Brentwood Mayor Bob Taylor has issued the following press release to the residents of the community. Below is the information in its entirety.
To our valued citizens, we are now fully feeling the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. In previous weeks perhaps it seemed unlikely that we would be where we are, but now we are faced with a very new reality.
As your Mayor, I am reaching out to you to confirm the City Council’s and City staff’s strong commitment to serving you during the ongoing pandemic. Many lives are being negatively affected, and we share our concern and thoughts for your relief and peace during this time. While this shelter at home order is challenging and unprecedented in so many ways, City staff will continue to operate essential public safety and sanitation services to meet your needs. We are here for you.
As the scope of this pandemic becomes more overwhelming and our lives are increasingly impacted, the need for us to act with empathy, kindness and compassion is ever present. Your patience as your neighbors strive to adhere to the social distancing recommendations, non-essential businesses close, and essential businesses maintain compliance while serving the community is required and appreciated. Your empathy with a neighbor in need, checking on their welfare and assisting by providing needed resources, is what makes our community so great. While we may be distant, we can be creative in staying connected.
The City will continue to educate those not following the federal, state, and county health orders, and encourage everyone to better comply. We will continue to educate our businesses on all the federal, state, and local incentives to assist with their difficulties now and ahead. We are encouraging tenants and landlords to work together to follow the state eviction mandates, and in each other’s best interests work out amicable arrangements. We will continue to assist our citizens’ lives where possible and appropriate, and continue to lean on other agencies and governments to keep helping within their specific responsibilities. Please check often for updates to our City COVID-19 page: http://www.brentwoodca.gov/covid19. More information about the County Health orders is here: https://www.coronavirus.cchealth.org/.
We especially appreciate all the first responders putting their lives on the line to address this pandemic, and other essential City employees that are still working to keep things moving, and are mindful of their health and safety during this challenging time. We can stay home, stay healthy, and stay united as we keep things safe in Brentwood together.
Mayor Bob Taylor
