Just one day after Contra Costa County recorded its second coronavirus-related death, a third death was reported Saturday, March 28.
Contra Costa Health Services has not released any information regarding the second or third fatalities. The first death in the county related to the pandemic occurred on March 19. As of March 28, there are 168 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, an increase of 17 cases over the prior day.
Statewide there are 4,643 confirmed cases with 101 related deaths, as reported by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) on March 27. Los Angeles and Santa Clara counties are among the hardest hit in the state with 1,804 and 591 cases, respectively.
CDPH recommends that if you are at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19 because of your age or health condition, you should take actions to reduce your risk of contracting a coronavirus infection by:
Isolating at home and practicing social distancing;
Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing, or having been in a public place;
Avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands;
Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, and staying away from large gatherings and crowds;
Considering ways of getting food brought to your house through family, social or commercial networks.
