shoplifting was reported at the Lucky in Oakley.
Sept. 2, 7:07 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 4400 block on Fall Lane.
Sept. 2, 8:21 p.m. A case of harassment was reported at the 4400 block on Fall Lane.
Sept. 2, 9:11 p.m. A security check was performed at Eagle City Mobile homes.
Sept. 2, 9:33 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 4400 block on Fall Lane.
Sept. 2, 9:54 p.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 1800 block on Locke Court.
Brentwood
Sept. 1, 8:10 a.m. A case of vehicle burglary occurred on Beatrice Ct. Wire cutters were used to get through a locked fence, and the take was about $1-2K.
Sept. 1, 8:44 a.m. A case of identity theft was reported on French Dr.
Sept. 1, 9:30 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported occurred on Reddington Way.
Sept. 1, 9:52 a.m. A verbal dispute was reported on Second St.
Sept. 1, 10:29 a.m. A case of vehicle theft occurred on Elkins Way. Two contractor golf carts were taken after subjects cut through a locked fence. Vandalism was also reported.
Sept. 1, 4:16 p.m. A residential burglary was reported on Flemish Court. All appliances were taken.
Sept. 1, 4:27 p.m. A case of fraud was reported on Lone Tree Way where. $580 was taken from the card.
Sept. 1, 7:58 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Empire Ave.
Sept. 1, 9:54 p.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported on Highway 4/Balfour Road.
Sept. 1, 11:49 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Waterville Drive/W. Country Club Drive. Vehicle was parked with two broken windows.
Sept. 2, 7:21 a.m. A burglary from a vehicle was reported on Lakeview Dr. Vehicle was broken into on the rear driver's side window, where a $50-$60 package was taken.
Sept. 2, 9:54 a.m. A restraining order violation occurred on Spanish Bay Drive leading to an adult arrest.
Sept. 2, 10:01 a.m. A domestic dispute occurred on Independence St.
Sept. 2, 11:45 a.m. A vehicle crashed into an electric pole on Second St.
Sept. 2, 12:21 p.m. A restraining order violation occurred on Brentwood Blvd.
Sept. 2, 2:00 p.m. A case of identity theft occurred on Magnolia Court.
Sept. 2, 4:12 p.m. A burglary from a vehicle was reported on Waterville Dr.
Sept. 2, 9:04 p.m. A restraining order violation occurred on Fourth St.
Sept. 3, 2:28 a.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on Highland Way. Female called the police for someone to be removed from her home.
Sept. 3, 10:48 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Woodsong Lane.
Sept. 3, 11:13 a.m. A hit and run occurred on Brentwood Blvd/Sand Creek Rd.
Sept. 3, 1:05 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on Brentwood Blvd/Lone Tree Way. Incident led to an arrest.
Sept. 3, 3:20 p.m. A vehicle theft occurred on Lone Tree Way. A dump truck was taken from a construction site.
Sept. 3, 3:45 p.m. A restraining order violation occurred on Cathy Court.
Sept. 3, 4:40 p.m. A case of Petty theft was reported on Sunset Road.
Sept. 3, 5:30 p.m. An accident occurred on Brentwood Blvd. The reporting party drove their vehicle into a building, but no injuries were reported.
Sept. 3, 6:34 p.m. A person wanted on a warrant was arrested on Lone Tree Way.
Sept. 3, 8:34 p.m. A petty theft occurred on Sand Creek Road.
Sept. 3, 9:30 p.m. An accident occurred at Balfour Road/Highway 4. No injuries reported
Sept. 3, 9:47 p.m. A fight occurred on Sand Creek Road.
Antioch
Sept. 4, 12:23 a.m. An assault with a deadly weapon occurred at the 3900 block on Lone Tree Way.
Sept. 4, 2:02 a.m. A residential burglary occurred at the 500 block on Tregallas Rd.
Sept. 4, 5:39 a.m. An aggravated assault occurred at the 600 block on Wilbur Ave.
Sept. 4, 9:45 a.m. A traffic accident with injury occurred on W. 4th St/K St.
Sept. 4, 12:27 p.m. A simple assault occurred at the 1800 block on Mt. Conness Way.
Sept. 4, 1:42 p.m. A traffic hazard was reported on James Donlon Blvd/Tabora Drive.
Sept. 4, 3:18 p.m. A traffic stop was conducted at the 1800 block on Auto Center Dr.
Sept. 4, 3:20 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 3200 block on Delta Fair Blvd.
Sept. 4, 6:34 p.m. A traffic accident on Lone Tree Way/Dallas Rance Rd. Injuries were reported.
Sept. 4, 7:47 p.m. An auto burglary was reported at the 3500 block on Deer Valley Road.
Sept. 4, 11:01 p.m. A residential burglary occurred on the 0 block on N. Lake Circle.
Sept. 4, 11:05 p.m. A simple assault occurred at the 0 block on Madrid Lane.
Sept. 4, 11:51 p.m. A case of homicide/manslaughter occurred at the 1100 block on Macaulay St.
Sept. 5, 12:40 a.m. A missing person was reported at the 5100 block on Trailridge Way.
Sept. 5, 2:00 a.m. A collision with no injuries was reported at the 1100 block on James Donlon Blvd.
Sept. 5, 2:59 a.m. A collision with no injuries was reported at the 5200 block on Deer Valley Road.
Sept. 5, 7:29 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported at the 2300 block on Buchanan Road.
Sept. 5, 7:58 a.m. A simple assault was reported at the 1400 block on Sycamore Dr.
Sept. 5, 8:11 a.m. A shooting at an occupied residence was reported at the 4300 block on Berryessa Court.
Sept. 5, 9:27 a.m. An unwanted guest was reported at the 3700 block on Lone Tree Way.
Sept. 5, 11:13 a.m. A vehicle theft occurred at the 300 block on L St.
Sept. 5, 12:16 p.m. A commercial burglary was reported at the 2600 block on Somersville Road.
Sept. 5, 3:16 p.m. A case of battery was reported at the 800 block on E. 18th St.
Sept. 5, 5:20 p.m. An assault with a deadly weapon occurred at the 300 block on L Street.
Sept. 5, 7:14 p.m. A case of battery was reported at the 2500 block on Brocket Court.
Sept. 5, 7:31 p.m. A case of drunk driving was reported on Delta Fair Blvd/Century Blvd.
Sept. 5, 7:44 p.m. A simple assault was reported at the 3700 block on Dimaggio Way.
Sept. 5, 9:48 p.m. An auto theft occurred at the 800 block on Roanwood Court.
Sept. 5, 10:01 p.m. A man with a gun was reported on Macaulay St./W. 14th St.
