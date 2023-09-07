The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity:
OAKLEY
August 20, 12:53 a.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported at Freedom High School.
August 20, 8:56 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported at Starbucks in Oakley.
August 20, 10:52 a.m. A case of fraud under false pretenses was reported at Laurel Elementary.
August 20, 10:08 p.m. A misdemeanor DUI was reported on Neroly Road and Placer Drive.
August 20, 10:30 p.m. Theft of a vehicle was reported on the 4500 block of Wilbur Avenue.
August 21, 9:55 a.m. A case of grand theft was reported on the 4800 block of Carrington Drive.
August 21, 10:00 a.m. A case of commercial burglary was reported on the 2800 block of Main Street.
August 21, 10:32 a.m. A misdemeanor hit and run was reported on the 6300 block of Bridgehead Road.
August 21, 11:20 a.m. A case of defrauding an innkeeper was reported at the Best Western on the 5500 block of Bridgehead Road.
August 21, 5:20 p.m. A case of burglary was reported at Ace Hardware on Main Street.
August 21, 11:13 p.m. A case of credit card fraud was reported on the 1500 block of Sycamore Drive.
August 22, 1:10 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported on the 900 block of Almaden Circle.
August 22, 1:24 a.m. A case of a person drunk in public was reported on the 50 block of Carol Lane.
August 22, 9:15 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at Laurel Elementary School.
August 22, 3:22 p.m. A fight was reported at Delta Vista Middle School.
August 22, 7:16 p.m. A case of grand larceny theft from a vehicle was reported on the 1500 block of Neroly Road.
August 23, 4:36 a.m. A case of auto burglary was reported on the 5200 block of Elm Lane.
August 23, 7:52 a.m. A case of computer fraud was reported on the 1300 block of Yosemite Circle.
August 23, 12:36 p.m. A case of possession of stolen property was reported on Main Street and Delta Road in Brentwood.
August 24, 1:45 a.m. A case of grand theft was reported on the 900 block of Stonegate Circle.
August 24, 5:36 a.m. A case of found property was reported on Vintage Parkway and Rutherford Lane.
August 24, 7:52 a.m. A case of grand theft was reported on the 300 block of Coolcrest Drive.
August 24, 10:00 a.m. A case of grand theft of vehicle parts was reported on the 900 block of Stonegate Circle.
August 24, 10:46 a.m. An accident with injury was reported on Laurel Road and O’Hara Avenue.
August 24, 11:40 a.m. A case of grand theft of vehicle parts was reported on the 1900 block of Beringer Way.
August 24, 3:20 p.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported at Orchard Park Elementary School.
August 25, 12:04 p.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported at O’Hara Park Middle School.
August 25, 1:49 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported at Laurel Elementary School.
August 25, 3:53 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on the 3000 block of Main Street.
August 25, 4:55 p.m. A case of credit card fraud was reported on the 2700 block of Stirrup Lane.
August 25, 5:18 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on the 100 block of Loren Lane.
August 25, 5:53 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on the 4700 block of Hagar Court.
August 26, 1:54 a.m. An accident with property damage was reported on East Cypress and Bethel Island roads.
August 26, 1:49 p.m. A misdemeanor hit and run was reported on the 400 block of Silverspur Lane.
August 26, 2:52 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on the 30 block of Cayuga Street.
August 26, 11:25 p.m. A misdemeanor DUI was reported on Main Street and Picasso Drive.
BRENTWOOD
August 20, 10:20 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Fresco Court. The suspect stole a temporary plate from the reporting party’s white Jaguar XJ.
August 20, 12:27 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Sand Creek Road. The reporting party said the grab and run incident involved three prior suspects.
August 20, 1:08 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on Lakeview Drive and East Country Club Drive. The reporting party said a female in a light blue vehicle was yelling and said she hates Americans.
August 21, 12:35 a.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Second Street. Suspects stole chocolate candy.
August 21, 7:13 a.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Fairview Avenue. A breaker hammer for an excavator and possibly a tractor were taken.
August 21, 8:59 a.m. A non-injury vehicle accident was reported at Sand Creek Road and Sand Creek Crossing. A white Toyota Sequoia and two additional vehicles were involved.
August 21, 9:07 a.m. A non-injury accident was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
August 21, 1:31 p.m. A case of forgery/fraud was reported on Elk Creek Drive. The reporting parties’ EBT benefits were hacked.
August 21, 3:02 p.m. An accident with unknown injuries was reported on O’Hara Avenue and Lone Tree Way. An 8-year-old boy was hit by a car.
August 21, 4:23 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way. The suspect took a pop-up canopy and 2 other unnamed items.
August 22, 8:00 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Birch Street. The reporting party said his former roommate keyed his truck because he didn’t get his deposit back.
August 22, 12:31 p.m. A case of vehicle theft was reported on Lone Tree Way. A rented tractor trailer had not been returned and notices were given.
August 22, 1:22 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way. The reporting party said their bag, which included their wallet and keys, was stolen from a locked locker.
August 22, 1:41 p.m. A case of forgery/fraud was reported on Canmore Court. An unknown person in New Jersey rented a UHaul in the reporting party’s name.
August 22, 4:04 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Scott Creek Way. Reporting party said that for the last 8 months, the same group of gang members has been tagging the park, drinking, and smashing bottles.
August 22, 4:43 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on Villa Terrace. The suspect entered the reporting party’s house while he was sleeping, woke him up to ask for cigarettes, and stole $600 from his wallet when leaving.
August 22, 6:34 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Kayla Place. The reporting party witnessed a skinny person in a hoodie puncture one of his tires
August 23, 12:02 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported on Sand Creek Road. The reporting party said they asked a male individual to leave several times, but that person refused.
August 23, 2:07 p.m. A suspicious circumstance was reported on Tamalpais Court. The reporting party said that someone was in her house, but the person was gone when police arrived.
