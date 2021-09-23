The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity:
September 13, 6:25 a.m. A suspicious circumstance that resulted in a drunk driving misdemeanor was reported at Spanos Street and Sycamore Drive.
September 13, 7:08 a.m. A case of auto theft was reported at Vine Lane and Viera Avenue.
September 13, 8:57 a.m. A case of grand theft was reported at Delta Fair Boulevard and Somersville Road.
September 13, 10:58 a.m. A case of residential vandalism was reported at Summit View Way and Ridgepoint Way.
September 13, 11:25 a.m. A case of assault was reported at W. 10th Street and G Street.
September 13, 11:58 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported at Lone Tree Way and Jeffery Way.
September 13, 2:18 p.m. A case of assault was reported at A Street and Railroad Avenue.
September 13, 4:14 p.m. A case of assault was reported at Heather Road and Heather Court.
September 13, 4:30 p.m. A missing person was reported on L Street and W. 3rd Street.
September 13, 5:54 p.m. A case of auto theft was reported at Fitzuren Road and G Street.
September 13, 6:42 p.m. A family dispute that resulted in assault was reported at Half Dome Street and Nopah Street.
September 13, 10:19 p.m. A missing person was reported at Delta Fair Boulevard and Fairview Drive.
September 14, 2:21 a.m. A traffic stop that resulted in a drunk driving misdemeanor was reported at L Street and Lemontree Way.
September 14, 6:25 a.m. A case of business burglary was reported at Delta Fair Boulevard and Buchanan Road.
September 14, 8:07 a.m. A case of auto burglary was reported at Putnam Street and Gentrytown Drive.
September 14, 9:00 a.m. A traffic accident with no injury was reported at Lone Tree Way and Hillcrest Avenue.
September 14 1:15 p.m. A case of arson was reported at James Donlon Boulevard and Blythe Drive.
September 14, 2:51 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported at San Jose Drive and Delta Fair Boulevard.
September 14, 3:34 p.m. A case of assault was reported at D Street and W. 17th Street.
September 14, 5:28 p.m. A missing person was reported at Mathewson Court and Judsonville Drive.
September 14, 6:04 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported at Somersville Road and Buchanan Road.
September 14, 9:06 p.m. A case of garage burglary was reported at W. 2nd Street and F Street.
September 14, 10:47 p.m. A missing person was reported at Lone Tree Way and Hillside Road.
September 15, 1:32 a.m. A case of assault was reported at Hudson court and Fairview Drive.
September 15, 4:59 a.m. A traffic accident with unknown injuries was reported at W. 10th Street and O Street.
September 15, 8:52 a.m. A case of grand theft was reported at Deer Valley Road and Hillcrest Avenue.
September 15, 8:55 a.m. A traffic stop that resulted in health and safety violation was conducted at Fitzuren Road and G Street.
September 15, 10:37 a.m. A case of assault was reported at D Street and W. 17th Street.
September 15, 11:08 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported at L Street and W. 3rd Street.
September 15, 11:36 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported at Lone Tree Way and Jeffery Way.
September 15, 5:33 p.m. A traffic stop that resulted in narcotics violations was conducted at Auto Center Drive and Mahogany Way.
September 15, 7:01 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported at Starlight Lane and Mahogany Way.
September 15, 8:03 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported at Stonecrest Drive and East View Way.
September 13, 7:32 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Marjoram Drive.
September 13, 10:21 a.m. A suspicious person was reported on Sand Creek Road.
September 13, 12:43 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
September 13, 2:30 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Breakwater Way.
September 13, 2:37 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
September 13, 3:05 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Oak Street.
September 13, 3:58 p.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported on Anastasia Drive.
September 13, 4:09 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road.
September 14, 2:36 a.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported on Mondavi Lane.
September 14, 7:30 a.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Rancho Canada Drive.
September 14, 1:49 p.m. A case of robbery with no weapon was reported on Lone Tree Way.
September 14, 4:02 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Spruce Street. A person had their front plate stolen from their vehicle.
September 14, 4:06 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
September 14, 5:38 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on Second Street.
September 14, 5:52 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported at Sand Creek Road and Ohara Avenue.
September 14, 7:37 p.m. A physical fight was reported on Sunset Road. Some individuals in this fight were reported to have bats.
September 14, 10:29 p.m. A case of fraud was reported on Elkrun Terrace when an individual was pretending to be from PG&E.
September 15, 9:32 a.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported on Birch Street.
September 15, 10:01 a.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported at Pioneer Square and Miwok Avenue.
September 15, 10:04 a.m. A restraining/court order violation was reported on Buckeye Plaza.
September 15, 12:14 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Castellina Drive.
September 15, 1:16 p.m. A case of harassment was reported on Village Drive.
September 15, 1:18 p.m. A physical fight was reported on W. Country Club Drive when an individual reported that their brother was being assaulted.
September 15, 1:30 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road.
September 15, 2:34 p.m. A restraining/court order violation was reported on Sanford Court.
September 15, 5:41 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Garin Parkway.
September 15, 5:44 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Second Street.
September 15, 6:32 p.m. A case of indecent exposure was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
September 15, 10:34 p.m. A case of brandishing was reported on Lone Tree Way. An individual reported that a gun was pulled out and aimed at their friend. Allegedly, shots were fired.
September 15, 11:04 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Sand Creek Road when someone had their tires popped.
September 16, 6:47 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
September 16, 7:19 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road.
September 16, 9:23 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
September 16, 12:57 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
September 16, 2:02 p.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported on Lone Tree Way.
September 16, 4:07 p.m. A case of brandishing was reported on Brentwood Boulevard. A woman reportedly had a knife pulled on her.
September 16, 4:16 p.m. A restraining/court order violation was reported on Twilight Court.
September 16, 9:52 p.m. A physical fight was reported on Charisma Way.
