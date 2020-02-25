Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS) today confirmed two cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in patients being treated at hospitals in the county.
The patients were transported to Contra Costa County early this morning from Travis Air Force Base in Solano County, where some international travelers have been recently quarantined because they may have been exposed to the virus.
The patients, who were among the recent U.S. evacuees from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, are receiving care in Contra Costa due to a lack of space at facilities closer to the base that can properly isolate them to minimize the risk of spreading the virus. While the two patients tested positive for COVID-19, they have yet to show any symptoms of the virus, such as fever and difficulty breathing.
The hospital and public health officials are working closely with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and the California Department of Public Heath (CDPH) to ensure the patients receive excellent care and that all procedures are followed to protect the community from COVID-19.
“Our county’s healthcare system is prepared to handle COVID-19,” said Dr. Chris Farnitano, Contra Costa County Health Officer. “We have been working with our hospital partners to follow safety protocols to keep patients and healthcare workers safe and minimize the risk of the virus spreading in Contra Costa,” said Dr. Chris Farnitano, Contra Costa County Health Officer.
The patients did not become infected in Contra Costa County. CCHS will not release further details about the patients to protect their medical privacy.
The best way to reduce your risk of becoming infected with a respiratory virus, such as COVID-19, is to practice good hygiene:
• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
• Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer when soap and water is not available
• People who are sick should always cover their coughs and sneezes using a tissue or the crook of their elbow; wash your hands after using a tissue to wipe your nose or mouth
• People who are sick should stay home from work or school until they are well
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with your unwashed hands
Contra Costa residents should contact their healthcare providers if they have symptoms and had close contact with someone with symptoms who traveled in the last 14 days from China.
All travelers to the U.S. from China since Feb. 2 have been asked to self-quarantine under the guidance of their local public health department for 14 days.
Visit cchealth.org/coronavirus to learn more about COVID-19.
