Contra Costa Health Services issued the following information after California Governor Gavin Newsom ordered the rollback of closures for indoor activities in Contra Costa and other counties throughout the State.
Due to a sharp rise in COVID-19 activity, Governor Newsom today announced the temporary closure of several types of indoor businesses and activities.
Effective immediately, all counties must close dine-in restaurants, bars, wineries and tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers such as bowling alleys and arcades, zoos and museums, and cardrooms.
None of these types of businesses had previously reopened under Contra Costa County’s social distancing ordinance and must remain closed under the state order.
Breweries, brewpubs and pubs must "close all operations indoor and outdoor statewide," according to the state's COVID-19 web page.
Additionally, Gov. Newsom required counties that have remained on the California Department of Public Health’s county monitoring list for three or more consecutive days to close additional businesses and activities, effective immediately.
Contra Costa does meet the criteria, so this part of the governor’s order does apply to the county. Some businesses and activities that had previously been permitted in the county are affected:
Offices for “non-essential” business sectors, as determined by the state – visit covid19.ca.gov for more information when it becomes available.
Hair salons and barber shops
Indoor malls
All of these businesses and activities are required by the state to close today unless their operation can be modified to be outside or by pickup.
Other businesses and activities required by the state to close in watch-list counties include indoor worship services and indoor protests, which Contra Costa also suspended with its own local order effective today.
Fitness centers and personal care services, such as nail salons and tattoo parlors, were also named in the state order but had not previously reopened in the county.
For more information about today’s order from California, visit covid19.ca.gov.
Contra Costa Health Services urges everyone to continue taking simple steps to protect themselves from COVID-19: Follow the social distancing order, and wear a face covering when you leave home or when you are near other people. Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently, and always stay home from work or school if you are not feeling well.
Visit https://www.coronavirus.cchealth.org/ for local information about Contra Costa’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
