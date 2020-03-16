Brentwood City Manager Tim Ogden released the below statement outlining the city's response to the Bay Area shelter-in-place order brought about by coronavirus concerns.
During this unprecedented time, the City of Brentwood remains committed to taking steps to limit the risk of COVID-19 transmission.
At 4 p.m today, I declared a local emergency proclamation based on the latest Contra Costa Health Services Order, and a staff summary of it. The City Council will meet in a special session tomorrow to ratify the proclamation declared.
In doing so, city hall and most city offices will be shut down starting tomorrow until April 7, 2020. This closure includes the senior center, community center, and municipal services center to the public. Parks remain open.
During this time, all essential services, and sufficient personnel remain in place and the safety of our public remains a top priority.
Now is the time to strictly adhere to orders from county health about closures and social distancing, and ensure you are practicing proper hygiene, reducing non-essential travel and meetings, supporting local essential businesses in the best way you can, preparing but not panicking, and looking out for your elderly neighbors who may need extra assistance during this time. Specific information will be forthcoming related to the essential city services that remain open and any associated schedules and limitations.
Questions on COVID-19 should be directed to public health officials, and reference their website for daily updates: https://www.coronavirus.cchealth.org.
Additional information on City Services is attached to this release and will be made available on the City’s website: www.brentwoodca.gov.
Thank you for your patience as we continue serving our community as best as we can during this time.
Tim Ogden
City Manager
