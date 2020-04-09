The City of Oakley has collected the following comprehensive list of information and resources that are currently available to the public.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services provides daily updates on the virus, including statistics, at www.hhs.gov/about/news/coronavirus/index.html. Para obtener información en español, visite nuestra página del https://bit.ly/2UJXvWl. The California Department of Public Health also provides regular updates at the state level at www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/OPA/Pages/New-Release-2020.aspx. Contra Costa County Health Services provides local updates regularly at https://cchealth.org.
For information about receiving paid sick leave and benefits from the state, visit www.labor.ca.gov/coronavirus2019/#chart. If you are an employer or small business owner seeking information about payroll loans, visit https://bit.ly/2UH6FTm. For information about the Federal Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program, visit https://bit.ly/2x0V74k. To apply for state unemployment insurance, visit www.edd.ca.gov/claims.htm. To file for disability insurance if you have been diagnosed with the virus or are a caretaker for someone who has been diagnosed, visit www.edd.ca.gov/about_edd/coronavirus-2019.htm.
Those experiencing anxiety and stress can find mental health resources at https://bit.ly/3bTdCGP. For food and nutrition resources, visit the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano at foodbankccs.org.
The income tax deadline has been extended from April 15 to July 15. For more information, visit www.irs.gov. The California Department of Motor Vehicles has announced a 60-day grace period for transactions that have a deadline of March 16 or later and require an office visit including renewal of license for drivers 70 and older and renewal of a registration expired for more than 90 days. Visit www.dmv.ca.gov for more information. To volunteer, visit californiavolunteers.ca.gov/get-involved/covid-19/.
