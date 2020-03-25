Brentwood Union School District Superintendent, Dana Eaton, released a letter with information regarding the extended school closures announced earlier today.
Below is the letter in its entirety:
Dear Brentwood Union School District Community,
On Wednesday, March 25th, officials from seven counties, including Contra Costa County, extended school closures through May 1, 2020 to slow the spread of COVID-19 to the maximum extent possible. The safety and wellness of students, school personnel, and the community continue to be the highest priorities of all schools and districts in these counties.
As a result, we have determined that the earliest that students would return to school is now May 4, 2020. As this continues to be a rapidly evolving situation, we will learn significantly more during the next two weeks. We continue to try and share information as early as possible as we understand that school closures can be very difficult on families and want to give families time to prepare. Our decisions will continue to be made, with the guidance of state health experts, based on what is best for students. We will continue to update families and staff with new information and guidance as it becomes available.
Staff members from our school district are currently on March Break. When the break ends on March 30th, staff members will begin working on collecting and organizing educational resources, providing and engaging in professional development as well as other tasks to prepare to support students with distance learning opportunities. As this is something brand new to all of us, our goal will be to start having resources available for students and families by the end of the first week or start of the week of April 6th. Your school and your teachers will begin to communicate with you about schedules, logistics and expectations during the week of March 30th. Please understand that the majority of staff will be working from home, attempting to work in a way they have never worked before. We also understand that parents will be working with their children in a different way as well. We are all committed to supporting our students the best we can during this unprecedented time.
We want everyone safe and healthy when we are able to return to school. Please keep practicing the guidance provided by Public Health Officers including:
● Social distancing
● Washing hands often with soap and water
● Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
● Staying home if you are feeling sick
● Contacting your healthcare provider if you are experiencing any symptoms such as fever, cough, or difficulty breathing.
● Engage in regular exercise or physical activity
For more information, please visit the Contra Costa Health Services webpage here. We have also placed a link on the front of our webpage that has in depth COVID-19 information. We have also placed some online learning resources on the front of our district webpage for those of you that are interested.
Sincerely,
Dana Eaton, Ed.D
Superintendent, Brentwood Union School District
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.