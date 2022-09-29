The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
BRENTWOOD
Sept. 4, 12:25 a.m. A verbal dispute occurred on Carey Lane.
Sept. 4, 3:30 a.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Topaz St. Reporting party caught the person stealing their catalytic converter and the subject took off with it.
Sept. 4, 7:55 a.m. An assault with a deadly weapon occurred on Walnut Blvd. at a transient camp. Reporting party called on behalf of her friend who was hit with a baseball bat by another female transient.
Sept. 4, 11:13 a.m. A verbal dispute occurred on Lone Tree Way. One person threatened the other with slashing their tires over an engagement ring.
Sept. 4, 12:29 p.m. A petty theft occurred on Balfour Road.
Sept. 4, 12:59 p.m. An accident with no injuries occurred on Wildcat Court.
Sept. 4, 3:22 p.m. A case of grand theft occurred on Havenwood Ave. The reporting party’s phone was stolen and an unknown party was using it to try and access the reporting party’s bank information.
Sept. 4, 3:34 p.m. A verbal dispute occurred on Holsapple Way. The reporting party’s family member was in their backyard despite not being welcome at the residence.
Sept. 4, 10:09 p.m. An accident with no injuries occurred on Brentwood Blvd. Injuries unknown, andreporting party requested assistance with the exchange of information.
Sept. 4, 11:01 p.m. An accident occurred at Vineyards Parkway/Miwok Ave.
Sept. 5, 8:52 a.m. A warrant was served on Lone Tree Way.
Sept. 5, 8:58 a.m. An accident with major injury/medical response occurred at Fairview Ave/Central Blvd. Vehicle hit a pedestrian.
Sept. 5, 3:27 p.m. A custody order violation occurred on Snapdragon Way.
Sept. 5, 4:41 p.m. A case of grand theft occurred on St. Andrews Dr. A catalytic converter was stolen.
Sept. 6, 9:13 a.m. A case of identity theft occurred on Imperial Way. The reporting party spoke with someone she thought was her healthcare provider and gave them her date of birth, the last 4 numbers of her Social Security Number and email address via phone.
Sept. 6, 10:36 a.m. A case of grand theft occurred on St. Regis Ave. A catalytic converter was stolen.
Sept. 6, 11:59 a.m. A case of petty theft occurred on Brentwood Blvd.
Sept. 6, 3:29 p.m. A commercial burglary occurred on Lone Tree Way.
Sept. 6, 5:08 p.m. Someone brandished a weapon on Brentwood Blvd. The reporting party said the person pulled out a knife when the reporting party was towing their vehicle.
Sept. 6, 5:35 p.m. A hit and run with no injuries occurred on Balfour Road/Griffin Lane.
Sept. 6, 9:27 p.m. A case of identity theft occurred on Augusta Dr.
Sept. 7, 4:27 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on Sand Creek Road. Vehicle had lights on with windows smashed.
Sept. 7, 8:26 a.m. An accident with minor injuries at Lone Tree Way/Medallion Dr. The reporting party was riding their bike and was hit by a vehicle.
Sept. 7, 10:08 a.m. A vehicle theft occurred on Lone Tree Way.
Sept. 7, 10:32 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Birch St.
Sept. 7, 6:59 p.m. A vehicle theft occurred on McClarren Road.
Sept. 7, 8:33 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Big Basin Dr. Rear plate taken from black 2014 Range Rover.
Sept. 7, 9:31 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on Dunedin Dr.
OAKLEY
Sept. 4, 12:52 a.m. A hit and run misdemeanor occurred at the 60 block on Carol Lane.
Sept. 4, 3:29 a.m. A DUI misdemeanor occurred at Main St./Carol Lane.
Sept. 4, 9:57 a.m. A hit and run misdemeanor occurred near Skipolini’s Pizza in Oakley.
Sept. 4, 12:42 p.m. A case of harassment was reported at the 1800 block on Locke St.
Sept. 4, 12:54 p.m. A hit and run misdemeanor occurred at Bridgehead Road/Main St.
Sept. 4, 1:09 p.m. A verbal dispute occurred at the 80 block on Cunha Court.
Sept. 4, 1:38 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported at Skipolini’s Pizza in Oakley.
Sept. 4, 2:26 p.m. A case of credit card fraud was reported at the 100 block on Hill Ave.
Sept. 4, 6:08 p.m. A reckless driver was reported at Laurel Road/Live Oak Ave.
Sept. 5, 7:41 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported at the 50 block on Carol Lane.
Sept. 5, 8:22 a.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 800 block on Dunmore St.
Sept. 5, 9:02 a.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 5600 block on Robert Way.
Sept. 5, 1:02 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 2100 block on Verona Ave.
