Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) is taking swift action to reduce operating costs as ridership levels have declined by 90% as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and shelter-in-place orders.
BART has done an exhaustive review of ridership and train car loads this week and will make the following changes to service until further notice:
Schedule changes
Starting Monday, March 23, 2020, BART will provide service Monday through Friday, from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. (currently service is 5 a.m. to midnight). Current weekday train frequency will remain.
Starting Saturday, March 28, 2020, Saturday and Sunday service will be from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. (currently Saturday service is 6 a.m. to midnight and Sunday is 8 a.m. to midnight). Current weekend train frequency will remain.
All riders must be in the system by 8:45 p.m. to have a guaranteed ride to their destination.
BART will monitor ridership data each day to determine how long these service hours will be in effect.
Ridership after 9 p.m. has dropped substantially and now represents only 3% of total daily ridership. Closing early is a better option than running less frequently or running shorter trains after 9 p.m., because BART will realize immediate cost savings to its operating budget by being able to reassign a significant number of operating staff to capital projects. These are projects that will accelerate system reinvestment work.
“This decision is being made now because all nine counties in the Bay Area have shelter-in-place orders and our ridership has plummeted 90%,” said BART General Manager Bob Powers. “We are taking a data-driven approach to these decisions to ensure as few people as possible are impacted. These are extraordinary times, and we did not take this decision lightly. Our system operates using public dollars, and we have an obligation to make financially sound decisions about service levels.”
Powers is closely monitoring revenues and expenses daily, adjusting while also balancing an obligation to provide public transit to essential workers in the region. The immediate loss of fare revenue has a devastating impact on BART’s operating budget, as 60% of the budget to provide service is from fare dollars.
Additional cost-reduction measures
An immediate, district-wide hiring freeze except for BART police. All other vacancies funded through the operating budget will remain vacant until further notice.
All overtime funded by the operating budget has been cancelled unless required for critical operating and maintenance functions, staffing requirements outlined in collective bargaining agreements or legal requirements such as employee rest laws. Overtime funded by the capital budget is being approved on a case-by-case basis.
Some positions funded by the operating budget have been shifted to capital-funded work. For example, as BART runs few trains on the yellow line in response to lower ridership, train mechanics have been shifted to Fleet of the Future related work.
All employee travel for conferences and other work-related travel has been suspended until further notice.
BART is seeking emergency funds from all levels of government during this crisis. A sustained ridership loss of 90% and a 50% reduction of economic activity impacting other revenue sources could reduce BART's monthly revenues by approximately $60 million.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.