Sept. 5, 2:16 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported on Main St.
Sept. 5, 4:07 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 800 block on Dunmore St.
Sept. 5, 4:22 p.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 4700 block on Big Bear Road.
Sept. 5, 5:28 p.m. A case of custody violation was reported at the 800 block on Dunmore St.
Sept. 5, 8:19 p.m. A neighbor dispute was reported at the 70 block on Bottlebrush Court.
Sept. 5, 8:37 p.m. A domestic disturbance was reported at the 3900 block on Creekside Way.
Sept. 5, 8:42 p.m. A domestic disturbance was reported on Stratford Place/Moore Drive.
Sept. 5, 9:11 p.m. A trespasser was reported at the 1000 block on Quail Valley Run.
Sept. 5, 10:49 p.m. A security check was conducted at Oakley Elementary School
Sept. 6, 1:12 a.m. A welfare check was conducted on E Cypress Rd./Main St.
Sept. 6, 7:35 a.m. An abandoned vehicle was reported at the 100 block on O’Hara Ave.
Sept. 6, 7:38 a.m. A patrol request was conducted at Almond Grove Elementary School.
Sept. 6, 7:40 a.m. A patrol request was conducted at the 100 block on Granite Way.
Sept. 6, 10:13 a.m. A civil disturbance occurred at the 4700 block on Burgundy Drive.
Sept. 6, 10:53 a.m. A battery occurred at the Lucky in Oakley.
Sept. 6, 1:04 p.m. A civil disturbance occurred at the 200 block on Courtland Court.
Sept. 6, 2:12 p.m. A civil disturbance occurred at the 200 block on Littleton St.
Sept. 6, 2:32 p.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 100 block on Douglas Road.
Sept. 6, 3:57 p.m. A case of harassment was reported at the 4800 block on Snowy Egret Way.
Sept. 6, 4:12 p.m. A public nuisance was reported at the 100 block on O’Hara Ave.
Sept. 6, 6:45 p.m. A public nuisance was reported at the Jersey Island Road/Dutch Slough Road.
Sept. 6, 11:15 p.m. A reckless driver was reported at E Cypress Road/Delaney Parkway.
ANTIOCH
Sept. 11, 3:40 a.m. A family disturbance occurred at the 2800 block on Somersville Rd.
Sept. 11, 8:30 a.m. An aggravated assault occurred at the 3900 block on Stamm Drive.
Sept. 11, 9:43 a.m. A commercial burglary occurred at the 1400 block on Auto Center Drive.
Sept. 11, 10:48 a.m. A simple assault occurred at the 4600 block on Palomino Way.
Sept. 11, 11:01 a.m. A case of vandalism occurred at the 100 block on Sycamore Dr.
Sept. 11, 1:45 p.m. A case of vandalism occurred at the 100 block on Sycamore Dr.
Sept. 11, 5:12 p.m. A case of grand theft occurred at the 1900 block on Auto Center Dr.
Sept. 11, 10:32 p.m. A simple assault occurred at the 2100 block on Mandarin Way.
Sept. 11, 11:48 p.m. A residential burglary occurred at the 500 block on W. 7th St.
Sept. 12, 1:04 a.m. A case of grand theft occurred at the 4300 block on Hillcrest Ave.
Sept. 12, 1:11 a.m. A residential burglary occurred at the 1100 block on James Donlon Blvd.
Sept. 12, 4:53 a.m. A vehicle theft occurred at the 1400 block on Auto Center Dr.
Sept. 12, 6:09 a.m. A vehicle theft occurred at the 3900 block on Lone Tree Way.
Sept. 12, 9:15 a.m. A residential burglary occurred at the 1700 block on Hillcrest Ave.
Sept. 12, 11:23 a.m. A trespasser was reported at the 2200 block on San Jose Dr.
Sept. 12, 12:07 p.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 2900 block on Roosevelt Lane.
Sept. 12, 12:33 p.m. A vehicle theft occurred at the 300 block on L St.
Sept. 12, 2:34 p.m. A vehicle theft occurred at the 300 block on L St.
Sept. 12, 4:07 p.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 4600 block on Matterhorn Way.
Sept. 12, 5:06 p.m. A residential burglary occurred at the 1000 block on Almond St.
Sept. 12, 7:03 p.m. A harassment complaint was reported at the 2500 block on Desrys Blvd.
Sept. 12, 8:40 p.m. A simple assault occurred at the 3900 block on Delta Fair Blvd.
Sept. 12, 10:28 p.m. A hit and run with no injuries occurred at the 3700 block on Sunset Lane.
Sept. 12, 10:31 p.m. A DUI was reported at the 3600 block on Pintail Dr.
